Governor Meyer Joins Multi-State Brief on Assault Weapons Restrictions

October 28, 2026/Joe Ciccanti

Delaware Governor Matt Meyer has joined governors from eight other states in filing a brief with the U.S. Supreme Court urging it to uphold state and local laws restricting assault weapons. The brief argues states should retain the authority to enact gun safety measures to address public safety concerns. The court is considering challenges to assault weapons restrictions in Illinois and elsewhere. Meyer established Delaware’s Office of Gun Violence Prevention and Community Safety in May 2025; the office was later made permanent through legislation.

 

Additional Information from the Office of Governor Matt Meyer:

Governor Meyer joined the Safer Communities Initiative alongside Governors Gavin Newsom of California, Jared Polis of Colorado, JB Pritzker of Illinois, Wes Moore of Maryland, Kathy Hochul of New York, Tina Kotek of Oregon, Dan McKee of Rhode Island and Bob Ferguson of Washington.

Nos. 25-238 & 25-566 

In the Supreme Court of the United States 

CUTBERTO VIRAMONTES, ET AL., PETITIONERS v. 

COOK COUNTY, ILLINOIS, ET AL

EDDIE GRANT JR., ET AL., PETITIONERS 

  1.  

RONNELL HIGGINS, IN HIS OFFICIAL CAPACITY AS  COMMISSIONER OF THE CONNECTICUT DEPARTMENT OF  EMERGENCY SERVICES AND PUBLIC PROTECTION, ET AL

ON WRITS OF CERTIORARI TO THE UNITED STATES COURTS OF APPEALS FOR THE SEVENTH AND SECOND CIRCUITS 

BRIEF OF THE GOVERNORS SAFER  

COMMUNITIES INITIATIVE AS AMICUS CURIAE IN SUPPORT OF RESPONDENTS 

STEPHEN K. WIRTH 

Counsel of Record 

JACOBSON LAWYERS  GROUP PLLC 

5100 Wisconsin Avenue NW  Suite 301 

Washington, DC 20016 

(406) 407-6051 

stephen@jacobsonlawyers group.com 

KARIANNE JONES 

GRACE LEEPER 

EVERGREEN LEGAL  

STRATEGIES LLP 

1763 Columbia Road NW  Suite 100 

Washington, DC 20009 

JULIA SPIEGEL 

EMILY F. KIRBY 

CHARANYA KRISHNASWAMI ALISON SHIH 

MEGAN FLYNN 

GOVERNORS ACTION  

ALLIANCE 

2300 N Street NW, Suite 501A Washington, DC 20007

TABLE OF CONTENTS 

Page 

Interest of Amicus Curiae…………………………………………..1 Introduction and Summary of Argument……………………..2 Argument……………………………………………………………………3 I. Amicus Members Have Directly Confronted the  

Human Costs and Operational Consequences of  Assault-Weapon Violence……………………………………….3 A. Amicus member governors have personally  

experienced the human toll of assault-weapon  violence in their own states ……………………………….3 B. Mass shootings involving assault weapons  impose severe, lasting operational burdens on  amicus members’ jurisdictions………………………….9 II. Assault Weapons Make Mass Shootings More  Lethal, and Safety Measures Regulating Them  Work ……………………………………………………………………17 A. Assault weapons are distinctively dangerous,  and safety laws regulating their use save lives…17 B. States have adopted a range of firearm  

measures to promote the safety and well-being  of residents……………………………………………………..23 Conclusion…………………………………………………………………28 

TABLE OF AUTHORITIES 

Cases: 

Bianchi v. Brown,  

111 F.4th 438 (4th Cir. 2024)…………… 17, 19, 21, 23, 28 Capen v. Campbell,  

No. 22-cv-11431, 2023 WL 8851005 (D. Mass.  Dec. 21, 2023)……………………………………………………….21

(I) 

II 

Cases—Continued: Page 

Del. State Sportsmen’s Ass’n v. Del. Dep’t of  Safety & Homeland Sec.,  

664 F. Supp. 3d 584 (D. Del. 2023)…………………………21 Duncan v. Bonta,  

133 F.4th 852 (9th Cir. 2025)…………………………………18 Gonzales v. Oregon,  

546 U.S. 243 (2006)………………………………………….23, 27 Kolbe v. Hogan,  

849 F.3d 114 (4th Cir. 2017) …………………………….17, 18 Nat’l Ass’n for Gun Rts. v. Lamont,  

153 F.4th 213 (2d Cir. 2025) ………………………………….24 New State Ice Co. v. Liebmann,  

285 U.S. 262 (1932)……………………………………………….28 N.Y. State Rifle & Pistol Ass’n, Inc. v. Bruen,  597 U.S. 1 (2022)……………………………………………..17, 20 Ocean State Tactical, LLC v. Rhode Island,  95 F.4th 38 (1st Cir. 2024) ……………………………….18, 19 Or. Firearms Fed’n v. Kotek,  

682 F. Supp. 3d 874 (D. Or. 2023) ………………………….19 Rupp v. Bonta,  

723 F. Supp. 3d 837 (C.D. Cal. 2024)………………..19, 21 Worman v. Healey,  

922 F.3d 26 (1st Cir. 2019)…………………………………….20 

Federal statutes: 

18 U.S.C. § 921(a)(31) (1994)……………………………………18 Public Safety and Recreational Firearms Use  Protection Act, Pub. L. No. 103-322, tit. XI,  subtit. A, §§ 110101–110106, 108 Stat. 1796,  1996–2000 (1994)…………………………………………………..24

III 

State statutes, bills & ordinances: Page 

Cal. Penal Code  

  • § 30500–30515 …………………………………………………….24 § 30600 …………………………………………………………………24 § 30605 …………………………………………………………………24 Conn. Gen. Stat.  
  • 53-202a………………………………………………………………18 § 53-202b………………………………………………………………24 § 53-202c ………………………………………………………………24 § 53-202d………………………………………………………………24 § 53-202w(b)…………………………………………………………24 Del. Code Ann. tit. 11 
  • 1465 …………………………………………………………………..25 § 1466(a) ………………………………………………………………25 § 1468 …………………………………………………………………..25 § 1469(a) ………………………………………………………………25 720 Ill. Comp. Stat. Ann.  

5/24-1.9…………………………………………………………………26 5/24-1.10……………………………………………………………….26 Protect Illinois Communities Act, Pub. Act 102- 1116 (Ill. 2023)………………………………………………………26  H.B. 5471, 102nd Gen. Assemb. (Ill. 2022)………………..26 Cook County, Ill., Code of Ordinances 

  • 54-211………………………………………………………………..18 § 54-212(a) ……………………………………………………………18 Md. Code Ann., Crim. Law  
  • 4-301(d)……………………………………………………………..25 § 4-303(a) ……………………………………………………………..25 § 4-305(b)……………………………………………………………..25 

S.F. 4067, 94th Leg., Reg. Sess. (Minn. 2026)…………..27 N.Y. Penal Law 

  • 265.00(22)…………………………………………………………..25 § 265.02(7)–(8)………………………………………………………25 R.I. Gen. Laws §§ 11-47.2-1 to -3 (2026) …………………..26

IV 

State statutes, bills & ordinances—Continued: Page Act of June 26, 2025, ch. 281, 2025 R.I. Pub. Laws……26 Va. Code Ann. § 18.2-287.4:1(B) ………………………………26 Act of May 14, 2026, ch. 1106, 2026 Va. Acts …………….26 Wash. Rev. Code § 9.41.390……………………………………..26 

Federal executive branch materials: 

Fed. Sch. Safety Clearinghouse, Low Cost/No  Cost Immediately Implementable School Safety  Tactics (Dec. 2019)……………………………………………….16 

HHS Off. of the Asst. Sec’y for Preparedness &  Response (ASPR TRACIE), Trauma Hospitals  and Mass Shootings (2018)……………………………..11, 12 

Nat’l Ctr. for Educ. Stat., Digest of Education  Statistics tbl. 233.65 (2023) …………………………………..16 Off. of the Deputy Att’y Gen., U.S. Dep’t of Just.,  Overview of Department Law Enforcement  Resources for Responding to Critical Domestic  Incidents (June 3, 2019) …………………………………………9 Press Release, U.S. Dep’t of Just., Federal Grand  Jury Indicts Accused Tops Shooter on Federal  Hate Crimes and Firearms Charges in Buffalo,  New York (July 14, 2022)………………………………………25 Press Release, U.S. Dep’t of Just., Off. of Pub.  Affs., No. 24-782, Former Colorado Resident  Sentenced to Life in Prison for Federal Hate  Crimes and Firearm Offenses Related to Mass  Shooting at Club Q (June 18, 2024)…………………………7 U.S. Fire Admin. & Fed. Emergency Mgmt.  Agency, Fire/Emergency Medical Services  Department Operational Considerations and  Guide for Active Shooter and Mass Casualty  Incidents (2013)……………………………………………………..9

State executive branch materials: Page 

Del. Gov. Newsroom, Members of the General  Assembly Announce Gun Safety Package (June  2, 2022)…………………………………………………………………25 

Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom), X (Jan. 22,  2023, 8:21 PM PST)………………………………………………..8 Press Release, Off. of Gov. Gavin Newsom,  Governor Newsom Proclaims Lunar New Year,  Orders Flags to Be Flown at Half-Staff (Jan. 22,  2023)………………………………………………………………………8 Press Release, Off. of Gov. Jared Polis, Governor  Jared Polis Orders Flags Lowered to Honor  Victims of Colorado Springs Shooting (Nov. 20,  2022)………………………………………………………………………7 Press Release, Off. of Gov. Jared Polis, Governor  Jared Polis Releases Statement on Horrific  Shooting in Colorado Springs (Nov. 20, 2022) ………..7 Press Release, Off. of Gov. JB Pritzker, Gov.  Pritzker Issues Disaster Proclamation to Assist  in Recovery Efforts Following Highland Park  Mass Shooting (July 5, 2022)…………………………….6, 14 Press Release, Off. of Gov. JB Pritzker, Gov.  Pritzker Signs Legislation Banning Assault  Weapons and Sale of High-Capacity Magazines  (Jan. 10, 2023) ………………………………………………………..6 Press Release, Off. of Gov. JB Pritzker, Gov.  Pritzker’s Statement on the Passage of Protect  Illinois Communities Act Banning Assault  Weapons (Jan. 10, 2023) …………………………………………6 Press Release, Off. of Gov. JB Pritzker, Pritzker  Administration Launches Multi-Agency Effort  to Bring Additional State Support to Highland  Park and Surrounding Areas (July 21, 2022)……6, 14

VI 

State executive branch materials—Continued: Page 

Press Release, Off. of Gov. Kathy Hochul,  

Governor Hochul Announces $2.5 Million in  New Funding for Additional Services to  

Individuals Impacted by the May 14 White  Supremacist Attack at The Tops Market in  Buffalo (Mar. 29, 2023) …………………………………………15 Press Release, Off. of Gov. Kathy Hochul,  

Governor Hochul Announces State Resources  Available for the Buffalo Community in  

Response to Horrific Shooting at Tops  

Supermarket (May 15, 2022)…………………………………15 Press Release, Off. of Gov. Kathy Hochul,  

Governor Hochul Directs Flags to Half-Staff to  Honor Victims of Tops Supermarket Shooting  in Buffalo (May 15, 2022)……………………………………….5 

Press Release, Wash. State Off. of the Att’y  Gen., Gov. Inslee Legislation Banning Sale of  Assault Weapons Passes House in Historic  Vote This Evening (Mar. 8, 2023)………………………….26 

Rush Transcript, Off. of Gov. Kathy Hochul,  Governor Hochul Addresses Shooting in  

Buffalo (May 14, 2022)……………………………………………4 Rush Transcript, Off. of Gov. Kathy Hochul,  Governor Hochul Delivers Remarks at  

Memorial Service for Healing and Hope (May  14, 2023)…………………………………………………………………5 Brandon Vick et al., Pa. Comm’n on Crime &  Delinquency, Cost of Non-fatal Firearm  

Injuries in Pennsylvania, 2016–2021 (Aug.  2022)…………………………………………………………………….13 

Academic articles & reports: 

Gregory DeAngelo et al., Police Response Time  and Injury Outcomes, 133 Econ. J. 2147 (2023)…….10

VII 

Academic articles & reports—Continued: Page 

Charles DiMaggio et al., Changes in US Mass  Shooting Deaths Associated with the 1994–2004  Federal Assault Weapons Ban: Analysis of  Open-Source Data, 86 J. Trauma & Acute Care  Surgery 11 (2019) …………………………………………………22 Charles J. DiMaggio et al., State Assault  

Weapons Bans Are Associated with Fewer  Fatalities: Analysis of US County Mass  

Shooting Incidents (2014–2022), 32 Injury  Prevention 317 (2026) …………………………………………..22 Everytown Rsch. & Pol’y, Hurdles to Healing:  Removing Barriers to Victim Compensation  Funds (Apr. 22, 2021; updated Apr. 20, 2026)………..14 Faiz Gani et al., Emergency Department Visits  for Firearm-Related Injuries in the United  States, 2006–14, 36 Health Affs. 1729 (2017)………….13 Mark Gius, The Impact of State and Federal  Assault Weapons Bans on Public Mass  

Shootings, 22 Applied Econ. Letters 281 (2015)…….22 Nikki Graf, A majority of U.S. teens fear a  shooting could happen at their school, and most  parents share their concern, Pew Rsch. Ctr.  (Apr. 18, 2018)………………………………………………………17 IACP Law Enf’t Pol’y Ctr., Active Shooter:  Concepts and Issues Paper (updated Apr. 2018) …….9 Katherine M. Kelley et al., Disaster Planning for  a Surgical Surge: When Mass Trauma  

Threatens to Overwhelm Your Operating  

Rooms, Trauma Surgery & Acute Care Open  (Nov. 9, 2023) ……………………………………………………….12

VIII 

Academic articles & reports—Continued: Page 

Michael J. Lozada et al., The Las Vegas Mass  Shooting: An Analysis of Blood Component  Administration and Blood Bank Donations, J.  Trauma & Acute Care Surgery (Oct. 29, 2018)………11 Alex Lars Lundberg et al., Public Mass  

Shootings: Counterfactual Trend Analysis of  the Federal Assault Weapons Ban, 10 JMIR  Pub. Health Surveillance e62952 (2024) ………………..23 

Susan F. McLean et al., Report on the El Paso  Mass Casualty Incident Hospital Response:  Enhancing Surge Capacity, W. J. Emergency  Med. (2025)…………………………………………………………..11 

Corinne Peek-Asa et al., Cost of Hospitalization  for Firearm Injuries by Firearm Type, Intent,  and Payer in the United States, 4 Injury  

Epidemiology 20 (2017) ………………………………………..13 Lori Post et al., Impact of Firearm Surveillance  on Gun Control Policy: Regression  

Discontinuity Analysis, 7 JMIR Pub. Health  Surveill. e26042 (2021) ………………………………………….22 Tannuja D. Rozario & Paige Tetens, Everytown  Rsch. & Pol’y, Assault Weapons and High Capacity Magazines (Mar. 19, 2019, last updated  June 24, 2026) ………………………………………………………21 Sarabeth A. Spitzer et al., Readmission Risk and  Costs of Firearm Injuries in the United States,  2010–2015, 14 PLOS ONE e0209896 (Jan. 24,  2019)……………………………………………………………….12, 13 

News articles: 

Steve Almasy, Newtown Shooter’s Guns: What  We Know, CNN (Dec. 19, 2012)…………………………….24

IX 

News articles—Continued: Page 

Aaron C. Davis & Jon Swaine, Suspect in Buffalo  Shooting Modified Bushmaster So It Could  Hold More Ammunition, Wash. Post (May 15,  2022)…………………………………………………………………….20 

Zach Despart, “He Has a Battle Rifle”: Police  Feared Uvalde Gunman’s AR-15, Tex. Trib. (Mar. 20, 2023) ……………………………………………………..25 

Doug George & Alex Hulvalchick, Highland Park  Shooting: List of Other Fourth of July  

Fireworks, Events Canceled After Shooting in  Chicago Suburb, Chi. Trib. (July 4, 2022) ……………..15 Grocery Store Shooting: 10 People Killed at King  Soopers on Table Mesa, CBS News Colorado  (Mar. 23, 2021) ………………………………………………..10, 16 Corin Hoggard, Gov. Walz Bypasses Special  Session, Issues Executive Orders on Gun  

Control, Fox 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul (Dec. 16,  2025)…………………………………………………………………….27 Jessica Hopper et al., Heroes of Tucson Shooting:  “Something Had to Be Done,ABC News (Jan.  10, 2011)……………………………………………………………….19 Elizabeth Ireland & Josh Susong, In Stockton, an  Earlier Mass Shooting Brought a Monumental  Shift in State Law, Stocktonia (Nov. 30, 2025)………24 Julia Jacobo & Nadine El-Bawab, Timeline: How  the Shooting at a Texas Elementary School  Unfolded, ABC News (updated Dec. 12, 2022) ………20 Lacey Johnson, Maryland Governor Signs Tough  Gun Control Law, Reuters (May 16, 2013) ……………25 Kimberlee Kruesi, Rhode Island’s Assault  Weapon Ban Offers a Peek into Why Such Laws  Are Difficult to Pass, NBC Bos. (July 5, 2025)………26

News articles—Continued: Page 

Frank Main, Illinois State Police director defends  decision to give suspected Highland Park killer  a gun permit in 2020, Chi. Sun-Times (July 6,  2022)…………………………………………………………………….20 

Alanna Mayham, Washington Governor Signs  Assault Weapon Sales Ban, Courthouse News  Serv. (Apr. 25, 2023)……………………………………………..26 Kayla McCormick & Phil Helsel, El Paso  

Walmart Mass Shooter Patrick Crusius  

Sentenced to 90 Consecutive Life Terms, NBC  News (July 7, 2023) ………………………………………………20 Mark Memmott, “Historic” Gun Bill Becomes  Law in Connecticut, NPR (Apr. 4, 2013) ………………24 Monterey Park Shooting: 11 Killed at Lunar  New Year Celebration, Suspect Dead from  Apparent Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound, CBS  News (updated Jan. 24, 2023, 8:49 PM EST)…………..7 Esme Murphy & Ubah Ali, Minnesota Bill That  Would Regulate Ownership, Sale of  

