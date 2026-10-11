The Patriot Weekly – October 11, 2026
The Patriot Weekly — Sunday, October 11, 2026
Cover weather graphic: NOAA/NESDIS, National Environmental Satellite, Data, and Information Service, U.S. Department of Commerce. Isaias satellite map and storm track, October 10–11, 2026.
Editor’s Brief
This week’s edition follows the decisions that reach closest to home: housing and permitting, postal service, harvest costs, workforce training, utility planning and the public services readers use every day. It also draws a firm line between verified reporting and the arguments heard across talk radio. The broadcast record matters because it reveals what hosts, guests and callers spent time debating. It does not replace statutes, signed orders, agency records or original reporting.
Sunday Weather Alert
Rainfall Trends Lower, but Afternoon Storm and Marine Risks Remain
The National Weather Service in Wakefield said light to moderate rain would continue Sunday morning, followed by a possible break around midday and a second round of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Forecast rainfall had fallen to generally one-half to one inch across much of the area—well below projections issued several days earlier.
A Level 2-of-5 severe-weather risk remained for interior portions of the Wakefield forecast area, with a marginal risk along the coast. Forecasters said a few brief tornadoes and damaging wind gusts were possible as the afternoon activity crossed from southwest to northeast. Showers and thunderstorms were expected to taper by about 8 p.m., although additional showers could continue on the Eastern Shore overnight.
Gale warnings and small-craft advisories remained in effect on area waters. A high-surf advisory was posted for the Maryland coast through 6 p.m., and the bayside of the lower Maryland Eastern Shore could experience nuisance flooding around the late-afternoon or early-evening high tide. Readers should rely on current local warnings before travel or marine activity.
Official updates: NHC Isaias archive · NWS Wakefield forecast discussion.
DELMARVA Report
Team Dawg and Hammer Head Shamrocks Crowned Goober Golf Champions
Golfers of all ages played Saturday in the fifth annual Goober Golf World Championship at Stenger’s Shamrock Farms Par 3 in Milton. The organizer reported that Team Dawg—Shaun, Daniel, Brandon and Doug—won the Adult World Championship, while the Hammer Head Shamrocks—Ronon, River, Elena and Darby—won the youth title.
The four-person scramble changes the rules on every hole, with challenges including an oversized cup, opposite-handed clubs, a shared ball, a bunker flag and “Bob’s Revenge.” Organizers said every dollar raised benefits youth sports. Team placements, participant names, sponsor lists and the statement that all proceeds benefit youth sports are attributed to the organizer’s event record supplied to DTD MEDIA. The Talk of DELMARVA/WGMD was an event sponsor; sponsorship did not determine editorial coverage. Event information.
Local Scoreboard: Mike’s Thursday Broadcast Leads the Weekend Results
WGMD’s 98.5 carried Thursday night’s Parkside–Kent Island game from County Stadium in Salisbury. Kent Island defeated Parkside, 28–6. The result was repeated during Mike Bradley’s Friday morning sports reports.
Thursday
- Kent Island 28, Parkside 6
Friday · Delaware
- Cape Henlopen 24, Appoquinimink 21
- Lake Forest 51, Sussex Tech 14
- Odessa 9, Milford 2
- Seaford 28, Polytech 14
- Sussex Central 21, Middletown 19
Friday · Eastern Shore
- Easton 49, Queen Anne’s County 16
- Stephen Decatur 42, James M. Bennett 6
- Cambridge-South Dorchester 52, Kent County 28
- Snow Hill 21, Colonel Richardson 20
- Wicomico 27, North Caroline 20
Saturday · Delaware
- Woodbridge 35, Laurel 0
- Dover 45, William Penn 18
- Delmar 47, Early College School at DSU 12
Results were checked against the regional Websites4Sports varsity scoreboard. The five Friday Delaware results also match WGMD’s Saturday morning sports report.
Six Projects Enter Delaware’s Accelerated Permitting Program
Delaware accepted six proposals representing about $165 million in announced private investment into the JobsFirst Permitting Accelerator. Two are in Sussex County: the proposed $91 million Belle Meade mixed-use development near Lewes, with 334 residential units, and a proposed 3.08-megawatt community-solar project at Frankford Business Park. The figures and construction schedules are applicants’ projections, not completed approvals.
Created by executive order, the accelerator assigns participating projects a single state contact and targets completion of complex state reviews within 120 business days. Admission does not waive environmental, safety or other regulatory requirements. WGMD’s project report · JobsFirst launch and rules.
