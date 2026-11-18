This is terrible. We finally get fishable weather, and no one goes fishing with their boats. They just let them sit in their slips or on their trailers and allow the first good day in at least two weeks to go unanswered. The good news is they will have three more chances because Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be even better with very light west to southwest winds and seas of less than 1-foot. Can you believe it!

Once again Old Inlet Bait and Tackle had the only report of fish being caught. Tog were taken from Indian River Inlet on sand fleas and green crabs. Small striped bass were mixed in the catch, and they too were caught on sand fleas. I suspect a few stripers were caught at night.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report