Dover Residence and Unoccupied Vehicle Damaged by Gunfire

The Dover Police Department is investigating an incident in which gunfire damaged an occupied residence and an unoccupied vehicle Tuesday afternoon. According to police, at approximately 4:22 p.m., officers responded to River Road for a report of shots fired. The investigation determined that shots were fired from the area of River Road and Sussex Avenue, striking a second-story window of a nearby residence and a parked vehicle. A 10-year-old girl was inside the home at the time and was not injured. No injuries were reported. The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at 302-736-7111.

