Time Running Out to Register to Vote in Delaware

Eligible Delaware residents who are not yet registered to vote in Delaware and who wish to vote in the November 3rd, 2026, General Election must register to vote on or before Saturday, October 10th at 11:59 p.m. in order to vote in the General Election, according to the Delaware Department of Elections. If you are a Delaware resident, you may register to vote in Delaware if you:

are a citizen of the United States; AND

are a resident of Delaware (Delaware is your home); AND

will be 18 years old on or before the date of the next General Election, November 3rd AND

are not currently serving a sentence for a felony conviction; AND

have not been convicted of a disqualifying felony (unless pardoned); AND

have not been found by a Court to be mentally incompetent to vote.

Detailed voter registration information and eligibility requirements are available at https://de.gov/voterfaq

Eligible Delaware residents have a variety of options to register to vote by Saturday, October 10th, and they are listed below:

Register to vote online at https://ivote.de.gov

Register to vote by downloading and printing a form from the Department of Elections website, https://de.gov/vrapp

Registrants may call the Department of Elections Office in their County to have a voter registration application mailed to them to complete.

Additional Information from the Delaware Department of Elections:

Eligible Delaware residents have a variety of options to register to vote by Saturday, October 10th, and they are listed below:

Register to vote online at https://ivote.de.gov

Register to vote by downloading and printing a form from the Department of Elections website, https://de.gov/vrapp . The form must be filled out, signed, and submitted to the Department of Elections. Completed voter registration applications for new registrants must be postmarked by Saturday, October 10, 2026, to make the voter registration deadline.

Registrants may call the Department of Elections Office in their County to have a voter registration application mailed to them to complete. Completed voter registration applications for new registrants must be postmarked by Saturday, October 10, 2026, to make the voter registration deadline.

Register in person at a Department of Elections office during regular business hours, Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and on Saturday, October 10, 2026, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Registrants must bring a form of ID which may include any one of the following: a Delaware Driver’s License or State ID Card, or a copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck or other government document that shows their name and address.

Department of Elections, New Castle County Office Carvel State Office Building, 820 North French Street, Suite 400, Wilmington DE 19801 (302) 577-3464 votencc@delaware.gov

Department of Elections, Office of the State Election Commissioner, 905 S Governors Ave, Suite 170, Dover, DE 19904 (302) 739-4277 coe_vote@delaware.gov

Department of Elections, Kent County Office,100 Enterprise Place, Suite 5, Dover DE 19904 (302) 739-4498 votekc@delaware.gov

Department of Elections, Sussex County Office, 119 N Race Street, Georgetown DE 19947 (302) 856-5367 votesc@delaware.gov

For more information about Delaware’s 2026 General Election, visit the DOE’s website, https://de.gov/gen, or call the DOE at 1-302-739-4277.

DOE Information

For more information, visit the Department of Elections website at elections.delaware.gov and connect with the Department on Facebook, facebook.com/DoE.Delaware, X (formerly Twitter), x.com/DE_Elections, Instagram instagram.com/doe.delaware/, and YouTube youtube.com/channel/UCYITHvWQRkGXNIZ3ctvH7VQ.