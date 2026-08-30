The Patriot Weekly – August 30, 2026

The Patriot Weekly Sunday, August 30, 2026 · Morning Edition BY PATRIOTS, FOR PATRIOTS

Where DELMARVA Meets The Nation

MILITARY & VETERANS · HOMETOWN HONOR Sussex Tech Graduate Takes Top Honor at Navy Recruit Training Seaford's Noah Sammons earned the Military Excellence Award as the top Sailor in his Recruit Training Command Great Lakes graduating class. Courtesy photo · U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command / DVIDS · Photo ID 9890347 Inside This Edition DELMARVA Report

Delaware Politics

Maryland Politics

Public Safety

National Affairs

Economy & Business

Talk of DELMARVA

Week Ahead

DELMARVA Report Rehoboth Approves a Narrower Hotel Plan as Grove Park Reopens One Rehoboth Avenue receives a parking-garage variance, while the city reopens Grove Park to foot traffic after removing five diseased red oaks. Reporting sources: WGMD.com reporting by Mari Lou and Joe Ciccanti; broadcast reporting on Grove Park by Stace Keen for The Talk of DELMARVA News; City of Rehoboth Beach information as reproduced in the WGMD reports. REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — Two prominent Rehoboth Beach locations moved into new phases this week: the redesigned One Rehoboth Avenue hotel received a variance for its parking garage, and Grove Park reopened to foot traffic after five diseased red oak trees were removed. The Board of Adjustment voted 4-0 to approve a variance allowing one segment of a circulation and turning aisle in the proposed hotel's parking garage to be 16 feet wide where city code otherwise requires 24 feet. Board member Jan Konesey was absent, according to WGMD.com. The variance is limited to the garage aisle. WGMD reported that the narrower segment would be used by parking valets rather than the public. The hotel itself has changed substantially from earlier plans. The redesign moves parking out of an underground garage and into ground-level and second-floor space. It reduces the proposed room count from 60 to 48, eliminates a pool, changes the lobby and reduces retail space. The exterior appearance is intended to remain the same, according to the report. Elsewhere in the city, Grove Park reopened for foot traffic only after SavATree removed five red oaks showing bacterial leaf scorch. The city said staff will work with the Delaware Department of Agriculture's tree-replacement program on replacement choices. The park's reopening is limited. The Rehoboth Beach Farmers' Market will remain at the Convention Center parking lot until further notice while tree assessments and related work continue. Bacterial leaf scorch is spread by insects that feed on trees, according to the city's information. Rehoboth's assessment identified the five red oaks as requiring prompt removal. Other trees remain under evaluation, and reopening to foot traffic does not mean every park use has resumed. Taken together, the hotel decision and park update show two forms of city stewardship unfolding at once: a land-use board applying the code to a redesigned private project, and city staff managing a public space around a tree-health problem. Grove Park is open again—but only to foot traffic, and the Farmers' Market remains at the Convention Center. One Rehoboth Avenue by the Numbers 4-0 Board of Adjustment vote.

16-foot garage-aisle segment approved where 24 feet is normally required.

48 rooms in the redesign, down from 60.

No pool in the revised plan. Sources WGMD: Rehoboth Beach BOA approves One Rehoboth Avenue variance

WGMD: Grove Park open to foot traffic only Sussex Council Works Through Forest Rules and Development Deadlines Ordinance 26-05 remains under review as the council grants Wilhaven more time and decides two conditional-use applications. Reporting source: WGMD.com reporting by Mari Lou based on the Sussex County Council meeting. GEORGETOWN, Del. — Sussex County Council continued its section-by-section review of a proposed forest-preservation ordinance while also deciding a subdivision extension and two conditional-use applications. The council returned to Ordinance 26-05 in old business, hearing revisions that focused heavily on the fee-in-lieu provisions. The ordinance remained under consideration rather than final at the close of the meeting. WGMD reported that it was scheduled to return to the agenda for another review of amendments and possible votes. The council separately approved a six-month extension for Wilhaven, LLC, a proposed 58-lot cluster subdivision off Wil King Road west of Lewes. The preliminary subdivision plan had been approved in August 2023 and was due to expire Aug. 24. The extension moves that deadline to Feb. 24, 2027. County Planning Director Jamie Whitehouse told the council that the developer had entered a Brownfields Development Agreement with DNREC and that a final remedial-action plan was approved in November 2025. Changes to the stormwater-management design were submitted to DNREC and the Sussex Conservation District, but conservation-district approval was still outstanding before the deadline, according to WGMD's account. In two separate conditional-use decisions, the council denied an application for DJ Tire Center, LLC, on Downes Road in Georgetown and approved an Oceans Six application for a six-unit multifamily dwelling on Route 1 north of Jefferson Bridge Road in Bethany Beach. Those votes should not be treated as a decision on the forest ordinance. Each matter carried its own record and status. The forest proposal remains the larger policy question because it could establish countywide rules governing preservation and fee-in-lieu options. The forest ordinance remains a proposal; the subdivision extension and conditional-use votes were separate final actions by the council. What the Council Did Continued review of Forest Preservation Ordinance 26-05.

