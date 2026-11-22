Saturday was the final good weather fishing day for at least a week and some had good action.

Aaron at Lewes Harbour Marina said the Katydid had a good catch of big porgies and a 3.72-pound Delaware Citation Black Sea Bass from ocean structure.

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em reported that a private boat brought home a bluefin tuna on Saturday.

On Wednesday, Nick Talmo, and his buddy Joe fished ocean structure for 16 sea bass to 17 inches, 10 porgies and one weakfish caught at the Old Grounds. The drift was slow, so they used the trolling motor.

Also, on Wednesday Aaron Hurd fished ocean structure on the Gale Force for tog and his party caught eight not including the 10-plus pounder that Jack released.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report