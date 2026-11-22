NAME: Paul / 302-236-0739 / Seaford

LOOKING FOR: 200′ of 3/4″ rope to pull down a tree. Needs it ASAP!

NAME: Dean / 302-644-4472 / Lewes

LOOKING FOR: Pole Saw. Prefers it to run on gas, but will consider an electric one.

NAME: Bill / 443-496-2681 / Berlin

ITEM: Doors

DESCRIPTION: Heavy-duty interior doors. Light maple color. Doors have hinges but no other hardware. There is a hole for a doorknob. He has approximately` 50 doors. Pick and choose.

AMOUNT: Free

NAME: Tim / 302-399-9409 / Magnolia

ITEM: Firewood

DESCRIPTION: Poplar tree felled in his backyard. Come with a chainsaw and take what you want!

AMOUNT: Free

NAME: Steve / 302-745-7512 / Milford

ITEM: Organ

DESCRIPTION: Gulbransen brand Double Keyboard organ. Wooden organ case. It is a large piece of furniture. Moving it will require a few people. Steve is willing to help move it. Great for a church or school.

AMOUNT: Free

Dee / 302-644-0799 / Lewes

ITEM: Mixer

DESCRIPTION: VitaMix 7500 model blender. Commercial grade with 2 blending canisters: one for wet ingredients and one for dry. Very powerful. Used only one-time.

AMOUNT: $350

ITEM: Christmas Tree

DESCRIPTION: 6-1/2′ pre-lit artificial Christmas tree. Lights can be either mult-colored or all white with a flick of a switch. Tree comes in 3 sections. Was used once.

AMOUNT: $85

ITEM: Christmas Wreath

DESCRIPTION: 48″ artificial wreath. Weather-resistant so it can be used indoors or outdoors. It can also be used with lights.

AMOUNT: $30