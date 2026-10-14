Christina School District’s Jessica Liu Named 2027 Delaware Teacher of the Year

A multilingual learner teacher from the Christina School District is Delaware’s 2027 State Teacher of the Year. Dr. Jessica Liu of Etta J. Wilson Elementary School now is Delaware’s nominee for National Teacher of the Year. Secretary of Education Cindy Marten made the announcement tonight during a Dover ceremony to honor the 20 district/charter teachers of the year. Delaware’s Teacher of the Year, Liu, is a 10-year classroom veteran who emphasizes high expectations, meaningful relationships, and an inclusive learning environment. She incorporates students’ languages, cultures, and experiences into instruction. Her principal, Mabel Boutte, said all of Liu’s multilingual learners met or exceeded their English language proficiency growth goals. Liu holds four degrees, including a doctorate in educational leadership.

Dr. Jessica Liu (Photo from news.delaware.gov website)

Additional Information from news.delaware.gov–Delaware Department of Education:

She also will become Delaware’s candidate in the National Teacher of the Year Program, a project of the Council of Chief State School Officers sponsored by the Voya Foundation.

By action of the General Assembly, she will receive a $5,000 grant to use for the educational benefit of her students, as well as two personal grants totaling an additional $5,000. The remaining 19 school district/charter honorees each will receive a personal grant of $2,000. All 20 teachers also received gifts from Wilmington University, Advantech Incorporated and their district superintendents or the Delaware Charter Network.

Liu also received gifts from the Delaware School Boards Association, Delaware State Education Association and Delaware State Teachers of the Year Association; State of Delaware Teacher of the Year commemorative plate from the Division of Motor Vehicles; a full doctorate program from University of Delaware and Wilmington University; and a 10-karat gold ring from Jostens.