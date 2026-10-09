Six New Projects Accepted in JobsFirst Permitting Accelerator – Including Belle Meade in Lewes

Six new projects have been accepted into the Delaware JobsFirst Permitting Accelerator. This advances the Meyer administration’s efforts to expand affordable and workforce housing, increase Delaware’s energy supply and attract private investment by moving projects that benefit Delawareans through the permitting process faster. Two of the projects are in Sussex County – the Belle Meade Mixed-Use Development in Lewes and the Frankford Business Park Community Solar project.

The other projects include a mixed-use redevelopment in downtown Dover and three community solar projects in New Castle County. The JobsFirst Permitting Accelerator cuts unnecessary red tape, moves projects forward faster and makes it easier to invest in Delaware.

Additional information from Gov. Meyer:

The newly accepted projects represent approximately $165 million in proposed private investment, including two mixed-use developments that will deliver 454 residential units and four community solar projects that will add nearly 10 megawatts of renewable energy capacity.

“The JobsFirst Permitting Accelerator is about cutting unnecessary red tape, moving projects forward faster and making it easier to invest in Delaware,” said Governor Matt Meyer. “These projects will help lower costs, create opportunities and strengthen the communities Delawareans call home.”

“Delaware’s new Permitting Accelerator Program is a game changer for economic development,” said Leslie Smallwood-Lewis, COO of Mosaic Development Partners JV. “By streamlining the permitting process, the State is helping the Downtown Dover Partnership, Mosaic Development Partners JV, and Colonial Parking develop much-needed affordable and workforce housing, attract new businesses, and bring significant private investment to downtown Dover. This initiative is critical to our ability to break ground in the second quarter of 2027 and meet important funding deadlines. Delaware is setting an example that other states and jurisdictions should follow. Reducing permitting timelines allows developers to move projects from planning to construction more efficiently, accelerating investment, job creation, and community revitalization.”

“We believe projects like these can play an important role in addressing Delaware’s growing need for reliable, affordable energy,” said Thomas Harvey, Managing Director, Harvey Hanna & Associates. “We appreciate Governor Meyer’s leadership in creating the JobsFirst initiative and recognizing that projects that add energy generation and private investment should be able to move through the permitting process efficiently and responsibly. We are excited for these projects to be included in the JobsFirst initiative, and we are grateful to the Governor for creating a framework that brings state agencies together to help move important energy projects forward.”

“King Energy is extremely excited to partner with the Delaware JobsFirst program to accelerate the deployment of rooftop solar programs at four commercial properties, owned by Harvey Hanna and Coastal Trade Supply,” said John Witchel, CEO of King Energy. “The programs represent 10 Megawatts of solar capacity and will generate over 12,000,000 kWh of renewable energy per year for Delaware consumers, helping to mitigate the impact of rapidly growing energy demand and electricity rates. We are grateful to Governor Meyer and his team for their commitment to expanding in-state energy generation.”

“We are grateful to have Belle Meade, our planned mixed-use residential and commercial community in Sussex County, selected for Governor Meyer’s JobsFirst Permitting Accelerator,” said Louis J. Capano III, Owner and CEO of Capano Management. “This initiative recognizes the importance of a more streamlined and coordinated approach to permitting, particularly for projects that address pressing community needs. Belle Meade represents an important opportunity to bring much-needed affordable, income-based housing to an area where working families increasingly struggle to find homes near their places of employment, while also expanding residential and commercial opportunities in Sussex County. We look forward to the initiative’s impact not only on Belle Meade, but on future investments across our portfolio and throughout the state.”

Established through Executive Order 18, the JobsFirst Permitting Accelerator coordinates permitting across state agencies by assigning accepted projects a single point of contact, streamlining interagency reviews and providing greater transparency and accountability throughout the permitting process. The program is designed to complete complex permitting reviews within 120 business days while maintaining Delaware’s environmental, public safety and regulatory standards.

NEW JOBSFIRST PERMITTING ACCELERATOR PROJECTS

Belle Meade Mixed-use Development – Sussex County

Belle Meade is a proposed $91 million mixed-use development that will include 334 residential units, neighborhood retail space and up to five commercial sites. The first phase will deliver 168 apartments and community amenities through an estimated $36 million investment. Construction can begin once agency approvals are complete, with the first phase expected to take approximately 14 months and the remaining development completed over four to five years.

The Governor at 120 South Governors Avenue – Dover

Led by Mosaic-Colonial Associates in partnership with the Downtown Dover Partnership, this $53.5 million mixed-use redevelopment will bring 120 apartments to downtown Dover, including 50 affordable homes for households earning at or below 60% of area median income and 70 workforce and market-rate units. The project will also include ground-floor commercial space planned for a grocery store, daycare, café and local retailers, expanding access to fresh food while creating jobs and bringing new investment to downtown Dover. Construction is scheduled to begin in May 2027 and finish in May 2029.

Ships Landing Way Community Solar, New Castle

King Energy is developing a 2.8-megawatt community solar facility at 400 Ships Landing Way in New Castle. The approximately $5.8 million project will connect to Delmarva Power’s distribution system and generate an estimated 3.7 million kilowatt-hours of electricity annually for Delaware subscribers. Construction is expected to begin in late March 2027 and take approximately five to six months, creating local construction jobs.

Lambson Lane Community Solar, New Castle

This approximately $5.1 million project by King Energy will develop a 2.45-megawatt community solar facility at 1001 Lambson Lane in New Castle. The facility will connect to Delmarva Power’s system, provide clean energy and electricity bill savings to Delaware subscribers and support local construction jobs. Construction is targeted for late March 2027, with completion expected approximately five to six months later.

Dock View Drive Community Solar, New Castle

King Energy is developing a 1.34-megawatt community solar facility at 10 Dock View Drive in New Castle. The approximately $3.6 million project will deliver locally generated electricity and subscriber savings while creating construction jobs. Construction is targeted for late March 2027, with completion anticipated by July or August 2027.

Frankford Business Park Community Solar, Sussex County

King Energy is proposing a 3.08-megawatt community solar facility at Frankford Business Park in Sussex County. The approximately $5.8 million project will connect to Delmarva Power’s system, provide electricity bill savings to Delaware subscribers and create local construction jobs. Construction is targeted to begin March 31, 2027, with an anticipated eight-month construction period.

These projects join previously accepted JobsFirst Permitting Accelerator projects focused on housing, energy, broadband and critical infrastructure. Additional projects will be added to the program as they are accepted.

Delawareans can learn more about the JobsFirst Permitting Accelerator and track participating projects here.