USPS Weighs Leased Space for a Permanent Post Office
Delaware’s congressional delegation says the Postal Service is searching for existing Ocean View property to determine whether leasing would be preferable to rebuilding at 220 Atlantic Avenue. That is a change from USPS’s June announcement that it intended to rebuild at the same site. While the facility remains closed, retail and post-office-box service continues at Bethany Beach and carrier delivery operates from the Sussex County Carrier Annex in Frankford.
The delegation says USPS also plans a larger collection box at the closed site while retaining the 11 a.m. pickup time. USPS has not announced a final location or reopening date. Latest delegation response reported by WGMD · USPS June announcement.
Boardwalk Plaza Rehabilitation Begins
Work is underway beneath the eastern end of Bethany Beach’s Boardwalk Plaza, where a deteriorated timber bulkhead supports the paved plaza. The project calls for a mechanically stabilized earth wall designed to improve structural stability and storm protection. Much of the plaza is closed, but its north and south approaches and plaza businesses remain accessible. The town expects completion before Thanksgiving. Town project notice · WGMD report.
A $950 Million Agreement Creates a New Children’s Fund
The Alfred I. duPont Charitable Trust, the Nemours Foundation, Delaware, Florida and the Delaware Attorney General’s Office announced an agreement committing $950 million over 11 years to promote the health and well-being of Delaware children. The agreement establishes the Alfred I. duPont Charitable Fund for Delaware’s Children as a grantmaking arm for nonprofit programs. Former Delaware Attorney General Matt Denn supplied broadcast context on the litigation that preceded the agreement.
The fund will be governed by three directors appointed by the Trust and one appointed by Delaware’s governor. The announced commitment includes at least $237.5 million for Nemours initiatives in Delaware. Delaware Department of Justice announcement.
Delaware Directs $7.1 Million Toward Early Reading Instruction
Delaware awarded more than $7.1 million in Bridge to Practice grants to 28 districts and charter schools for the 2026–27 school year. Sussex-area awards include Cape Henlopen, Indian River, Laurel, Milford, Seaford and Woodbridge districts, as well as Sussex Academy and Sussex Montessori. The program funds evidence-based literacy instruction from birth through third grade and requires recipients to track implementation and student progress. Delaware Department of Education award announcement and table.
Cape May–Lewes Ferry Adds $7 Vehicle Fuel Surcharge
A $7 fuel surcharge per crossing takes effect October 12 on vehicle fares, or $14 for a round trip. Walk-on passengers are excluded. The Delaware River and Bay Authority expects the temporary charge to continue through December 31, but says it may change with fuel prices. Cape May–Lewes Ferry notice.
Delaware Politics
New Housing Laws Put Affordability and Local Control on the Same Fault Line
Gov. Matt Meyer signed Substitute 2 for Senate Bill 23 and House Substitute 1 for House Bill 450 on July 13. The administration held a ceremonial signing October 7. SB 23 requires larger jurisdictions to incorporate affordable-housing plans and establishes a statewide goal; it also creates by-right review for qualifying zoning-compliant projects. HB 450 changes parts of Delaware’s transportation-review and fee process and sets density rules intended to support housing production.
Supporters say the package can reduce delay and cost. Sussex County lawmakers Brian Pettyjohn and Valerie Jones Giltner argued on WGMD that the measures weaken local discretion and public review. Those objections are identified here as political positions; the enacted bills control. SS 2 for SB 23 · Delaware General Assembly legislation portal.
A Week of New Laws, Vetoes and New Voices
WGMD’s statehouse roundup reported that Gov. Meyer acted on more than 30 bills, including measures involving PFAS firefighting foam, an Office of New Americans and the Delaware Commission on Indigenous Affairs. WGMD also reported vetoes involving emergency declarations and electricity suppliers. WGMD bill roundup.
New Commission Begins With a Mandate to Advise State Government
House Bill 365, signed and effective September 24, created the Delaware Commission on Indigenous Affairs. The commission is charged with advising the governor and General Assembly and submitting annual recommendations concerning Indigenous Delawareans. Enrolled legislation and action history.
Delaware Remembers Patti Blevins
Former Senate President Pro Tempore Patricia “Patti” Blevins died after decades of public service, including municipal service in Elsmere and 26 years in the state Senate. Gov. Meyer ordered the Delaware flag lowered in her honor and cited her work for domestic-violence victims and animal welfare. Governor’s proclamation.
Maryland Politics & Eastern Shore Government
Maryland Offers Emergency Diesel Relief During Harvest
Governor Wes Moore today signed an Executive Order declaring a state of emergency to provide temporary relief for Maryland’s agricultural and forestry industries as record-high diesel fuel prices threaten the 2026 harvest season. This Executive Order provides emergency relief by allowing qualifying agricultural and forestry vehicles to use dyed diesel fuel on public roads under state law and waives fees for 30-day Exceptional Hauling Permits for agricultural and forestry haulers. Dyed diesel fuel indicates that it is exempt from highway excise taxes.
According to AAA, diesel fuel prices have risen 76.2% over the past 12 months in Maryland, reaching $6.467 per gallon on October 5, 2026, the highest price in recorded history and well above the previous peak of $5.82 per gallon reached in 2022. This sharp increase is being seen across the country and is driven by disruptions to global oil supplies stemming from the ongoing war in Iran.
“Our agricultural and forestry sectors are the bedrock of our state’s economy, and our administration is dedicated to supporting these vital industries as rising fuel prices put a squeeze on the industry nationwide,” said Gov. Moore. “This Executive Order increases access to fuel and permits for Maryland agricultural partners – tackling some of the biggest barriers to producing their products while giving our tourism, restaurant, and food industries the breathing room they need to thrive.”
This Executive Order allows qualifying vehicles that haul agricultural and forestry products to use dyed diesel fuel without facing state penalties. No application, registration or fee is required, but drivers must be able to show documentation that states they are transporting eligible agricultural or forestry products or supplies if requested. This relief does not waive federal taxes, penalties or restrictions on dyed diesel fuel.
Additionally, the Executive Order waives fees for 30-day Exceptional Hauling Permits, allowing qualifying vehicles that haul agricultural and forestry products and supplies to carry heavier loads on state highways. These permits allow vehicles to transport heavier loads within established limits, helping reduce the number of trips needed to move crops, timber and other agricultural products. Existing safety requirements, bridge restrictions and applicable weight limits remain in effect. The relief applies only to loaded vehicles and does not extend to interstate highways, local roads or roads managed by the Maryland Transportation Authority.
The Maryland Department of Agriculture will serve as the lead agency for coordinating implementation of this Executive Order in partnership with the Maryland Department of Transportation, Comptroller of Maryland, Maryland State Police and Maryland Transportation Authority Police.
“Maryland’s producers are already navigating an incredibly challenging year, and soaring diesel fuel prices are adding to that burden,” said Maryland Secretary of Agriculture Kevin Atticks. “Fuel costs affect nearly every aspect of farming and forestry operations. This targeted relief will help producers manage costs, keep products moving and protect Maryland’s supply chain.”
Additionally, the Executive Order requests that the Comptroller of Maryland work with MDA to seek relief from federal penalties associated with the use of dyed diesel fuel in qualifying vehicles. Producers will remain responsible for complying with federal law, as this Executive Order does not waive federal requirements or penalties.
“When diesel prices hit a record high in the middle of harvest season, our farmers and foresters can’t afford to wait,” said Comptroller Brooke E. Lierman. “I commend Governor Moore for acting quickly to deliver practical, well-timed relief to the Marylanders who need it most right now. Our agency will work closely with the Maryland Department of Agriculture to implement this order and ask federal officials to extend the same relief to qualifying agricultural and forestry haulers, so Maryland producers can stay focused on getting their crops and timber to market.”
This Executive Order builds on the Moore-Miller Administration’s previous efforts to streamline agricultural hauling regulations and reduce unnecessary barriers for producers. In 2025, the Administration advanced legislation that simplified the requirements for Exceptional Hauling Permits, making it easier for farmers to transport agricultural products throughout the state and to regional markets.
This state of emergency will remain in effect for 30 days, with the possibility of renewal if conditions warrant. Unless otherwise ordered by the Governor, the emergency period will not extend beyond December 31, 2026. MDA will monitor the effectiveness of the relief measures and provide recommendations to the Governor regarding their continuation, modification or termination.
