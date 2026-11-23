Sunday was the first of many bad weather days and boats did not sail from Lewes Harbour Marina or from Indian River Marina.

I did have a report from Aaron Hurd on the Gale Force from Thursday when his party caught eight tog over ocean structure.

Captain Cary Evans on the Grizzly was kind enough to return my call and give me a report from his trips during the week. He has been catching good numbers of porgies on clam baits as well as black sea bass by fishing over ocean structure.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle told me there were some 24 to 25-inch striped bass caught out of the Inlet on Sunday morning with bucktails the hot lure. Tog were taken on sand fleas and green crab during the day.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report