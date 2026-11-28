Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 11/28/26
November 28, 2026/
NAME: Wayne / 302-265-7828 / Millsboro
LOOKING FOR: 16′ open car trailer
NAME: Jim / 305-469-5005 / Milford
ITEM: Set of Books.
DESCRIPTION: Authors include Laura Ingraham, Bill O’Reilly, Mark Levin, and Judge Napolitano
AMOUNT: $15 for all
ITEM: Vintage Clock
DESCRIPTION: Ingraham 8-day clock. Runs well.
AMOUNT: $20
ITEM: Tree Stand.
DESCRIPTION: Sturdy plastic Christmas tree stand. Will hold a large tree. Brand new.
AMOUNT: $8
NAME: Paul / 302-684-1313 / Harbeson
ITEM: Baskets
DESCRIPTION: Longaberger baskets in 70 to 100 different sizes.
AMOUNT: Call for pricing