Governor Meyer Joins Bipartisan Coalition Of Governors To Fight Rising Electricity Costs And Strengthen Consumer Protections

Delaware Governor Matt Meyer has joined a bipartisan coalition of 13 governors and the mayor of Washington, D.C., to push for lower electricity costs, improved grid reliability and stronger consumer protections. The agreement establishes the PJM Governors’ Collaborative, giving participating states a formal way to coordinate efforts and seek greater representation in decisions made by PJM, which operates the regional electric grid serving Delaware and 12 other states, along with the District of Columbia. Governor Meyer says rising electric bills are squeezing families and small businesses, and called for greater accountability, lower costs and reforms to bring new power generation online.

Additional Information from the Office of Governor Matt Meyer:

Governor Matt Meyer today joined a bipartisan coalition of 13 governors and the mayor of Washington, D.C., in signing a Memorandum of Understanding formalizing the PJM Governors’ Collaborative, a multistate organization designed to give states a stronger voice in decisions affecting electricity costs, grid reliability and energy development.

The agreement, announced at the Second Annual Governors’ Summit on the State of PJM Interconnection, brings together Republican and Democratic governors to push for greater accountability and consumer representation in PJM’s decision-making process. PJM operates the regional electric grid serving Delaware and all or parts of 12 other states and the District of Columbia.

“Delaware families are getting squeezed by rising electric bills while Exelon and its local subsidiary, Delmarva, continue to deny states a meaningful role in PJM’s decision making,” said Governor Matt Meyer. “Meanwhile, PJM has failed to deliver the reforms needed to lower costs and bring new power generation online. Energy affordability isn’t a Republican or Democratic issue. It’s about standing up for the families and small businesses who are paying the price for a system that puts their interests last. Governors from both parties are coming together to demand accountability, lower costs and stand up for the people footing the bill.”

The Collaborative gives participating states a formal mechanism to coordinate their positions, share technical expertise and advocate collectively for reforms that put consumers first. The governors are seeking greater state representation in PJM’s governance structure, where decisions with significant consequences for household electricity bills and state economies are made.

Under the agreement, participating states will work together to develop joint strategies on regional energy issues, assess PJM proposals and coordinate engagement with PJM, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, state public utility commissions and other organizations involved in electricity policy.

The Collaborative builds on coordination among PJM-region governors that began at their first joint summit in September 2025. The new agreement establishes a permanent forum for bipartisan cooperation on electricity affordability, reliability and the development of new energy resources.

Governor Meyer has made lowering electricity costs and holding utilities and PJM accountable a priority of his administration, calling for greater scrutiny of utility rate increases, stronger consumer protections and policies that ensure large energy users pay their fair share of the costs they create.

The agreement was signed by the governors of Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia, along with the mayor of the District of Columbia.

The full Memorandum of Understanding is available here.

The PJM Governors’ Collaborative press release can be found here.