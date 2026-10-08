Cape May – Lewes Ferry Implements Temporary Fuel Surcharge
Additional Information from the Delaware River & Bay Authority:
In February 2009, the Delaware River and Bay Authority (DRBA) Commission adopted Resolution 09-05, which authorizes Cape May – Lewes Ferry management to apply a fuel surcharge on vehicles using the ferry service. The fuel surcharge is only applied when the price the DRBA pays for marine diesel fuel rises faster than the 8-year trend. The last time the Cape May – Lewes Ferry implemented a fuel surcharge was April 2022.
Published fares do not include any applicable fuel surcharge, so customers are encouraged to review the final amount displayed during the reservation process before purchase. If the price of fuel drops to previous levels, the fuel surcharge will be removed. Rates are subject to change and will be assessed when the customer checks in at the tollbooth. Customers are urged to visit the Ferry’s website, www.CMLF.com, or call 800-643-3779 to get the most up-to-date information on the fuel surcharge.