Semiautomatic Weapons Passes Senate, CBS  News Minn. (May 4, 2026)…………………………………….27 Aki Nace et al., Minneapolis Catholic School  Shooting Leaves 2 Children Dead, 21 People  Injured, CBS News Minn. (Aug. 27, 2025)…………….27 Aki Nace, Minnesota Legislative Session Ends  with No House Vote on Gun Reform Bill, CBS  News Minn. (May 18, 2026)…………………………………..27 Reese Oxner, Uvalde Gunman Legally Bought  AR Rifles Days Before Shooting, Law  

Enforcement Says, Tex. Trib. (May 25, 2022) ……….20

XI 

News articles—Continued: Page 

Mauricio Peña, After Highland Park shooting,  local schools became healing centers to help  grieving community, Chalkbeat Chi. (July 11,  2022)…………………………………………………………………….16 

Carolyn Phenicie, How Much More Money Are  States Spending on School Security After the  Parkland Shooting?, The 74 (Aug. 20, 2018) …………16 

Olivia Prentzel, Club Q suspect said they were  going to run errand, committed mass shooting  instead, unsealed court document says, Colo. Sun  (Dec. 7, 2022)………………………………………………………….6 

Ayesha Rascoe, Weekend Edition Sunday: N.Y.  Gov. Kathy Hochul Responds to Shooting in  Her Hometown (NPR radio broadcast May 15,  2022)………………………………………………………………………4 

Ravinia Cancels Concerts Through Sunday After  Mass Shooting in Highland Park, CBS News  Chicago (July 2022)………………………………………………15 

Robert Crimo III indicted on 117 counts in  deadly Highland Park parade shooting,  

prosecutors say, ABC7 Chicago (July 27,  

2022)……………………………………………………………….25–26 Joel Rose, New York the First State to Pass Gun  Control Measures After Newtown Shootings,  NPR (Jan. 15, 2013) ……………………………………………..25 Nouran Salahieh et al., Monterey Park,  

California Shooting: 11 Victims Ranged in Age  from 57 to 76 Years Old, Coroner Says, CNN  (Jan. 24, 2023) ………………………………………………………..7 Jared Serre, Assault Weapons Ban Could Have  New Path Forward Under Gov. Spanberger,  Lawmakers Say, ARLnow (Jan. 12, 2026)…………….26

XII 

News articles—Continued: Page 

Several 4 July Events Canceled in Wake of  Highland Park Parade Shooting, CBS News  Chicago (July 4, 2022)…………………………………………..15 

Steven Spearie, Gov. JB Pritzker ‘‘Furious;’’  Other Illinois Officials React to Highland Park  Shooting, State J.-Reg. (July 4, 2022)……………………..5 David Struett, Suspect in Highland Park  

massacre pleads not guilty to 117 charges.  Parents say they ‘deeply regret the actions’ of  their son, Chi. Sun-Times (July 6, 2022)………………….5 

Alex Sundby & Jordan Freiman, At Least 7  Killed in Shooting at Fourth of July Parade in  Highland Park, Illinois; Person of Interest in  Custody, CBS News (July 5, 2022)………………………..10 

Carolyn Thompson & Michael Balsamo, Buffalo  Shooter Targeted Black Neighborhood, Officials  Say, Longview News-Journal (May 16, 2022)………….4 

Amanda Vinicky, Local Legislators Spent Years  Trying to Pass Gun Laws. After Highland  Park’s Deadly Parade Shooting, Illinois Took  Action, WTTW News (July 3, 2023)………………………25 

What We Know About the El Paso and Dayton  Shooters’ Guns, PBS NewsHour (Aug. 6, 2019)…….20 Craig Whitlock et al., Suspect in Buffalo Shooting  Modified Bushmaster So It Could Hold More  Ammunition, Wash. Post (May 15, 2022) ……………….4 Deena Winter & Paul Walsh, Suspected Shooter  Legally Purchased Rifle, Pistol and Shotgun;  Local Politicians Call for Action, Star Trib.  (Aug. 28, 2025) ……………………………………………………..27

XIII 

News articles—Continued: Page 

Caitlin Yilek, Gavin Newsom After Monterey  Park Shooting: “Second Amendment Is  

Becoming a Suicide Pact,CBS News (Jan. 23,  2023)………………………………………………………………………8 Olivia Young, Governor Jared Polis Visits Club Q  Memorial: “The Community Will Be Back and  People Will Feel Safe,CBS Colo. (Nov. 29, 2022)…..7

INTEREST OF AMICUS CURIAE 

The Governors Safer Communities Initiative brings  together governors who are committed to championing  whole-of-government strategies that build safer commu nities and prevent gun violence in their respective juris dictions.1 Governors formed the Safer Communities Ini tiative to implement innovative cross-state approaches to  keeping their communities safe.  

The Governors Safer Communities Initiative includes  California Governor Gavin Newsom, Colorado Governor  Jared Polis, Delaware Governor Matt Meyer, Illinois Gov ernor JB Pritzker, Maryland Governor Wes Moore, Min nesota Governor Tim Walz, New York Governor Kathy  Hochul, Oregon Governor Tina Kotek, Rhode Island Gov ernor Daniel McKee, Virginia Governor Abigail Span berger, and Washington Governor Bob Ferguson. Given  its priorities, the Initiative’s members have a significant  interest in the defense of common-sense measures that  regulate possession of certain dangerous weapons. Al though the laws of amicus members’ jurisdictions differ  in substance, we are aligned in our firm conviction that  states retain broad authority under their police power to  enact measures like these—tailored to their own resi dents’ needs and consistent with our Nation’s historical  tradition. The officials who enact them, moreover, are  best positioned to judge what their communities need. 

Amicus members’ jurisdictions have confronted,  firsthand, the human and operational consequences of  mass shootings committed with assault weapons—in New  York, at Buffalo; in Illinois, at Highland Park; in Colo 

rado, at Colorado Springs; in California, at Monterey 

1 No counsel for a party authored this brief in whole or in part. No  person or entity, other than amicus or its counsel, made a monetary  contribution intended to fund the preparation or submission of this  brief.

(1) 

Park, and in other Initiative members’ jurisdictions that  have lived through similar tragedies. As the chief execu tives responsible for their states’ emergency response,  public health, and victim-services systems, amicus mem bers write to provide the Court with a firsthand account  of what these shootings have cost their communities, and  why the laws at issue reflect a considered, evidence-based  response to a real and recurring threat to public safety. 

INTRODUCTION AND SUMMARY OF ARGUMENT For the governors of the Safer Communities Initia tive, the question presented in this case is not an academic  one. Amicus governors have had to decide, in the days  and weeks after an assault-weapon attack in their own  state, how to mobilize the human and financial capacity to  respond to a tragedy no community should have to en dure. Four such attacks are recounted below from the  perspective of the chief executives responsible for the  safety of their communities.  

Virtually all of amicus members’ jurisdictions have  experienced a mass shooting—in their houses of worship,  grocery stores, suburban malls, schools—bearing the bur den of law-enforcement mobilization, emergency medical  care, victim compensation, and a disruption to community  life reaching well beyond the shooting scene itself. These  costs are neither speculative nor short-lived. State re 

sponse to mass shootings alone runs into the hundreds of  millions of dollars nationwide; the broader cost of treating  firearm injuries reaches into the billions. Both continue  long after the headlines fade. 

The extraordinary human and financial toll is a direct  consequence of what assault weapons are built to do.  These are weapons explicitly designed for the battlefield,  adopted by the U.S. military in the 1960s and still in use  to this day. These weapons are outfitted for our troops  with the features included in the Cook County Ordinance 

and Connecticut Statute at additional expense, because of  the express tactical advantages that give them a capacity  for mass casualties far exceeding that of an ordinary fire arm. States and the federal government have regulated  these weapons for decades, frequently in direct response  to the kind of tragedy amicus governors describe below,  and the empirical record confirms that legislative judg ment: jurisdictions that have enacted assault-weapons  safety measures experience fewer, and less lethal, mass  shootings than those that have not. 

Taken together, amicus governors’ firsthand experi ence and the empirical record confirm that the Cook  County Ordinance at issue in this case and the Connecti cut law at issue in the companion case reflect precisely the  kind of considered, evidence-based judgment that the  Constitution—from the founding to the modern era— leaves to the states’ traditional police power. The judg ments below should be affirmed. 

ARGUMENT 

  1. Amicus Members Have Directly Confronted the  Human Costs and Operational Consequences of  Assault-Weapon Violence 
  2. Amicus member governors have personally  experienced the human toll of assault-weapon  violence in their own states 

The overwhelming majority of Governors Safer Com munities Initiative members’ jurisdictions have experi enced a mass shooting—the victims were their own neigh bors, coworkers, and classmates. Governors were called  

to answer these attacks with the emergency responders,  hospitals, and victim-services systems their states had  built. The accounts that follow recount several such trag edies and the devastation they caused, from the perspec tive of the state’s chief executive charged with keeping its  residents safe.