A review of the signed order confirms the core Friday report and adds several points of precision. Operators must be able to document both eligible cargo and lawful fuel acquisition. The permit-fee waiver applies to qualifying loaded vehicles on state highways; it does not cover interstate highways, local roads or Maryland Transportation Authority roads, and it does not override axle limits, posted bridge and road restrictions, manufacturer ratings, hazardous-material rules or other safety requirements. The state order cannot suspend federal dyed-fuel taxes or penalties. Maryland has asked federal officials for relief, but that request is not federal authorization. The $6.467 price and 76.2% annual increase appear in the signed order as figures attributed to AAA; this review did not independently reproduce AAA’s historical calculation.
Original WGMD report · Signed Executive Order 01.01.2026.19 · IRS dyed-fuel penalty guidance.
Maryland Announces Nearly $60 Million for Victim-Service Organizations
The Moore administration announced nearly $60 million in fiscal 2027 grants to victim-service providers. The Governor’s Office says 144 organizations sought more than $81 million and six first-time recipients were included. The announcement did not provide a Lower Shore allocation table, so this edition does not assign a regional dollar amount. Governor’s Office grant announcement.
Waterline Flushing Begins Tuesday
Worcester County government offices, Recreation and Parks and all five library branches will be closed Monday, October 12. The Central Landfill and Homeowner Convenience Centers are scheduled to keep normal Monday hours.
Semiannual waterline flushing is scheduled from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.: October 13–23 for Assateague Pointe, Deer Point, Landings, Mystic Harbour, Ocean Reef, Sea Oaks and West Ocean City; October 21 for Newark; October 22 for Edgewater Acres and Nantucket Pointe; and November 2–11 for Riddle Farm. Dates may change. Temporary discoloration can occur; the county recommends running water briefly until clear. Questions may be directed to 410-641-5251. Holiday notice · Flushing schedule.
Broadband, Cable Landings and Data Centers Move Into the Same Debate
Worcester County Commissioner Joe Mitrecic told Mike Bradley that the Maryland Broadband Cooperative was scheduled to brief county officials about broadband infrastructure, including cable landing stations and data centers. The discussion came while the county’s one-year moratorium on new data centers and cable landing stations remained in effect.
The three terms do not describe one project. A cable landing station is where an undersea communications cable reaches land and connects with the terrestrial network; a data center houses computer equipment and can require substantially more power and other infrastructure. Mitrecic said he opposed placing an artificial-intelligence data center in Worcester County but remained open to gathering information about a cable landing station. This was a discussion of possibilities during the moratorium—not an announcement that either facility had been approved.
Maryland Review Finds Five Years of Oyster Gains
WGMD reported that Maryland’s 2021–2025 Oyster Management Review found progress in sanctuaries, public fishery areas and aquaculture. According to that report, 33 sanctuaries were restored, improving or undergoing restoration, while four were underperforming, and several Eastern Shore tributaries ranked among the strongest areas. The findings describe the state review period; they do not guarantee future harvests or establish that every oyster area improved. WGMD report on the Maryland DNR review.
Public Safety
WGMD Reports Alleged Weapon Incident at Harrington School
According to WGMD newsroom reports, a student at W.T. Chipman Middle School told school officials that a classmate allegedly had a weapon. WGMD reported that the other student was brought to the school office and that staff reportedly found what was described as an unloaded Glock in the student’s belongings. Harrington police were called, and WGMD reported that the student and firearm were turned over to authorities.
The weekly source material did not include the student’s age, a police or district statement, a formal charge or an adjudication. The student is not identified, and the report describes allegations and the school response rather than a finding of guilt.
Fatal Crashes Investigated; Grasonville Man Sentenced in Shooting Case
Delaware State Police identified 46-year-old Douglas Vitale of Dover as the driver killed in an October 4 single-vehicle crash near Hartly. Police said the vehicle left Arthursville Road, struck a tree and caught fire. WGMD report.
In Pocomoke City, WGMD reported that 26-year-old Treyquan Johnson died after a motorcycle and a Ford Mustang collided on Old Virginia Road. The Worcester County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit was investigating and said impairment did not appear to be a factor for either driver. WGMD report.
WGMD also reported that Zion Cook of Grasonville pleaded guilty to first-degree assault in a 2025 drive-by shooting and received a 25-year sentence with all but five years suspended, followed by five years of probation. WGMD report citing the Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office.
The Safest Route May Be the One That Turns Around
Sunday’s most immediate regional safety concern is weather-related travel. The National Weather Service warns that periods of heavy rain can quickly cover low roads and overwhelm poor-drainage areas. Drivers should never enter water of unknown depth, and coastal residents should check tide and marine statements before leaving.
