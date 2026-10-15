Delaware Joins States Seeking Consumer Protections in Character.AI Bankruptcy

Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings has joined a coalition of 23 other states in raising concerns about safety and privacy practices at Character.AI, an artificial intelligence chatbot platform, as the company goes through bankruptcy proceedings. The states are seeking protections for children and consumers, including safeguards for sensitive personal data and private chatbot conversations, in any sale or transfer of the company’s assets. The coalition’s investigation followed a 2024 wrongful death lawsuit involving a minor and raised potential consumer protection and privacy violations. The states say they will remain involved in the bankruptcy proceedings to seek additional safeguards.

Joining Attorney General Jennings on the court filing are the attorneys general of Alaska, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Idaho, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, and West Virginia.