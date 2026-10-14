Harrington Man Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison for Child Rape

Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings announced that a Harrington man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison in two child rape cases involving separate victims. 37-year-old William Conard pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree rape and two counts of third-degree rape. An investigation led by Delaware State Police found that Conard, over a period of several years until the time of his arrest in October of 2025, raped an 11-year-old victim from Harrington. The initial investigation by Delaware State Police led to the identification of an additional victim. According to the Delaware Attorney General’s office, that victim, now an adult, was abused multiple times by Conard over a period of several years, also in Harrington. The abuse occurred from approximately 2005 to 2007 while the victim was aged 6-8 years old. The Department of Justice believes there may be additional victims and is asking anyone with information to contact Delaware State Police at 302-698-8547.