National Affairs
October 7 Remembrance Dominated the National Conversation
Network reports and every major talk block marked the third anniversary of the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack. The broadcasts combined memorial reporting, hostage accounts, arguments over Israel’s military response and disputed claims about Gaza. Jake Smith, Clay Travis and Buck Sexton, Mark Levin, Sean Hannity and their guests approached the anniversary from different editorial positions.
This story summarizes the week’s broadcast record. Claims made by hosts, guests or callers remain attributed to those speakers and are not presented as independent WGMD newsroom findings.
Economy & Business
Delaware Tech Opens Seaford Innovation Center
Delaware Technical Community College opened its Seaford Innovation Center at the redeveloped Nylon Capital Center. The satellite location offers workforce programs including welding, HVAC, dental assisting, phlebotomy, sterile processing and certified nursing-assistant training, along with flexible industrial training space. It brings programs offered at the Owens Campus closer to western Sussex County. WGMD report and Delaware Tech statements · Delaware Tech continuing-education schedule.
Governors Seek a Larger Voice in PJM
WGMD reported that Delaware joined a bipartisan group of governors and Washington’s mayor in a collaboration focused on electricity affordability, grid reliability and state representation in PJM decisions. The report attributed the announcement to the Governor’s Office. The collaboration is a policy initiative and does not by itself guarantee a particular rate reduction or construction date. WGMD report · PJM public disclosures.
BGE, Delmarva Power and Pepco to Deliver Tax Savings Directly to Maryland Customers
Many Maryland families and businesses are feeling pressure from the high cost of energy. Earlier this week Delmarva Power, along with BGE and Pepco, announced plans to seek regulatory approval to return about $160-million in tax savings directly to Maryland customers – with about $20-million to benefit Delmarva Power customers. The proposed benefits come from a recent Maryland court decision on state taxes previously collected from utilities. The move is pending collaboration with the State of Maryland and will be reviewed by the Public Service Commission. No action needs to be taken by customers at this time – your energy provider will have additional information after the regulatory process determines how and when benefits will appear on customer bills.
Additional information from BGE/Delmarva Power/Pepco:
The Companies’ decade-long pursuit of these refunds reflects the companies’ shared commitment to The Exelon Promise which outlines our dedication to providing meaningful customer relief.
The total expected benefit includes approximately $110 million for BGE customers, $20 million for Delmarva Power customers and $30 million for Pepco customers. This move is pending collaboration with the State of Maryland and will be reviewed by the Public Service Commission (PSC). The companies will work through the appropriate regulatory process with Maryland leaders and the PSC to determine the timing, structure and customer allocation of the refund benefits.
The proposed customer benefits are tied to a recent Maryland court decision involving state taxes previously collected from utilities. As a result of that decision, the State of Maryland is expected to return tax overpayments and related interest to utilities. BGE, Delmarva Power and Pepco are working to ensure their portion of those funds is passed along to customers.
“We know many Maryland families and businesses are feeling pressure from higher energy costs, and we are committed to doing everything we can to help,” said Valencia McClure, Exelon’s SVP of Governmental, Regulatory and External Affairs. “Providing these tax savings to customers is another example of The Exelon Promise in action, taking practical steps today to provide relief, protect customers and work with policymakers and regulators on long-term solutions that keep energy safe, reliable and affordable.”
Each utility will provide additional customer information after the regulatory process determines how and when the benefits will appear on customer bills. Customers do not need to take any action at this time.
We await the PSC’s decision. Original WGMD report.
Military & Veterans
Hasan Death-Sentence Case Drove a Difficult Call-In Debate
National and local talk programming discussed the military death sentence imposed on Nidal Hasan, and Your Turn DELMARVA callers debated punishment, public executions and military justice. This is an account of the discussion heard during the week. Legal status and procedural claims made by participants remain attributed to the speakers and are not converted here into independent legal findings.
Sussex County Navy Week Approaches
Sussex County Navy Week is scheduled for October 19–25, bringing sailors and public events to communities across the county. Event times and venues should be checked with the hosting organization before travel. Official area events calendar.
Talk of DELMARVA
Local Airwaves Put Growth, Costs and Public Trust on the Table
Mike Bradley and Jake Smith returned repeatedly to growth, housing law, the Ocean View post-office closure, energy costs and the approaching storm. Their interviews added firsthand political and community perspectives, but this edition relies on enacted bills, agency records and signed orders for the underlying facts.