Extended the Wilhaven preliminary-plan deadline to Feb. 24, 2027.

Denied the DJ Tire Center conditional-use application.

Approved the Oceans Six six-unit multifamily conditional use. Source WGMD: Sussex County Council continues forest-preservation discussion The Point Reopens in Stages After a Strong Nesting Season Cape Henlopen's oceanside beach reopens Sept. 1, while the bayside remains protected for migrating shorebirds until Oct. 1. Reporting sources: WGMD.com reporting by Mari Lou and Delaware DNREC information reproduced in that report. LEWES, Del. — Public access to The Point at Cape Henlopen State Park will return in stages as Delaware balances beach use with protection for nesting and migrating shorebirds. DNREC will reopen the oceanside beach on Tuesday, Sept. 1. The bayside beach will remain closed until Oct. 1 to provide undisturbed habitat for birds migrating south, according to WGMD.com and DNREC information included in the report. The annual closure dates to 1993 and protects habitat used by piping plovers, oystercatchers, least terns, red knots and other species. This year, state divisions created two fenced nesting plots designed to improve the survival of least terns, a state-endangered species. DNREC counted about 150 least tern nests, with roughly half inside the protected plots, and counted 125 chicks. The agency expected about 60 to fledge. About 10 pairs of piping plovers were counted, with 12 chicks fledged, according to the report. The Point Crossing drive-on surf-fishing beach follows its own reservation schedule. Visitors should check current park information before traveling because access varies by oceanside, bayside and drive-on use. The staged reopening is an important distinction: Sept. 1 restores oceanside access, not unrestricted access to every part of The Point. The oceanside returns Sept. 1; the bayside remains a protected stop for migrating birds until Oct. 1. Access Timeline Sept. 1: Oceanside beach scheduled to reopen.

Oceanside beach scheduled to reopen. Until Oct. 1: Bayside beach remains closed for migrating shorebirds.

Bayside beach remains closed for migrating shorebirds. Before travel: Check current DNREC/park notices for drive-on reservations and access changes. Source WGMD: Oceanside beach at The Point to reopen Sept. 1

Delaware Politics Delaware's Primary Voting Starts Sept. 2 A voter-service guide to early voting, absentee deadlines and the Sept. 15 closed primary. Reporting sources: Delaware Department of Elections; WGMD.com reporting by Mari Lou, Aug. 28; broadcast reporting by Stace Keen for The Talk of DELMARVA News. DOVER, Del. — Delaware's 2026 state primary is Tuesday, Sept. 15, but voting begins nearly two weeks earlier at designated early-voting sites across all three counties. The Department of Elections says early voting will run from Sept. 2 through Sept. 5 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. There will be no early voting on Sept. 6 or Labor Day, Sept. 7. Early voting resumes Sept. 8 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., then continues Sept. 9 through Sept. 13 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. on primary day. Delaware uses a closed primary system. Registered Democrats may vote in the Democratic primary, and registered Republicans may vote in the Republican primary. The Department of Elections notes a special rule for voters automatically registered through the Division of Motor Vehicles who did not have an opportunity to select a party: eligible AVR voters who have not already chosen an affiliation may designate Democratic or Republican affiliation through primary day. The 2026 primary is the last election in which that AVR party-affiliation provision applies. A change in Delaware law will allow future DMV registrants to select a party during the registration process. The deadline for ordinary new voter registration for the primary passed Aug. 22. Uniformed service members and U.S. citizens living abroad who are not registered have until Aug. 31, according to the department. For absentee voters, Sept. 11 is the last day to request that a primary ballot be mailed. County election offices may issue absentee ballots until noon Sept. 14. Completed absentee ballots must reach the Department of Elections by 8 p.m. on Sept. 15 to be counted. Voters can use the state's official site to review sample ballots, find an early-voting site, check an assigned polling place or begin an absentee request. The voter-service facts stand apart from the week's political interviews and arguments over election law. Candidate claims, court interpretations and caller complaints are not substitutes for the Department of Elections calendar. Early voting begins Sept. 2, pauses for the Labor Day weekend, and ends Sunday, Sept. 13. Primary Dates Aug. 31: Registration deadline for eligible uniformed-service and overseas citizens not yet registered.

