Grasonville Man Sentenced for 2025 Drive-By Shooting

A Grasonville man has been sentenced to five years in prison for his role in a 2025 drive-by shooting. Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the University of Maryland Shore Emergency Center in Queenstown in October 2025 after two people were shot while sitting in a vehicle at Ewing Pond Park in Grasonville. One victim suffered a non-life-threatening injury and was taken to Shock Trauma in Baltimore. Investigators identified 25-year-old Zion Cook as the shooter. He was arrested in April by the Maryland State Police State Apprehension Team. Cook pleaded guilty September 18th to first-degree assault and was sentenced to 25 years in prison, with all but five years suspended. He also received a fully suspended sentence for reckless endangerment and will serve five years of probation following his incarceration. Sheriff Gary Hofmann said the case highlights the dangers of gun violence and praised investigators for holding Cook accountable.

From the Queen Anne’s County Office of the Sheriff Facebook Page