Shed Fire Under Investigation in Greensboro
October 8, 2026/
A fire at a property with two sheds on Greensboro Road in Greensboro, Caroline County, early this morning is under investigation by the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal. The shed fire was reported around 3 a.m. It’s not yet known exactly where the fire started or what caused it. The total estimated damage is $10,000. Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact the Upper Eastern Regional Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-819-3500, or call the Arson Hotline at 1-800-492-7529.