Two Charged in Salisbury Assault Investigation

Salisbury Police have charged one man and are seeking a second suspect following an assault that happened October 18th outside Bury Tavern on West Main Street. The victim, a 43-year-old man, is in critical condition. Police say the victim was involved in a verbal altercation with the two men that escalated into a physical confrontation. Both men are accused of kicking the victim while he was on the ground. 36-year-old old Tyrelle Moss was arrested October 19th and later released to the Wicomico County Detention Center. 29-year-old Torres Savage remains at large. Moss and Savage face arrest warrants in connection with the investigation.



Additional Information from the Salisbury Police Department: