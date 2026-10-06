Southbound Side of Minos Conaway Roundabout Opens

A part of the Minos Conaway grade separated intersection project has been completed. The southbound portion was completed Monday afternoon and restores access to Minos Conaway Road at one roundabout and carries southbound traffic off-highway south to a roundabout at New Road to the Lewes Senior Center on Janice Road – or back to Route 1.

Today the work moves to the northbound side off Route 1 where drivers can expect lane closure on Nassau Road between New Road and Queen Anne Way for the completion of the partially built roundabout. Depending on weather – that roundabout should be completed by mid-January.