Sea Witch Festival is Underway in Rehoboth Beach & Dewey Beach!

The Sea Witch Festival is underway with events and activities for all ages. You’ll find plenty of activities for the kids along with live entertainment – and from 5 to 7pm – there’s a Trunk or Treat Festival at the Sussex Family YMCA. And from 6:30 to 7:30 kids can Trick or Treat with Dewey Beach businesses.

This is Sussex County Navy Week – and the Navy Band Northeast will perform at the Bandstand beginning at 6:30pm.

A reminder – Rehoboth Avenue will be closed to all traffic from the Lighthouse circle to the Bandstand beginning at 1am Saturday – except for costumed walker drop-off – and there is NO median parking on Rehoboth Avenue between 1am and the end of Saturday’s Costume Parade – around 4pm. Parking is available on side streets – but abide by signage – and free parking is available at both the Rehoboth and Lewes Park and Rides – regular rider rates will apply and DART’s pick-up and drop-off location in Downtown Rehoboth Beach Saturday will be on Lake Avenue by the Henlopen Hotel at the boardwalk.

The Sea Witch Costume Parade begins at 11am Saturday – watch for the Talk of Delmarva in the parade!! Parade line-up begins at 9am.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL SEA WITCH PROGRAM