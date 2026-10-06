Leaf Collection in Lewes Begins Wednesday

Leaf collection for the 2026 season in Lewes will begin Wednesday, October 7. Leaves must be raked to the curbside. To schedule your leaf pick-up, please contact the city at 302-645-7777.

Free leaf collection is available upon request during the months of October, November, and December on most Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays – with the Leaf Collection season ending on Friday, December 4.

The following dates WILL NOT have leaf pickup in Lewes: Wednesday, November 11, Wednesday, November 18, Wednesday, November 25, Thursday, November 26, Friday, November 27.