Milford School District Officials Close Lulu Ross for the Week, Mispillion Elementary Closed Monday

The investigation into the fire at Lulu M. Ross Elementary School Sunday morning continues by the Delaware State Fire Marshal. Milford School District officials continue to work on a long-term plan, but have announced that there will be no school for students at Lulu Ross Elementary for the upcoming week – October 26 – 30. There will be no in-person or remote instruction for Ross students at this time. Staff from Ross will receive specific information regarding school operations for the coming week. The only other school affected by this fire is Mispillion Elementary, which is located on the same campus as Ross. Mispillion will be closed for students and staff on Monday – no in-person or remote learning – because of the total loss of fiber optic connectivity which leaves the school without internet or working phone systems.

State agencies are sending service crews to the Lulu Ross / Mispillion campus to begin repair work to restore fiber optic service as soon as possible. All other Milford School District Schools will operate on regular schedules for students and staff.

Governor Matt Meyer released the following statement after Sunday’s fire: