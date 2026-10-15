Delaware Governor Matt Meyer and First Lady Lauren Meyer Announce Birth of Son

Delaware Governor Matt Meyer and First Lady Dr. Lauren Meyer have announced the birth of their son. The couple said they and the baby are healthy and thanked the medical professionals and caregivers who assisted them. They also expressed gratitude for the support and kindness shown to their family as they begin this new chapter.

Full Statement from Governor Meyer:

“Lauren and I are overjoyed to welcome our son into the world. All are healthy. We are extremely thankful to all the medical professionals and caregivers who selflessly guided us to this blessing.

Every child arrives with no memory of the past and no limits on the future. Our job is to make sure the world is worthy of their promise. We are grateful for the love and kindness everyone has shown our family, and we look forward to this new chapter together.”