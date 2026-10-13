Laurel Man Dies from Injuries after Hit by Charter Bus

A Laurel man has died from injuries he received after he rode his bicycle into the path of a charter bus on Route 13 near Gordy Road on Tuesday, October 6th. Delaware State Police say the bicyclist, 69 year old Lawrence Schreiber crossed the southbound lanes to enter the left-turn lane and rode into the path of the bus, which tried to avoid a collision but could not. Schreiber was taken to an area hospital where he died on Sunday from injuries he sustained in the crash.

The driver of the charter bus, a 57 year old man from Jamaica, New York and the occupants of the bus were not injured.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact Master Cpl Argo at 302-703-3264 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.