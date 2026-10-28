Nine Students Hospitalized After Pepper Spray Discharged on Easton School Bus
October 28, 2026/
Easton Police say nine middle school students were taken to the hospital after being exposed to pepper spray on a school bus. Police say a 12-year-old girl accidentally discharged a small, keychain-style pepper spray canister while reaching into her purse. About 20 students were on the bus at the time. No elementary school students were exposed, and the girl will not face charges. The matter will be addressed by the Talbot County School Board.