  1. On May 14, 2022, an eighteen-year-old gunman  drove more than three hours from his home in Conklin,  New York, to a Tops Friendly Market on Jefferson Ave nue in Buffalo, deliberately targeting a supermarket in  the city’s predominantly Black East Side neighborhood.2 He was armed with an assault rifle that he had illegally  modified to accept a large-capacity magazine.3 In roughly  six minutes, he killed ten people—all of them Black—and  wounded three others.4

On the day of the attack, Governor Kathy Hochul, a  Buffalo native, told reporters, “This is my community. I  know this community well, I’ve walked these streets.”5  She described a neighborhood’s “sense of security shat 

tered” by a “military style execution,” targeting people  who simply wanted to buy groceries.6 The next day, she  spoke of the “excruciatingly painful process” of identify ing the victims and notifying their families7and ordered  flags lowered statewide, declaring that “[a]n attack on one  

2 Carolyn Thompson & Michael Balsamo, Buffalo Shooter Targeted  Black Neighborhood, Officials Say, Longview News-Journal (May  16, 2022), https://perma.cc/8W2F-9EJ6. 

3 See Craig Whitlock et al., Suspect in Buffalo Shooting Modified  Bushmaster So It Could Hold More Ammunition, Wash. Post (May  15, 2022), https://bit.ly/4yP8TQp. 

4Ibid.  

5 Rush Transcript, Off. of Gov. Kathy Hochul, Governor Hochul Ad dresses Shooting in Buffalo (May 14, 2022), https://perma.cc/YYX7- 2V7J. 

6Ibid. 

7 Ayesha Rascoe, Weekend Edition Sunday: N.Y. Gov. Kathy Hochul  Responds to Shooting in Her Hometown (NPR radio broadcast May  15, 2022) (transcript), https://n.pr/4yIMvIw.

of us is an attack on all of us.”8 On the one-year anniver sary of the shooting, she walked through the Tops after  the afternoon remembrance and came upon a family sob bing; within the sobs, she heard, “I miss my mom. I want  my mom here.”9 She told the community that the work is  not done “as long as assault weapons intended for the bat tlefield are still allowed to be sold in this country.”10 

  1. On July 4, 2022, a gunman climbed a ladder to a  rooftop overlooking Highland Park, Illinois’s Fourth of  July parade route, then opened fire on the crowd below.  He was armed with an assault rifle fed by three 30-round  magazines.11 In under a minute, he fired eighty-three  rounds, killing seven people and wounding forty-eight  others.12 The victims ranged in age from eight to eighty eight. 

Governor JB Pritzker immediately responded, noting  that he was “furious that yet more innocent lives were  taken by gun violence.”13 The next day, he issued a disas 

8 Press Release, Off. of Gov. Kathy Hochul, Governor Hochul Directs  Flags to Half-Staff to Honor Victims of Tops Supermarket Shooting  in Buffalo (May 15, 2022), https://perma.cc/LW36-DXPA. 9 Rush Transcript, Off. of Gov. Kathy Hochul, Governor Hochul De livers Remarks at Memorial Service for Healing and Hope (May 14,  2023), https://perma.cc/TN8E-MERK. 

10 Ibid. 

11 See David Struett, Suspect in Highland Park massacre pleads not  guilty to 117 charges. Parents say they ‘deeply regret the actions’ of  their son, Chi. Sun-Times (July 6, 2022), https://perma.cc/WT73- BL4P. 

12 Ibid.  

13 Steven Spearie, Gov. JB Pritzker ‘‘Furious;’’ Other Illinois Offi cials React to Highland Park Shooting, State J.-Reg. (July 4, 2022),  https://perma.cc/BU48-S4P2.

ter proclamation for Lake County, which includes High land Park,14 and within weeks, the State had launched a  multi-agency effort to support Highland Park and sur rounding areas.15 When the General Assembly passed the  Protect Illinois Communities Act six months after the at tack, Governor Pritzker said that “for too long people  have lived in fear of being gunned down in schools, while  worshipping, at celebrations or in their own front yards.”16  He vowed to keep fighting “to ensure that future genera tions only hear about massacres like Highland Park,  Sandy Hook, and Uvalde in their textbooks.”17 

  1. On November 19, 2022, an individual wearing a bal listic vest walked into Club Q, a nightclub in Colorado  Springs, Colorado, that serves as a gathering place for the  city’s LGBTQ community.18 The shooter, armed with an  assault rifle, opened fire and kept firing until patrons of  

14 Press Release, Off. of Gov. JB Pritzker, Gov. Pritzker Issues Dis aster Proclamation to Assist in Recovery Efforts Following High land Park Mass Shooting (July 5, 2022), https://perma.cc/CZH8- Y3EZ. 

15 Press Release, Off. of Gov. JB Pritzker, Pritzker Administration  Launches Multi-Agency Effort to Bring Additional State Support to  Highland Park and Surrounding Areas (July 21, 2022), https:// perma.cc/8553-BHYM. 

16 Press Release, Off. of Gov. JB Pritzker, Gov. Pritzker’s Statement  on the Passage of Protect Illinois Communities Act Banning Assault  Weapons (Jan. 10, 2023), https://perma.cc/28F9-QN5S. 17 Press Release, Off. of Gov. JB Pritzker, Gov. Pritzker Signs Legis lation Banning Assault Weapons and Sale of High-Capacity Maga zines (Jan. 10, 2023), https://perma.cc/2Q7H-CMWS. 18 Olivia Prentzel, Club Q suspect said they were going to run errand,  committed mass shooting instead, unsealed court document says, Colo.  Sun (Dec. 7, 2022), https://perma.cc/GH9Y-C89F. 

the club subdued him.19 The shooter killed five people and  injured nineteen others.  

Governor Jared Polis told Colorado Springs’ mayor  that “every state resource is available to local law enforce ment,” and he thanked both the patrons who blocked the  gunman and the first responders who arrived swiftly.20  Governor Polis ordered flags lowered on all public build ings statewide for five days, one for each person killed.21  Visiting the memorial days later, he promised that “Club  Q will be back and the community will be back.”22 

  1. On the evening of January 21, 2023, a gunman en tered the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park,  California, where patrons had gathered to dance.23 The  eve of Lunar New Year, a day of celebration for Monterey  Park’s majority-Asian population, quickly turned to trag edy.24 The gunman was armed with an assault pistol fitted  

19 Press Release, U.S. Dep’t of Just., Off. of Pub. Affs., No. 24-782,  Former Colorado Resident Sentenced to Life in Prison for Federal  Hate Crimes and Firearm Offenses Related to Mass Shooting at  Club Q (June 18, 2024), https://bit.ly/4soKEa1. 

20 Press Release, Off. of Gov. Jared Polis, Governor Jared Polis Re leases Statement on Horrific Shooting in Colorado Springs (Nov. 20,  2022), https://perma.cc/Y27P-CYQK. 

21 Press Release, Off. of Gov. Jared Polis, Governor Jared Polis Or ders Flags Lowered to Honor Victims of Colorado Springs Shooting (Nov. 20, 2022), https://perma.cc/84DS-3DWA. 

22 Olivia Young, Governor Jared Polis Visits Club Q Memorial: “The  Community Will Be Back and People Will Feel Safe,CBS Colo.  (Nov. 29, 2022), https://perma.cc/EW6P-SSQB. 

23 Monterey Park Shooting: 11 Killed at Lunar New Year Celebra tion, Suspect Dead from Apparent Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound,  CBS News (updated Jan. 24, 2023, 8:49 PM EST), https:// perma.cc/G6YV-98NB. 

24 Nouran Salahieh et al., Monterey Park, California Shooting: 11  Victims Ranged in Age from 57 to 76 Years Old, Coroner Says, CNN  (Jan. 24, 2023), https://cnn.it/4soEmaq.

with an extended magazine, firing forty-two rounds that  killed eleven people and wounded nine others.25 

The next day, Governor Gavin Newsom issued a proc lamation recognizing Lunar New Year as an official state  holiday and ordered that flags at state buildings be flown  at half-staff in honor of the victims.26 In the proclamation,  Governor Newsom explained that “[n]o one should have  to fear for their life while gathering in their community,”  and pledged that “California will continue to lead the  charge to end the epidemic of senseless gun violence and  protect [its] diverse communities.”27 That same day, Gov 

ernor Newsom spent time in Monterey Park meeting with  community members, writing that “[t]he strength of this  community is incredible.”28 The following day, he said of  the attack: “Nothing about this is surprising. Everything  about this is infuriating.”29 

25 Ibid. Although the assault pistol used in the Monterey Park shoot ing is not identical to the weapons restricted by the Cook County and  Connecticut safety measures at issue in this case, amicus provides  this example to highlight the human toll borne by states in the wake  of mass shootings—which, as discussed infra Section II.A, are dis proportionately committed with assault weapons. 

26 Press Release, Off. of Gov. Gavin Newsom, Governor Newsom Pro claims Lunar New Year, Orders Flags to Be Flown at Half-Staff (Jan. 22, 2023), https://perma.cc/3C23-ZUZA. 

27 Ibid. 

28 Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom), X (Jan. 22, 2023, 8:21 PM PST),  https://perma.cc/63HL-ENRT. 

29 Caitlin Yilek, Gavin Newsom After Monterey Park Shooting: “Sec ond Amendment Is Becoming a Suicide Pact,” CBS News (Jan. 23,  2023), https://perma.cc/RMZ9-5AU3.

