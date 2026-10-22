Dorchester County Drug Trafficker Sentenced to 40 Years for Cocaine and Fentanyl Trafficking and Firearm Offense

A Dorchester County man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison, with all but 20 years suspended, following convictions for cocaine manufacturing, possession of a large amount of fentanyl, and firearm drug trafficking. The first 10 years are mandatory without the possibility of parole. Investigators say the case began in 2024 with an investigation into a drug trafficking operation distributing cocaine in Dorchester County. A search of a Cambridge residence in December 2025 uncovered cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, firearms, ammunition, and drug manufacturing equipment. Investigators also seized a backpack containing a substance initially suspected to be cocaine, but laboratory testing identified one brick as more than one kilogram of a fentanyl mixture. The court also ordered the forfeiture of nearly a dozen firearms, drug manufacturing equipment, and more than $52,000 in cash. The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and the Dorchester County Narcotics Task Force, with assistance from other law enforcement agencies.

Judge Jones sentenced Diaz De Jesus on the individual counts as follows:

 Manufacturing CDS (Cocaine): 20 years, suspend all but 5 years, with the 5-year sentence being

mandatory without parole;

 Possession of a Large Amount of CDS (Fentanyl Mixture): 20 years, suspend all but 5 years, consecutive

to the manufacturing sentence, with the 5-year sentence being mandatory without parole; and

 Firearm Drug Trafficking: 15 years, suspending all but 10 years, active, consecutive to the other

sentences.

The resulting sentence is 40 years in the Division of Corrections, suspending all but 20 years, with the first 10 years to be served mandatory without the possibility of parole.