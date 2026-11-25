Tuesday was another day with small craft advisories up and no boats left their docks or trailers, and none will be going out for the foreseeable future. We will be going from small craft advisories to gale warnings to a storm warning with winds of 50 knots and seas of 18 feet. And don’t forget the rain on Thanksgiving.

When we lived in Virginia Beach my son Roger was a mate and then the captain of a head boat and we fished every Thanksgiving morning. Before that we hunted geese at Snow Farm in Smyrna. I never remember missing a Thanksgiving because of a storm warning. We could have used a little bad weather on our goose hunting expeditions.

Old Inlet said stripers were caught at night on plugs and eels.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report