  1. Mass shootings involving assault weapons impose  severe, lasting operational burdens on amicus members’ jurisdictions 
  2. Responding to a mass shooting often requires an  extraordinary, multi-agency law enforcement mobiliza tion far exceeding the resources needed for an ordinary  call for service. That mobilization follows established pro tocols:30 the first arriving officers make immediate entry;  federal agencies may provide tactical, intelligence, and fo rensic support in the incident’s aftermath;31 fire and EMS  personnel may begin life-saving care before the scene is  fully cleared,32 all coordinated through a unified incident  command post. Mass shootings can therefore require  dozens, or even hundreds, of law enforcement and emer gency personnel to respond to the scene. 

Amicus members’ own experience confirms the  point. For example, the Highland Park shooting and a  2021 mass shooting at a Boulder grocery store both drew  a massive, multi-agency response that utilized an outsized  number of state resources. At Highland Park, over 100  law enforcement officers from multiple agencies re 

sponded to the scene and worked diligently over the  course of the next nine hours to track down and arrest the  

30 IACP Law Enf’t Pol’y Ctr., Active Shooter: Concepts and Issues  Paper (updated Apr. 2018), https://perma.cc/V795-9GWL.  31 Off. of the Deputy Att’y Gen., U.S. Dep’t of Just., Overview of De partment Law Enforcement Resources for Responding to Critical  Domestic Incidents (June 3, 2019), https://perma.cc/GN4T-3NZG. 32 U.S. Fire Admin. & Fed. Emergency Mgmt. Agency, Fire/Emer gency Medical Services Department Operational Considerations  and Guide for Active Shooter and Mass Casualty Incidents (2013), https://perma.cc/3LSQ-33KU.

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shooter.33 In Boulder, after ten people (including one po lice officer) were killed at a King Soopers grocery store,  hundreds of police and first responders sped to the scene,  including Boulder Police Department, Jefferson County  SWAT, Lakewood Police, Denver Police, and FBI Den ver.34  

A mass shooting does not merely burden a state’s  emergency-response system; it also erodes the protection  available to everyone else the state’s police and paramed ics are there to serve. Every officer dispatched to a mass  shooting is an officer unavailable to respond to other ur gent calls for service—domestic violence, burglaries, wel fare checks—that continue to occur in the jurisdiction  while the shooting is underway. Every ambulance or fire  engine dispatched is, in the same way, one less resource  available for the heart attack, house fire, or car accident  happening elsewhere. 

Indeed, peer-reviewed research confirms that when  fewer police vehicles are available near a given call—pre cisely the condition created when resources are concen trated at the scene of a mass shooting—response times to  other calls lengthen, and longer response times increase  the likelihood of injury to the people waiting for help.35 In  these circumstances, then, governors are often in the po sition of making difficult decisions about resource alloca tions. 

33 Alex Sundby & Jordan Freiman, At Least 7 Killed in Shooting at  Fourth of July Parade in Highland Park, Illinois; Person of Interest  in Custody, CBS News (July 5, 2022), https://perma.cc/N25Z-4L3W. 34 Grocery Store Shooting: 10 People Killed at King Soopers on Table  Mesa, CBS News Colorado (Mar. 23, 2021), https://perma.cc/298M DDRR. 

35 See Gregory DeAngelo et al., Police Response Time and Injury  Outcomes, 133 Econ. J. 2147 (2023), https://bit.ly/4BN0Czl.

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  1. Mass shootings also place a severe strain on state  medical systems overseen by the state’s chief executive,  lasting from the moment victims reach the hospital to long  after the immediate crisis passes. A single mass shooting  can overwhelm a trauma center’s emergency depart 

ments and operating rooms within minutes. After the  2016 Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida, for ex ample, the first 36 patients arrived in 36 minutes, a “vol ume of patients” that one treating physician said made  standard triage “impossible.”36 The same goes for El  Paso, after the Walmart shooting in 2019: a single trauma  center admitted 14 people within approximately the first  half hour, and over 130 people from 16 departments were  called in to provide surge capacity to the trauma team.37 

That surge of patients can quickly exhaust a region’s  blood supply and surgical capacity. The increased blood  resource needs in the wake of a mass shooting often re quire a hospital to rely on supplementation from local  blood suppliers or national resources like the United  Blood Services or American Red Cross.38 Even where  hospitals are able to work with local blood banks or na tional suppliers to secure enough blood to meet their im 

36 HHS Off. of the Asst. Sec’y for Preparedness & Response (ASPR  TRACIE), Trauma Hospitals and Mass Shootings (2018) (interview  with John Hick, M.D., and others), https://perma.cc/TB2U-3CZW.  37 Susan F. McLean et al., Report on the El Paso Mass Casualty In cident Hospital Response: Enhancing Surge Capacity, W. J. Emer gency Med. (2025), https://bit.ly/4A0g4X2. 

38 See Michael J. Lozada et al., The Las Vegas Mass Shooting: An  Analysis of Blood Component Administration and Blood Bank Do nations, J. Trauma & Acute Care Surgery (Oct. 29, 2018), https://bit.ly/4spdE1m; ASPR TRACIE, supra note 36.

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mediate needs, the region’s blood supply can remain de pleted in the aftermath.39 The result is a shortage that  outlasts the shooting itself. 

The need to perform multiple simultaneous emer gency surgeries on mass-shooting victims can force hospi tals to postpone other patients’ scheduled procedures and  reassign rooms that would otherwise be in use.40 Follow ing the Pulse Nightclub shooting, for example, one hospi tal’s trauma center expanded from two operating rooms  to eight within two hours to accommodate the surge in pa tients.41 

The financial burden does not end at patient dis charge: within six months of an initial firearm-injury hos pitalization, 15.6% of survivors are readmitted—most  within the first thirty days—adding a further $517 million  in costs nationwide on top of the initial hospitalization over  the course of 2010 to 2015.42 One study found that fire arm-related emergency department visits nationwide be tween 2006 and 2014 generated nearly $2.8 billion per  year in combined emergency-department and inpatient  

39 ASPR TRACIE, supra note 36 (Colorado physician noting that “We  were able to work with our blood donation site to get what we needed,  but the region was definitely depleted for a few weeks after.”). 40 See Katherine M. Kelley et al., Disaster Planning for a Surgical  Surge: When Mass Trauma Threatens to Overwhelm Your Operat ing Rooms, Trauma Surgery & Acute Care Open (Nov. 9, 2023), https://bit.ly/3U5bSpI (plans “predominantly focus[] on mass casu alty care in the emergency department,” leaving a documented gap  for simultaneous urgent surgery demand). 

41 See ASPR TRACIE, supra note 36. 

42 See Sarabeth A. Spitzer et al., Readmission Risk and Costs of Fire arm Injuries in the United States, 2010–2015, 14 PLOS ONE  e0209896 (Jan. 24, 2019).

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charges.43 The type of weapon itself drives the cost pre mium. According to one study, hospitalizations involving  assault weapons specifically average $32,237 per admis sion—the highest of any firearm type studied.44 

The financial burden lands on individual hospitals and  the public insurance programs that stand behind unin sured and underinsured patients. Medicaid alone pays for  38.1%—roughly $2.1 billion—of all costs associated with  firearm-injury hospitalizations nationwide.45 For exam ple, between 2016 and 2021, Pennsylvania’s hospitals  treated an estimated 10,640 nonfatal firearm injuries at a  cost of over $300 million for initial care alone.46 Sixty-five  percent of those visits were submitted to Medicaid, which  the Commonwealth funds jointly with the federal govern ment.47 By 2020, government-funded plans bore more  than 80% of the costs of those injuries—well above the  roughly 50% share that government carries across U.S.  health spending generally.48 

  1. Victim compensation, crisis counseling, and other  victim-services spending in the wake of mass shootings  poses a real burden on the state fisc. The federal govern ment’s victim-compensation funding structure recognizes  

43 See Faiz Gani et al., Emergency Department Visits for Firearm Related Injuries in the United States, 2006–14, 36 Health Affs. 1729  (2017). 

44 See Corinne Peek-Asa et al., Cost of Hospitalization for Firearm  Injuries by Firearm Type, Intent, and Payer in the United States, 4  Injury Epidemiology 20 (2017). 

45 See Spitzer et al., supra note 42. 

46 See Brandon Vick et al., Pa. Comm’n on Crime & Delinquency, Cost  of Non-fatal Firearm Injuries in Pennsylvania, 2016–2021, at 1, 7,  22–23 (Aug. 2022). 

47 Ibid. 

48 Ibid.

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mass shootings as a state fiscal obligation but only pro vides partial reimbursement for state spending on these  crucial services. Under the Victims of Crime Act, the fed eral government reimburses states for just $0.75 of every  $1 they spend on victim compensation, paid out two years  later—leaving both the remainder of the cost and the im mediate cash-flow burden squarely on the states.49 For  fiscal year 2023, for example, states and territories paid  out roughly $238.6 million in victim-compensation claims  from their own funds—of which the federal government  reimbursed only about $179 million two years later, leav ing states to bear the remaining $59.7 million them selves.50 

Illinois’s response to the 2022 Highland Park shoot ing illustrates the point. Within a day, Governor JB Pritz ker had issued a state disaster proclamation, making ad ditional state resources available to assist recovery ef forts.51 Within three weeks, a multi-agency state effort  

was delivering crisis counseling through the Department  of Healthcare and Family Services’ Medicaid managed care organizations and the Department of Human Ser vices, emergency financial assistance for residents whose  employers had closed, and interpretation and bilingual  services.52 

49 See Everytown Rsch. & Pol’y, Hurdles to Healing: Removing Bar riers to Victim Compensation Funds (Apr. 22, 2021; updated Apr. 20,  2026), https://perma.cc/X7WD-HQEE. 

