Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 10/13/26

Monday was just a bit better than Sunday unless you wanted to take your boat out or go out on someone else’s boat. Then those small craft advisories that were up on the ocean and Delaware Bay would put a big crimp in your fishing plans. Fishing from the beach was also canceled due to the rough surf. The marine weather conditions look a bit better for Tuesday and considerably better for Wednesday.

Aaron at Lewes Harbour Marina had a very short report. No boats went out on Monday.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said blues were caught from the inlet on metal lures during incoming water and some of them were of the larger variety. A few tog were taken on sand fleas and crab baits.

Rick’s Bait and Tackle on Longneck reported a few tog were caught on sand fleas at Massey’s fishing pier on Monday.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.