Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 10/31/26

To no one’s great surprise, we had small craft advisories up on Friday and they remained up for Saturday. Sunday and Monday look good with light winds and small seas before we go back into the washing machine for the rest of the week.

At different periods in my long and sometimes glorious fishing career I managed a tackle shop and owned a charter boat. I am certainly glad I don’t have either of those businesses now.

Aaron at Lewes Harbour Marina said private boats had tog from ocean structure and from the Outer Wall with sand fleas the prime bait. None of the charter or head boats left the dock.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle reported on the good tog fishing at Indian River Inlet with keepers and shorts caught on sand fleas. The beach produced only dog sharks.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report