50 Ibid. 

51 Press Release, Off. of Gov. JB Pritzker, Gov. Pritzker Issues Dis aster Proclamation to Assist in Recovery Efforts Following High land Park Mass Shooting (July 5, 2022).  

52 See Press Release, Off. of Gov. JB Pritzker, Pritzker Administra tion Launches Multi-Agency Effort to Bring Additional State Sup port to Highland Park and Surrounding Areas (July 21, 2022).

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As New York’s response to the 2022 Buffalo shooting  shows, moreover, this obligation does not end with an ini tial burst of aid. The State committed $2.8 million in com bined federal and state funding within days, covering vic tim compensation, crisis counseling, and rideshare access  for the affected community.53 Nearly a year later, the  State committed a further $2.5 million to sustain those  services through June 2025—evidence that a mass shoot ing’s victim-services burden extends well beyond the im mediate aftermath.54 

  1. Mass shootings also impose disruptions on commu nities well beyond the scene of the shooting. The 2022  Highland Park parade shooting affected community  events city-wide: surrounding suburbs canceled their own  Independence Day festivities and the Chicago White Sox  played their scheduled game “with a moment of silence  and without the postgame fireworks.”55 The nearby  Ravinia Festival, which is the longest-running outdoor  music festival in North America, canceled or postponed its  concerts through the following Sunday.56

53 See Press Release, Off. of Gov. Kathy Hochul, Governor Hochul  Announces State Resources Available for the Buffalo Community in  Response to Horrific Shooting at Tops Supermarket (May 15, 2022). 54 See Press Release, Off. of Gov. Kathy Hochul, Governor Hochul  Announces $2.5 Million in New Funding for Additional Services to  Individuals Impacted by the May 14 White Supremacist Attack at  The Tops Market in Buffalo (Mar. 29, 2023). 

55 Several 4 July Events Canceled in Wake of Highland Park Parade  Shooting, CBS News Chicago (July 4, 2022); Doug George & Alex  Hulvalchick, Highland Park Shooting: List of Other Fourth of July  Fireworks, Events Canceled After Shooting in Chicago Suburb, Chi.  Trib. (July 4, 2022), https://perma.cc/V7LR-JNNG. 

56 Ravinia Cancels Concerts Through Sunday After Mass Shooting  in Highland Park, CBS News Chicago (July 2022), https:// perma.cc/2D65-YSS2. 

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Schools in particular absorb a significant share of this  burden, whether or not a shooting occurs on campus. In  the wake of the Highland Park shooting, the local school  district converted two high schools into trauma and coun 

seling centers, serving about 600 people in the days fol lowing the tragedy.57 In 2018, following the Parkland  shooting alone, twenty-six states increased school-safety  spending by “at least $950 million.”58 Even where a shoot ing does not occur at a school, educational resources may  be affected. After the 2021 Boulder shooting, for exam ple, the University of Colorado Boulder canceled evening  classes while nearby Boulder High School was placed on  “secure lockout.”59 

The repeated threat takes a toll on students. In the  2021–2022 school year, 95.5% of public schools drilled stu dents on lockdown procedures.60 Students rehearse hid ing from an armed intruder, and classrooms are arranged  with that possibility in mind: federal guidance advises  teachers to identify a corner out of the line of sight from  the classroom door and to be able to cover the door win dow.61 Widespread worry accompanies this preparation,  

57 Mauricio Peña, After Highland Park shooting, local schools became  healing centers to help grieving community, Chalkbeat Chi. (July 11,  2022), https://perma.cc/9G3A-PNJB. 

58 Carolyn Phenicie, How Much More Money Are States Spending on  School Security After the Parkland Shooting?, The 74 (Aug. 20,  2018), https://perma.cc/WB79-9BB9. 

59 Grocery Store Shooting: 10 People Killed at King Soopers on Table  Mesa, CBS News Colorado (Mar. 23, 2021), https://perma.cc/D2HW TFN6. 

60 Nat’l Ctr. for Educ. Stat., Digest of Education Statistics tbl. 233.65  (2023), https://perma.cc/ACJ4-E7MX. 

61 Fed. Sch. Safety Clearinghouse, Low Cost/No Cost Immediately  Implementable School Safety Tactics (Dec. 2019), https:// perma.cc/C9QA-GJTY.

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with more than half of all teens reporting they were wor ried about a shooting at their school in a 2018 survey.62 

The result, then, is a burden that reaches far beyond  the shooting scene itself—disrupting community life in  the immediate aftermath and leaving states to shoulder  costs for years afterward. 

  1. Assault Weapons Make Mass Shootings More Lethal,  and Safety Measures Regulating Them Work 
  2. Assault weapons are distinctively dangerous, and  safety laws regulating their use save lives 
  3. Assault weapons are firearms engineered with a  specific set of combat-functional features that, taken to gether, produce a “capability for lethality—more wounds,  more serious, in more victims—far beyond that of other  firearms in general, including other semiautomatic  guns.” Bianchi v. Brown, 111 F.4th 438, 453 (4th Cir.  2024) (en banc), cert. denied sub nom. Snope v. Brown,  145 S. Ct. 1534 (2025) (quoting Kolbe v. Hogan, 849 F.3d  114, 125 (4th Cir. 2017) (en banc), abrogated on other  grounds by N.Y. State Rifle & Pistol Ass’n, Inc. v. Bruen,  597 U.S. 1 (2022)). The AR-15 sold to civilians today is the  paradigmatic example. That weapon was explicitly de 

signed for the battlefield, with “combat-functional fea tures” including a flash suppressor (to conceal the  shooter’s position), a pistol grip (to “enable fast reloading  and accuracy” during prolonged firing), and exceptional  firepower (to pierce helmets and body armor). See Bian chi, 111 F.4th at 454–456. 

The ability to accept a large-capacity magazine  (LCM) frequently plays an integral part in the assault  

62 Nikki Graf, A majority of U.S. teens fear a shooting could happen  at their school, and most parents share their concern, Pew Rsch. Ctr.  (Apr. 18, 2018), https://perma.cc/2NFU-KRTG.

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weapon’s design.63 Assault weapons are often defined as  semiautomatic firearms capable of accepting a detachable  magazine, meaning a shooter can insert any compatible  magazine, and having certain other specified features. An  LCM is an ammunition-feeding device that has the capac 

ity to accept more than a specified number of rounds— historically ten, including under the now-expired federal  definition. See 18 U.S.C. § 921(a)(31) (1994).  

Many assault weapons “are capable of accepting mag azines of thirty, fifty, or even 100 rounds.” Kolbe, 849 F.3d  at 125. As a result, “LCMs enable semiautomatic weap ons to function even more like their … automatic counter parts: Both M-16s and semiautomatic firearms equipped  with LCMs can rapidly hit very many human targets.”  Ocean State Tactical, LLC v. Rhode Island, 95 F.4th 38,  49 (1st Cir. 2024), cert. denied, 145 S. Ct. 2771 (2025). For  example, a 30-round magazine can be emptied in as little  as five seconds. See Kolbe, 849 F.3d at 125.  

Because LCMs can enable shooters of assault weap ons to fire even more rounds before pausing to reload,  they reduce or eliminate the crucial windows that would  otherwise “afford intended victims and law enforcement  officers a precious opportunity to flee, take cover, and  fight back.” Duncan v. Bonta, 133 F.4th 852, 877–878 (9th  

63 The Cook County Ordinance at issue in Viramontes, No. 25-238, and the Connecticut law at issue in Grant, No. 25-566, restrict a cate gory of assault weapons defined in part by their compatibility with  detachable magazines. See Cook County, Ill., Code of Ordinances  §§ 54-211, 54-212(a); Conn. Gen. Stat. § 53-202a. While the question  presented concerns the constitutionality of assault-weapons re strictions specifically, legislatures—including Cook County’s—often  treat assault weapons and large-capacity magazines as a single, inte grated danger: in many cases, an assault weapon achieves its distinc tive lethality precisely because it is built to accept such a magazine.  Accordingly, where this brief discusses large-capacity magazines, it  does so to illuminate what makes assault weapons distinctively dan gerous.

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Cir. 2025) (en banc). While this sustained capacity serves  no ordinary self-defense purpose,64 it renders firearms  used in mass shootings exceedingly more dangerous. 

Firsthand accounts of recent mass shootings illus trate the danger of eliminating the reload window. In  Newtown, nine children fled and two were able to hide  during the shooter’s reload. See Or. Firearms Fed’n v.  Kotek, 682 F. Supp. 3d 874, 898 (D. Or. 2023). During the  2011 Tucson, Arizona shooting that killed six and injured  others, including Representative Gabrielle Giffords, he roic bystanders were able to interrupt the attack when the  shooter paused to reload.65 Without those critical few sec onds in Newtown and Tucson, many more could have been  killed.  

  1. Given these design features, it is no surprise that  assault weapons are disproportionately used in the coun try’s deadliest shootings. Even according to the gun in dustry’s own numbers, AR-15-style rifles account for only  about 5% of the firearms in the United States, but they  have been used in roughly 25% of mass shootings. See Bianchi, 111 F.4th at 455–456. And the disparity grows  as mass shootings become more deadly: assault weapons  are “used in about 50% of mass shootings with six or more  deaths,” and “80[%] of all mass shootings that resulted in  more than 24 deaths.” Rupp v. Bonta, 723 F. Supp. 3d  837, 853–854 (C.D. Cal. 2024). “Semiautomatic firearms  fitted with LCMs are highly effective weapons of mass  slaughter.” Ocean State Tactical, 95 F.4th at 46. 

