Sussex County government offices will close to the public during the afternoon hours on Friday, December 4th, to allow employees to attend the annual Mildred King Luncheon. County offices will close for public business at 12 p.m. and remain that way during the remainder of the day. County offices, however, will be open for regular business on December 4th from 8:30 a.m. until midday. Members of the public with business to conduct at County facilities are asked to plan accordingly on that date. County offices will return to their normal business hours Monday, December 7th.

