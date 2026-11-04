Maryland Governor Wes Moore & Congressman Andy Harris Win Re-election – a Night for Incumbents

While the polls closed at 8pm, there were still people waiting in line to vote and Maryland Election officials delayed all results by an hour. Twenty-three precincts have not yet reported.

Wes Moore has been re-elected Governor of Maryland for a second term. And incumbent Brook Lieman re-elected as State Comptroller and incumbent Anthony Brown returns as Attorney General. There were no US Senate seats up for election this year. All 8 seats in the US Congress were up for election. Voters returned Republican Andy Harris to represent District 1 – likely the last time that district will be red as Question 3 – the constitutional amendment on redistricting question will be approved. The rest of the Congressional Delegation was re-elected, except for Democrat Adrian Boafo, who will take the District 5 seat held by retiring Steny Hoyer.

Shore incumbents in the State Senate we all re-elected – the Republican trio of Steve Hershey, Johnny Mautz and Mary Beth Carozza will return to Districts 36, 37 and 38. In the House of Delegates Republicans Steve Arentz, Jeff Ghrist and Jay Jacobs return to District 36, Christ Adams and Tom Hutchinson won reelection to District 37B and C-L Marshall was elected to District 38A. Howard “Kevin” Anderson, who was appointed to fill the remainder of the term after the death of Charles Otto opted not to run for re-election. The only change in the shore representatives is Democrat Josh Hastings who defeated incumbent Republican Barry Beauchamp, who was appointed to fill the remainder of Carl Anderton’s term when he left to work in the Governor’s administration.

In County elections – there was just one contested race for Worcester County Commission – which was won by Republican Joe Schanno. On the Worcester County Board of Education – Glen Ennis won the District 1 seat and incumbent Jackie Cutlip won District 6. The other Board of Ed seats were not contested.

Wicomico County Executive Julie Giordano was defeated by Democrat Ernest Davis by 632 votes. The Wicomico County Council will see a lot of movement after the Council lines were redrawn three years ago. Republicans James Winn, Joe White and Michael Houck were elected to Districts 2, 5 and 6. Democrats Habacuc Petion, Erin Patterson and Megan Outten were elected to Districts 3, 4 and the new district 7. In the Sheriff’s race, incumbent Republican Mike Lewis has been re-elected.

In Somerset County – only District 5 in the County commissioners election was contested. Republican Ricky Thomas leads incumbent Democrat Randy Laird by 14 votes. And for the Somerset County Board of Education – Valentina Downing has a 145 vote lead over Sharyn Yuloff for District 1 and Samantha Windsor has a 1 vote lead over James White, Junior for the District 3 seat. District 5 was won by Ron Purnell.