64 Bianchi, 111 F.4th at 459 (pointing to “one study finding that when  citizens fire shots in self-defense, they fire an average of two shots  and, 97% of the time, fire five shots or fewer”); Ocean State Tactical,  95 F.4th at 49 (explaining that “empirically this is not a useful feature  for self-defense”). 

65 See Jessica Hopper et al., Heroes of Tucson Shooting: “Something  Had to Be Done,ABC News (Jan. 10, 2011), https://perma.cc/7PA3- ETUS.

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In a case from 2019, the First Circuit noted that “AR 15s equipped with LCMs have been the weapons of choice  in many of the deadliest mass shootings in recent history,  including horrific events in Pittsburgh (2018), Parkland  (2018), Las Vegas (2017), Sutherland Springs (2017), Or lando (2016), Newtown (2012), and Aurora (2012).” Worman v. Healey, 922 F.3d 26, 39 (1st Cir. 2019), abro gated on other grounds by Bruen, 597 U.S. 1. In the years  since, the awful trend has continued: El Paso, Texas  (2019; twenty-three killed, twenty-two more wounded);  Buffalo, New York (2022; ten killed, three more  wounded); Uvalde, Texas (2022; twenty-one killed, seven teen more wounded); and Highland Park, Illinois (2022;  seven killed, forty-eight more wounded) can all be added  to the list.66 Even that list is not exhaustive; Respondent’s  Brief in Opposition (at 3–4) catalogs nine more mass  shootings involving assault weapons in just the year and a  half since judgment was entered in this case. Since 2016,  

66 See Kayla McCormick & Phil Helsel, El Paso Walmart Mass  Shooter Patrick Crusius Sentenced to 90 Consecutive Life Terms,  NBC News (July 7, 2023), https://nbcnews.to/4i8zNxz; What We  Know About the El Paso and Dayton Shooters’ Guns, PBS News 

Hour (Aug. 6, 2019), https://perma.cc/3WGB-9DR9; Aaron C. Davis  & Jon Swaine, Suspect in Buffalo Shooting Modified Bushmaster So  It Could Hold More Ammunition, Wash. Post (May 15, 2022), https://bit.ly/4jDgaPr; Reese Oxner, Uvalde Gunman Legally  Bought AR Rifles Days Before Shooting, Law Enforcement Says,  Tex. Trib. (May 25, 2022), https://perma.cc/67TH-LNHT; Frank  Main, Illinois State Police director defends decision to give suspected  Highland Park killer a gun permit in 2020, Chi. Sun-Times (July 6,  2022), https://perma.cc/LX5X-5GEQ; Julia Jacobo & Nadine El 

Bawab, Timeline: How the Shooting at a Texas Elementary School  Unfolded, ABC News (updated Dec. 12, 2022), https://perma.cc/ 9KJX-YPP5.

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all 10 of the highest-casualty mass shootings have in volved an assault weapon.67 

Assault weapons are not only disproportionately rep resented in mass shootings; they also cause dispropor tionately more harm than other firearms. A typical AR 15 round travels at roughly 3,000 feet per second, “three  

times the velocity of a typical handgun,” Bianchi, 111  F.4th at 454 (quoting Rupp, 723 F. Supp. 3d at 853), and  when the bullet “impacts human tissue,” it creates a  wound cavity “up to 11 to 12.5 times larger than the bullet  itself,” ibid. (quoting Del. State Sportsmen’s Ass’n v. Del.  Dep’t of Safety & Homeland Sec., 664 F. Supp. 3d 584, 599  (D. Del. 2023)). Whereas a typical handgun results in a  wound “of one to two inches,” a wound from an AR-15 “will  literally pulverize the liver, perhaps best described as  dropping a watermelon onto concrete.” Bianchi, 111  F.4th at 454 (quoting Capen v. Campbell, No. 22-cv-11431,  2023 WL 8851005, at *15 (D. Mass. Dec. 21, 2023)). 

The resulting harm is measurable at the incident  level: Research shows that mass shootings are more than  60% deadlier when an assault rifle is used—12.9 fatalities  per shooting, compared to 7.8. See Rupp, 723 F. Supp. 3d  at 854. Mass shootings involving an assault weapon or  LCM result in roughly four times as many people shot,  two times as many killed, and more than thirteen times as  many nonfatally injured as incidents involving neither.68  

  1. Empirical research confirms that laws regulating  assault weapons work: states and localities that regulate  them experience fewer and less lethal mass shootings  than those that do not. A 2015 study examining both state  and federal assault-weapon safety laws from 1982 to 2011  

67 Tannuja D. Rozario & Paige Tetens, Everytown Rsch. & Pol’y, As sault Weapons and High-Capacity Magazines (Mar. 19, 2019, last  updated June 24, 2026), https://perma.cc/NJ6V-JSB5.  68 Rozario & Tetens, supra note 67.

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found that each had “statistically significant and negative  effects on mass shooting fatalities.”69 A more recent study  reached the same conclusion with newer data: examining  mass-shooting incidents across the United States from  2014 to 2022, the study found that counties in states with  an assault-weapons law were associated with a 41% lower  incidence of mass-shooting fatalities than counties with out one.70 

  1. The federal government’s own experience is illus trative. During the decade that the federal law on assault  weapons was in place, mass-shooting fatalities were 70%  less likely to occur than in the years before or after.71

Other studies have estimated how many mass shoot ings the federal law prevented. One statistical analysis of  shooting data from 1966 to 2019 found that the federal law  prevented an estimated eleven public mass shootings dur ing the decade it was in force, and if it had continued  through 2019, it would have prevented an estimated thirty  more.72 Another study reached a similar conclusion, esti mating continuing the federal law through 2022 would  

69 Mark Gius, The Impact of State and Federal Assault Weapons  Bans on Public Mass Shootings, 22 Applied Econ. Letters 281, 281  (2015). 

70 See Charles J. DiMaggio et al., State Assault Weapons Bans Are  Associated with Fewer Fatalities: Analysis of US County Mass  Shooting Incidents (2014–2022), 32 Injury Prevention 317, 317 (2026). 71 See Charles DiMaggio et al., Changes in US Mass Shooting Deaths  Associated with the 1994–2004 Federal Assault Weapons Ban: Anal 

ysis of Open-Source Data, 86 J. Trauma & Acute Care Surgery 11, 11  (2019).  

72 See Lori Post et al., Impact of Firearm Surveillance on Gun Con trol Policy: Regression Discontinuity Analysis, 7 JMIR Pub. Health  Surveill. e26042, e26042 (2021).

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have prevented as many as thirty-eight more mass shoot ings.73 

  1. States have adopted a range of firearm measures  to promote the safety and well-being of residents 1. In recognition of the unique harm posed by assault  weapons, both states and the federal government have  long imposed public safety measures that limit those par ticularly lethal weapons—frequently in direct response to  mass-casualty shootings. Doing so is well within states’  longstanding constitutional prerogative to exercise their  traditional police power to protect the health, safety, and  welfare of their residents. See Gonzales v. Oregon, 546  U.S. 243, 270 (2006) (recognizing states’ “great latitude  under their police powers to legislate as to the protection  of the lives, limbs, health, comfort, and quiet of all per sons”). 

As respondents’ briefs explain, assault-weapon laws  have a deep historical pedigree. See Cook County Resp.  Br. at 15–25; Higgins Resp. Br. at 9–23; see also Bianchi,  111 F.4th at 464 (“[L]egislatures, since the time of our  founding, have responded to the most urgent and visible  threats posed by excessively harmful arms with respon sive and proportional legislation.”). The Governors Safer  Communities Initiative highlights a non-exhaustive sur 

vey of relevant safety measures here to underscore that  these laws reflect the considered judgment of the chief ex ecutives who bear ultimate responsibility for public safety  of their residents, often exercised in the immediate after math of tragedy. 

  1. In 1989, California passed an assault-weapons law  after a shooter killed five children and wounded thirty-one  

73 See Alex Lars Lundberg et al., Public Mass Shootings: Counter factual Trend Analysis of the Federal Assault Weapons Ban, 10  JMIR Pub. Health Surveillance e62952, e62952 (2024).

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others during recess at a Stockton elementary school, us ing an AK-47-style rifle and magazines holding up to sev enty-five rounds.74 Less than five months later, Republi can Governor George Deukmejian signed California’s  

state law.75 The federal law followed California’s example:  from 1994 to 2004, Congress prohibited the manufacture,  transfer, and possession of assault weapons nationwide  (with some exceptions). See Public Safety and Recrea 

tional Firearms Use Protection Act, Pub. L. No. 103-322,  tit. XI, subtit. A, §§ 110101–110106, 108 Stat. 1796, 1996– 2000 (1994).  