Your Turn DELMARVA callers with MJ Powell raised immigration, Israel, campus security, aging, medical costs, military justice, Social Security and election politics. Those calls are individual viewpoints, not a scientific measure of DELMARVA opinion.
Digital Participants Questioned Guests on War, Energy, Technology and Health
The week’s Mukana/DIAL records for Your News Talk America included questions about debt and affordability, climate litigation, energy, artificial intelligence, education, elections, public health and cybersecurity. The review distinguishes audience questions from guest answers and host commentary and does not count duplicate or incomplete messages as separate opinions.
Midterms, Affordability, Israel and Institutional Trust Dominated
Clay Travis and Buck Sexton centered the midterms, Senate control, affordability, immigration, Iran, the Supreme Court and culture disputes. Mark Levin emphasized constitutional stakes, immigration, Israel and election advocacy. Sean Hannity focused on polling, turnout, Iran, immigration and the Cornell controversy. Their interviews, recorded rally audio, caller statements and host conclusions are summarized as talk programming, not WGMD newsroom verification.
The Talk of DELMARVA Sets Sea Witch, Election Day and Return Day Coverage
The Talk of DELMARVA will take part in the Sea Witch Costume Parade in Rehoboth Beach on Saturday, October 24. On Election Day, Tuesday, November 3, Mike Bradley will broadcast remotely from Ocean Pines from 5 to 9 a.m., covering Maryland, Delaware and U.S. elections. Election-night coverage will follow on WGMD.com. Bradley will also broadcast remotely from Return Day in Georgetown, Delaware, from 5 to 9 a.m. Thursday, November 5. Sea Witch Festival · Delaware election calendar.
Pictures of the Week
Two Weeks Ahead
- Monday, October 12: Worcester County offices, Recreation and Parks and county libraries closed; landfill and convenience centers scheduled for normal hours.
- Tuesday, October 13: Worcester County begins the first fall waterline-flushing group.
- October 19–25: Sussex County Navy Week.
- October 21–22: Newark, Edgewater Acres and Nantucket Pointe waterline flushing.
- October 23–25: Sea Witch Festival in Rehoboth Beach; The Talk of DELMARVA will participate in the costume parade Saturday, October 24. Official festival information.
Looking Ahead to Election Week
- Tuesday, November 3: Mike Bradley will broadcast remotely from Ocean Pines from 5 to 9 a.m., covering Maryland, Delaware and U.S. elections. Election-night coverage will follow on WGMD.com. Delaware election information.
- Thursday, November 5: Mike Bradley will broadcast remotely from Return Day in Georgetown from 5 to 9 a.m.
- Before Thanksgiving: Bethany Beach expects Boardwalk Plaza rehabilitation to be complete.
Corrections & Clarifications
No reader-facing corrections were pending at preparation time. Material changes made during prepublication verification are documented in the separate editorial audit report.
Source Library
- Maryland Executive Order 01.01.2026.19 and IRS dyed-fuel penalty guidance.
- National Hurricane Center Isaias archive, National Weather Service forecast discussions and Weather Prediction Center outlooks.
- Regional varsity football scoreboard for October 8–10 results, checked against WGMD sports reports where those broadcasts supplied results.
- Delaware General Assembly bill records; Delaware education, executive and agency announcements; Maryland Governor’s Office grant records.
- WGMD.com local reports dated October 5–10, 2026, checked against their named agencies or source documents where available.
- WGMD program transcripts and daily newsroom editions dated October 5–10, used to identify airtime, guests and caller themes. Broadcast opinion was not treated as verified news.
Advertising Disclosure
Advertising, sponsorship, underwriting, paid political messages and station promotion are separate from editorial coverage. Candidate interviews and editorial coverage are not endorsements. Paid programming is not treated as newsroom reporting.
Publisher’s Note
The Patriot Weekly is an independent publication of DTD MEDIA, The Talk of DELMARVA, WGMD, WUSX, and RealNewsTalk.com. Content may include original reporting, public-source research, WGMD.com local news coverage, RealNewsTalk.com reporting and content resources, WGMD and WUSX broadcast material, and selected national news resources, including content available through Fox News Radio. All editorial selection, article preparation, summaries, commentary, graphics, layout, and presentation remain the responsibility of DTD MEDIA.