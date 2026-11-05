House Democratic Caucus Selects Leadership for Upcoming Legislative Session

Following the November 3rd General Election, which delivered a supermajority of Democrats to the Delaware House of Representatives, the House Democratic Caucus met Wednesday to elect its leadership for the 154th General Assembly. During the caucus reorganizational meeting, members selected Rep. Melissa Minor-Brown as speaker-elect, Rep. Kerri Evelyn Harris as House Majority Leader, and Rep. Cyndie Romer as House Majority Whip. First elected in 2018, Rep. Minor-Brown previously served as House Majority Whip from 2022-2023 and as House Majority Leader from 2023-2024. She was elected as Speaker of the House in 2024. The Speaker is elected by the full House of Representatives, which will take place on the first day of session on January 12, 2027. First elected in 2022, Rep. Harris previously served as House Majority Whip from 2023-2024. She was elected as House Majority Leader in 2024. First elected in 2022, Rep. Romer has most recently served as chair of the Technology and Telecommunications Committee as well as the Sunset Committee.

Additional Information from Delaware House of Representatives–House Majority Caucus

Nine new members joined the Democratic Caucus after Election Day, boosting the total number of House Democrats to 30 – a constitutional supermajority. The nine new members the House Democratic Caucus welcomed to the legislature are: Rep. Michelle Booker (2nd District), Rep. Branden Fletcher-Dominguez (3rd District), Rep. Gregg Lindner (4th District), Rep. Rae Krantz (6th District), Rep. Ayanna Khan-Flowers (9th District), Rep. Pamela Salaam (16th District), Rep. Dave Redlawsk (23rd District), Rep. Tyeisha Grier (28th District), and Rep. Annie Norman (34th District).