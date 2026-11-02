Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 11/02/26

Sunday was the first of three days of promising good weather. I say promising because we have had good forecasts go bad before and I won’t believe three days of fishable weather until I see them.

Aaron at Lewes Harbour Marina said the only boat out on Sunday was the Katydid and if he caught any fish he didn’t bring them back to the cleaning table. Chances are Chris cleaned the catch on the boat.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle reported the tog action at the Inlet is still good with a decent number of keepers mixed in with the shorts. Sand fleas remain the top bait. A few small stripers have been caught during the day by tog fishermen with more and larger rockfish taken at night on live eels, bucktails and plugs.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report