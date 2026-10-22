Maryland Reviews Plan to Improve Disaster Assistance and Recovery

The Maryland Department of Emergency Management (MDEM) announced the successful completion of its Disaster Assistance Center (DAC) workshop, a full‑day event designed to validate, refine, and enhance the recently developed plan. The workshop brought together local, state, Federal, and nonprofit partners to strengthen Maryland’s ability to support disaster survivors through coordinated, efficient recovery operations. The workshop provided participating agencies and organizations with the opportunity to review and validate roles and responsibilities, practice multi‑level recovery coordination, identify resource and capability gaps, and test DAC site selection, staffing, communications, and survivor support processes. Participants also captured lessons learned and recommended improvements, which will be incorporated into the next version of the DAC plan. These insights will help refine processes, enhance interagency coordination, and ensure Maryland’s Disaster Assistance Centers are equipped to meet the needs of communities and survivors during future emergencies.