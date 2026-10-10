Worcester County Public Works to begin Waterline Flushing for Mystic Harbour & Other Area Water Systems

The Water and Wastewater Division of Public Works will begin its semi-annual program for flushing waterlines in Assateague Pointe, Edgewater Acres, Nantucket Pointe, Deer Point, Landings, Mystic Harbour, Newark, Ocean Reef, Sea Oaks, Riddle Farm and West Ocean City Service Areas between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The following proposed Fall 2026 dates for the flushing of the waterlines are subject to change.

October 13 thru October 23 – Assateague Pointe, Deer Point, Landings, Mystic Harbour, Ocean Reef, Sea Oaks, and West Ocean City

October 21 – Newark

October 22 – Edgewater Acres and Nantucket Pointe

November 2 thru November 11 – Riddle Farm

Routine flushing of the water system helps to reduce the frequency of discolored water. Public Works crews open and close the hydrants, flushing out the built-up iron deposits. Sometimes, this can lead to temporary increases in suspended iron, which should settle out within a few hours of the flushing.

Please be aware that, even on dates the water lines in your section are not being flushed, it is still possible to experience discolored water. If area residents notice that their water becomes cloudy during these times, please allow the water to run for a few minutes until it becomes clear.

For more information, please call the Water and Wastewater Division at (410) 641-5251.