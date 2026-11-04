Federalsburg Voters Elect Bruce Hancock to the District 2 Seat

The polls closed in the Town of Federalsburg for the town’s municipal election at 7pm. Brandy James ran unopposed and will return to represent District 1. In the District 2 race challenger M. Bruce Hancock won 103 votes to 70 for incumbent Ian Ferguson.

District 1 – Brandy R. James (I) – 49 Votes

District 2 – M. Bruce Hancock, Jr. – 103 Votes

Ian C. Ferguson (I) – 70 Votes

Statement Regarding Election Day Incident

During the morning of November 3, 2026, an issue was identified with the electronic voting machines provided by Electec. The issue allowed voters casting ballots before approximately 7:30 a.m. the ability to select a candidate for both council districts, rather than being restricted to their respective district.

Electec acknowledged responsibility for the error, and the voting machines were corrected at approximately 7:30 a.m.

Prior to the closing of the polls, the Mayor and Council met in closed session to discuss the election incident and receive advice from legal counsel regarding the appropriate course of action.

Following the close of the polls, the Mayor and Council were informed of the election results, including the 33-vote margin between the District 2 candidates.

After considering the margin of victory and the advice of legal counsel, the Mayor and Council determined that the votes cast would remain valid and that the election results would stand.