Since that time, many other states have followed suit.  Connecticut first passed an assault-weapons law in 1993,  but substantially expanded that law in 2013—months af ter the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in New town that killed twenty-six people, including twenty chil dren—and again in 2023.76 The shooter used three weap ons, one of them an assault rifle.77 

Two other states, New York and Maryland, quickly  passed laws in response to the Sandy Hook shooting. New  York’s SAFE Act, signed by Governor Andrew Cuomo in  January 2013, broadened the State’s pre-existing assault 

74 See Cal. Penal Code §§ 30500–30515, 30600, 30605; Elizabeth Ire land & Josh Susong, In Stockton, an Earlier Mass Shooting Brought  a Monumental Shift in State Law, Stocktonia (Nov. 30, 2025), https://perma.cc/7PHL-JSDK. 

75 See Ireland & Susong, supra note 74. 

76 Conn. Gen. Stat. §§ 53-202b, 53-202c, 53-202d, 53-202w(b); Mark  Memmott, “Historic” Gun Bill Becomes Law in Connecticut, NPR  (Apr. 4, 2013), https://n.pr/3TXFkxR; Nat’l Ass’n for Gun Rts. v. La mont, 153 F.4th 213, 223 (2d Cir. 2025) (describing history of Con necticut’s safety measures), cert. granted sub nom. Grant v. Higgins,  146 S. Ct. 2811 (2026). 

77 Steve Almasy, Newtown Shooter’s Guns: What We Know, CNN  (Dec. 19, 2012), https://cnn.it/4iJo3Rp.

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weapons law.78 Maryland’s Firearm Safety Act, also a di rect legislative response to Sandy Hook, followed several  months later, regulating assault weapons under Governor  Martin O’Malley.79 

Subsequent mass-casualty events spurred additional  state action. In 2022, within a span of less than two weeks,  assault rifles were used to kill twenty-one people (nine teen children) at a Uvalde, Texas elementary school and  ten people in Buffalo, at Tops grocery store.80 Weeks  later, in response, Delaware enacted an assault-weapons  law.81  

Illinois Representative Bob Morgan was present at  the 2022 Highland Park July 4th parade shooting, where  seven people were killed and nearly fifty more wounded  by a shooter using an assault weapon fed by three 30- round magazines.82 He co-sponsored the state’s Protect Il 

78 N.Y. Penal Law §§ 265.00(22), 265.02(7)–(8); Joel Rose, New York  the First State to Pass Gun Control Measures After Newtown Shoot ings, NPR (Jan. 15, 2013), https://n.pr/4zPDYUT.  

79 Md. Code Ann., Crim. Law §§ 4-301(d), 4-303(a), 4-305(b); Lacey  Johnson, Maryland Governor Signs Tough Gun Control Law, Reu ters (May 16, 2013), https://perma.cc/3YY7-SWGJ. 

80 Zach Despart, “He Has a Battle Rifle”: Police Feared Uvalde Gun man’s AR-15, Tex. Trib. (Mar. 20, 2023), https://perma.cc/E4MA E9G8; Press Release, U.S. Dep’t of Just., Federal Grand Jury In dicts Accused Tops Shooter on Federal Hate Crimes and Firearms  

Charges in Buffalo, New York (July 14, 2022), https://perma.cc/ YXP7-3B3U. 

81 Del. Code Ann. tit. 11, §§ 1465, 1466(a), 1468, 1469(a); Del. Gov.  Newsroom, Members of the General Assembly Announce Gun Safety  Package (June 2, 2022), https://perma.cc/BUR5-FJJW. 82 Amanda Vinicky, Local Legislators Spent Years Trying to Pass  Gun Laws. After Highland Park’s Deadly Parade Shooting, Illinois  Took Action, WTTW News (July 3, 2023), https://perma.cc/7AR7- HKNB; Robert Crimo III indicted on 117 counts in deadly Highland 

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linois Communities Act, which regulated the sale of as sault weapons, signed by Governor Pritzker roughly six  months later.83  

  1. Legislative action in other states, both the success ful and the not-yet-successful, shows that enacting these  crucial safety measures can take time.  

Washington’s law on assault weapons traces back to a  2016 mass shooting at a house party in Mukilteo where  the shooter used an assault weapon to kill three people;  then-Attorney General (now Governor) Bob Ferguson  first proposed an assault-weapons bill the following year  and reintroduced it annually until it passed in 2023.84  Rhode Island and Virginia, the most recent jurisdictions  to enact laws regulating assault weapons, both took years  of repeated failed attempts before passing laws in 2025  and 2026, respectively.85 

Park parade shooting, prosecutors say, ABC7 Chicago (July 27,  2022), https://perma.cc/38YL-NCU4. 

83 720 Ill. Comp. Stat. Ann. 5/24-1.9, 5/24-1.10; Protect Illinois Com munities Act, Pub. Act 102-1116 (Ill. 2023); H.B. 5471, 102nd Gen. As semb. (Ill. 2022), https://legiscan.com/IL/sponsors/HB5471/2021. 84 Wash. Rev. Code § 9.41.390; Alanna Mayham, Washington Gover nor Signs Assault Weapon Sales Ban, Courthouse News Serv. (Apr.  25, 2023), https://perma.cc/5ZH5-WSKV; Press Release, Wash. State  Off. of the Att’y Gen., Gov. Inslee Legislation Banning Sale of As sault Weapons Passes House in Historic Vote This Evening (Mar. 8,  2023), https://perma.cc/9M83-3G9V. 

85 See R.I. Gen. Laws §§ 11-47.2-1 to -3 (2026); Act of June 26, 2025,  ch. 281, 2025 R.I. Pub. Laws (S. 359, Substitute A); Va. Code Ann.  § 18.2-287.4:1(B); Act of May 14, 2026, ch. 1106, 2026 Va. Acts (H.B.  217/S.B. 749); Kimberlee Kruesi, Rhode Island’s Assault Weapon  Ban Offers a Peek into Why Such Laws Are Difficult to Pass, NBC  Bos. (July 5, 2025), https://perma.cc/FPY4-8LV5 (noting that passing  the law “took Rhode Island lawmakers more than 10 years”); Jared  Serre, Assault Weapons Ban Could Have New Path Forward Under  Gov. Spanberger, Lawmakers Say, ARLnow (Jan. 12, 2026), https:// perma.cc/AN56-8XUF (noting the ban passed both chambers in the 

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Minnesota’s recent experience shows this dynamic  still playing out. On August 27, 2025, a gunman fired more  than 120 rounds through the windows of Annunciation  Catholic Church and School in Minneapolis, killing two  children and wounding twenty-one others, most of them  children.86 The shooter used an assault rifle, along with a  shotgun and pistol.87 Governor Walz pushed for a special  session, and the state Senate later narrowly passed a bill  to regulate assault weapons, but the resulting bill did not  pass in the 2026 session.88 

Together, these accounts demonstrate that the ques tion whether and how to regulate assault weapons re mains a live one in state legislatures across the country— being debated and refined in real time. That ongoing pro cess is precisely what our federal structure was and is de signed to protect. From the founding, states have re tained broad authority under their police power to legis late for the safety of their residents, see Gonzales, 546  U.S. at 270, and our federalist system depends on the  

states’ freedom to serve as “laborator[ies]” designed to  

two preceding legislative sessions, but was vetoed each time by Gov ernor Youngkin before finally being signed into law in 2026). 86 Aki Nace et al., Minneapolis Catholic School Shooting Leaves 2  Children Dead, 21 People Injured, CBS News Minn. (Aug. 27, 2025),  https://perma.cc/3D5X-L78U. 

87 Deena Winter & Paul Walsh, Suspected Shooter Legally Purchased  Rifle, Pistol and Shotgun; Local Politicians Call for Action, Star  Trib. (Aug. 28, 2025), https://bit.ly/4yVY4w8. 

88 Corin Hoggard, Gov. Walz Bypasses Special Session, Issues Exec utive Orders on Gun Control, Fox 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul (Dec. 16,  2025), https://bit.ly/4jBXnE6; Esme Murphy & Ubah Ali, Minnesota  Bill That Would Regulate Ownership, Sale of Semiautomatic Weap ons Passes Senate, CBS News Minn. (May 4, 2026), https://perma.cc/ 3ZUV-ZCF2; S.F. 4067, 94th Leg., Reg. Sess. (Minn. 2026) (passed  Senate, not enacted); Aki Nace, Minnesota Legislative Session Ends  with No House Vote on Gun Reform Bill, CBS News Minn. (May 18,  2026), https://perma.cc/B9FH-UUMB.

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“try novel social and economic experiments without risk  to the rest of the country,” New State Ice Co. v. Lieb mann, 285 U.S. 262, 311 (1932) (Brandeis, J., dissenting).  

A ruling foreclosing this category of public safety  laws would undermine the constitutional balance of feder alism by cutting off the ongoing political process in the  states, like Minnesota, still working through it. This  Court should “honor the worthy virtues of federalism and  democracy, not . . . stifle them.” Bianchi, 111 F.4th at  447. To do otherwise “would unduly impede the workings  of legislative bodies across our country as they struggle to  meet the challenges of today and tomorrow.” Ibid. 

CONCLUSION 

In the wake of assault-weapon mass shootings, mem bers of the Governors Safer Communities Initiative have  stood with grieving families, exhausted first responders,  and community members working to rebuild. The safety  of our residents is our obligation, and it is at stake. The  judgments of the courts of appeals should be affirmed.

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Respectfully submitted. 

STEPHEN K. WIRTH 

Counsel of Record 

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OCTOBER 28, 2026

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