Early Morning Single Vehicle Fatal Crash Under Investigation

Delaware State Police were called for a Silverado that was westbound on Spectrum Farms Road and left the roadway, went into a ditch and struck a tree. Police say the crash occurred Tuesday just before 4am – and the 63 year old male driver from Felton was not properly restrained and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigation is on-going and police ask anyone with information to contact Master Corporal Booth at 302-698-8451 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.