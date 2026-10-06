Over 30 Bills Signed into Law by Gov. Meyer

Governor Matt Meyer went on a bill signing spree last Wednesday enacting nearly 31 bills that were passed during the last session of the General Assembly. Included in those bills – HS 1 for HB 356 – which prohibits the sale of class B firefighting foam that contains intentionally added PFAS chemicals beginning January 1 of 2028. However, a bulk petroleum facility can apply to DNREC for a 5-year exemption, HB 365, which creates a nine-member commission within the Department of State composed of members of the Lenape and Nanticoke Tribes and other Indigenous Delawareans. The Commission will provide Indigenous communities with a formal voice in state government and report annually to the Governor and General Assembly on its work. Governor Meyer will hold a ceremonial signing of this measure on Wednesday morning at Legislative Hall. The Governor also signed SB 27 – which establishes the Office of New Americans to help improve the lives and economic prosperity of new Americans who come to Delaware and of all Delawareans generally.

Four measures were also vetoed by the Governor including HS 1 for HB 329 w/ HA 1 – a measure that would take action by the General Assembly to amend or terminate an emergency declared by the governor after 180 days.