Matt James Elected Mayor in Ocean City Municipal Election

There will be a new man in charge in Ocean City. Matt James came off the City Council to run for mayor and bested long-time Mayor Rick Meehan. James won 1438 votes to 1136 for Meehan.

On the City Council, incumbent Carol Proctor won the most votes with 1819 votes. The two open seats will be filled by Billy Apostolou with 1596 votes and Larry Noccolino with 1457 tallies.

The newly elected Mayor and Council will hold an organizational meeting Thursday night at 7:30pm. One member will be elected as Council President and the mayor and council will appoint one member to serve as Secretary.