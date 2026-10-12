DSP Investigating Armed Home Invasion in Smyrna

Delaware State Police are investigating a home invasion that occurred Sunday afternoon. Police were called to Culbreath Street in Smyrna just after 2:15 for an armed robbery. Investigation shows two masked suspects entered the residence while two victims were inside.

One suspect pointed a handgun at one of the victims and demanded money. The suspects searched the residence – leaving with cash and personal property of the victims. There were no injuries.

Police ask anyone with information on this incident to contact Detective Paneda at 302-698-8444 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.