Illinois Town Wins Hallmark Channel’s First-Ever Merriest Christmas Town – Berlin, MD a Finalist

Carlinville, Illinois was named as the first-ever Hallmark Channel’s Merriest Christmas town after a contest the channel held earlier this year. Also in the running of 25 finalists – Berlin, MD. Berlin still remains an official Hallmark Christmas Town and will be featured on its website, bringing national attention to the historic downtown.

Carlinville, Illinois, the winning town, will be the location of a future Hallmark Christmas movie.