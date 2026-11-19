I was up at 3:00 a.m. and out the door by 4:00 a.m. The drive down to the Angler dock on Talbot Street in Ocean City takes the better part of an hour and I arrived around 5:00 a.m. I was one of the first on the boat and got a good spot on the stern and a good seat at one of the tables. That’s where my good luck ended. I fished hard all day and wound up with two keepers. One sea bass and one porgy. Had every sea bass I caught been a keeper I would have limited out, but they were all shorts. The captain kept looking for bigger fish, but bigger fish just would not eat.

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em reported a private boat brought in two bluefin tuna.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report