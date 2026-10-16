DSP Investigating Shooting in Magnolia Monday Night

Two 19 year-old males met with unknown suspects Monday night around 9:30 on Juanita Drive in Magnolia to purchase THC vape cartridges. Delaware State Police say that during the exchange the two 19 year-olds were struck by gunfire and taken to an area hospital by private vehicle for non-life threatening injuries.

DSP continue to investigate. Anyone with relevant information should contact Detective Spanier at 302-698-8569 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.