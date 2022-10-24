Three Milford Men Charged in Serious Assault￼

Milford Police have been investigating an assault that occurred on August 17 in the area of North Street and Northwest 2nd Street. Police found an unconscious man laying in the grass. He was taken to Bayhealth Sussex Campus in stable but critical condition. Investigation led to three suspects – 25 year old Isaiah Tunnell, 18 year old Joseph Mumford and 22 year old Demetrius Frith-Thompson all from Milford. All three have been arrested and charged and were indicted by a Kent County Grand Jury on the following charges:

Isaiah Tunnell: Attempted Murder 1st Degree, Assault 1st Degree and Conspiracy 1st Degree. He was issued a $108,000 Cash Bail and a no contact order between victim and co-defendants by the Kent County Superior Court.

Joseph Mumford: Attempted Murder 1st Degree, Assault 1st Degree, Possession of a Deadly Weapon during the Commission of a Felony and Conspiracy 1st Degree. He was issued a $35,000 Cash Bail and a no contact order between victim and co-defendants by the Kent County Superior Court.

Demetrius Frith-Thompson: Attempted Murder 1st Degree, Assault 1st Degree, Possession of a Deadly Weapon during the Commission of a Felony and Conspiracy 1st Degree. He was issued a $55,000 Cash Bail and a no contact order between victim and co-defendants by the Kent County Superior Court.

This case is currently pending in the Kent County Superior Court.