Cape May – Lewes Ferry Implements Temporary Fuel Surcharge

The Cape May–Lewes Ferry is adding a $7 fuel surcharge per crossing on all vehicle fares due to rising and volatile fuel prices. The surcharge does not apply to walk-on passengers and is expected to remain in effect through December 31st, 2026, though it could be adjusted based on fuel costs. Ferry officials say fuel hedging helped offset higher costs during the summer, but those contracts have now expired. This is the first surcharge implemented since April 2022. It will be added to the published fare and will be reflected during the reservation process. The surcharge will be removed if fuel prices return to previous levels.

Additional Information from the Delaware River & Bay Authority:

In February 2009, the Delaware River and Bay Authority (DRBA) Commission adopted Resolution 09-05, which authorizes Cape May – Lewes Ferry management to apply a fuel surcharge on vehicles using the ferry service. The fuel surcharge is only applied when the price the DRBA pays for marine diesel fuel rises faster than the 8-year trend. The last time the Cape May – Lewes Ferry implemented a fuel surcharge was April 2022.

Published fares do not include any applicable fuel surcharge, so customers are encouraged to review the final amount displayed during the reservation process before purchase. If the price of fuel drops to previous levels, the fuel surcharge will be removed. Rates are subject to change and will be assessed when the customer checks in at the tollbooth. Customers are urged to visit the Ferry’s website, www.CMLF.com, or call 800-643-3779 to get the most up-to-date information on the fuel surcharge.