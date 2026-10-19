Small Business Joint Inspection Pilot Launched by Governor Meyer

A joint inspection pilot has been launched by Governor Matt Meyer to help small businesses open their doors faster. This is part of Executive Order 21, which was signed in early May. The Small Business Joint Inspection Pilot is a single, coordinated pathway for new businesses to complete the applications and pre-opening inspections required to open for business. Section 5 in the Executive Order directs the agencies to publish a standard list of the most common new small-footprint businesses, a plain-English checklist of state requirements for each business type. Only new business owners who have not yet opened and need to complete applications with participating state agencies are eligible.

Additional information from Governor Meyer:

Until now, a new business owner often had to apply for permits and licenses across several state agencies, searching different websites and resources to understand each requirement. The pilot replaces that patchwork with one process.

“Opening a small business takes courage and hard work. Navigating state government should not add to the challenge,” said Governor Matt Meyer. “This pilot means fewer websites, fewer delays, and one clear path from an idea to an ‘open for business’ sign.”

The Office of Small Business Access (OSBA), also established by Executive Order 21 and led by Director Anastasia Jackson, is leading the pilot in partnership with participating agencies. Section 5 directs the agencies to publish a standard list of the most common new small-footprint businesses, a plain-English checklist of state requirements for each business type.

New business owners are introduced to OSBA’s coordination services when they register through Delaware One Stop, and they can choose whether to participate. Those who opt in register through ServiceNow, which tells them exactly which permits, licenses, and applications their business needs and links them directly to each one. Behind the scenes, ServiceNow alerts the liaison at each participating agency the moment a new business enters the pipeline, so agencies can plan ahead and coordinate their reviews. OSBA works with those liaisons to identify requirements and speed up approvals.

Along the way, owners can book meetings with agency liaisons and connect with local government officials to get questions answered or resolve permitting issues. When it is time for inspections, OSBA works with agencies and owners to line up visits, cutting scheduling conflicts and unnecessary delays. Applicants may also receive local planning, zoning, and business licensing contacts based on their business address.

Participating agencies

Delaware Department of Transportation

Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control

Delaware State Fire Marshal

Delaware Health and Social Services, Division of Public Health

Office of the Alcoholic Beverage Control Commissioner

Eligible business types

Retail stores and markets; art galleries; hair salons, barbershops, and spas; non-franchise restaurants, bars, and taprooms; coffee shops and cafes; childcare facilities, including home-based businesses; fitness centers; furniture stores; ice cream shops; laundromats; and small-business-owned manufacturing, packaging, and distribution facilities.

Only new business owners who have not yet opened and need to complete applications with participating state agencies are eligible. Participants must create a my.delaware.gov account. Not all businesses require every application. Applications must be submitted by an authorized individual and are subject to agency review before inspections are scheduled.

For questions about the pilot, contact osba@delaware.gov.