Registration deadline for eligible uniformed-service and overseas citizens not yet registered. Sept. 2–5: Early voting, 7 a.m.–7 p.m.

Early voting, 7 a.m.–7 p.m. Sept. 6–7: No early voting.

No early voting. Sept. 8: Early voting, 7 a.m.–7 p.m.

Early voting, 7 a.m.–7 p.m. Sept. 9–13: Early voting, 11 a.m.–7 p.m.

Early voting, 11 a.m.–7 p.m. Sept. 11: Last day to request an absentee ballot by mail.

Last day to request an absentee ballot by mail. Sept. 15: Primary day; polls 7 a.m.–8 p.m.; absentee ballots due by 8 p.m. Sussex County Early-Voting Sites Georgetown and Seaford Department of Elections warehouses; Ellendale, Indian River Station 2 and Laurel fire halls; Fairfield Inn in Rehoboth Beach; Margaret Rollins Community Center in Lewes; Millville Community Center; and Roxana Fire Hall. Voters may use any early-voting site in their county of residence; the state site provides street addresses and updates. Sources Delaware Department of Elections: 2026 Primary Election

Delaware early-voting sites and schedule

Delaware short link: early-voting sites

Official 2026 Delaware Election Calendar Mike Bradley's Newsmaker Week ORIGINAL INTERVIEWS FROM MIKE BRADLEY AND THE MORNING TEAM Mike Bradley's weekday interviews gave Talk of DELMARVA listeners direct access to candidates, elected officials and regional decision-makers. The interviews are preserved here as distinct appearances; no guest is presented as speaking for another, and political statements remain attributed to the person who made them. Candidates on the Morning Team Dave Graham — Thursday: Introduced on the program as the Delaware Republican candidate for attorney general, Graham discussed his background and campaign themes during an approximately 25-minute interview. Claims about the current attorney general's record were candidate statements and are not adopted as independently verified facts by this edition.

Introduced on the program as the Delaware Republican candidate for attorney general, Graham discussed his background and campaign themes during an approximately 25-minute interview. Claims about the current attorney general's record were candidate statements and are not adopted as independently verified facts by this edition. Emily Thompson — Thursday: Introduced on the program as the Republican candidate for Delaware Senate District 15, Thompson discussed Second Amendment policy, natural gas and nuclear-energy readiness, farm property taxes, agricultural regulation and solar siting during an approximately 25-minute interview. Her statements are presented as campaign positions, not policy outcomes. Delaware Political Voices State Sen. Brian Pettyjohn — Wednesday: The recurring Morning Team guest discussed the attorney general race, Delaware's energy legislation, the pending Delmarva Power rate case, the US Wind appeal and election legislation.

The recurring Morning Team guest discussed the attorney general race, Delaware's energy legislation, the pending Delmarva Power rate case, the US Wind appeal and election legislation. State Rep. Valerie Jones-Gilner — Wednesday: Jones-Gilner discussed the Turn the Town Teal ovarian-cancer awareness campaign, Delaware elections and her opposition to House Bill 301. Unconfirmed allegations raised during the interview are not repeated here. Regional Public-Affairs Interviews Tuesday's Morning Team included former Delaware Attorney General Jane Brady on election and offshore-wind litigation; Sussex County Councilman Steve McCarron on density and forest preservation; Maryland Delegate Kathy Szeliga on the redistricting fight; and Wicomico County Executive Julie Giordano on county government and the county-owned nursing home. Monday's guests included Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan and U.S. Department of Education spokeswoman Julie Hartman. Friday's program added service and community interviews with AccuWeather meteorologist Joe Lundberg, Worcester County tourism director Melanie Persil, former Sussex County Life-Saving Association president Tim Ferry, Scott Lennox of Hooked on OC and The Rehoboth Foodie. Bradley also devoted a separate segment to the Delaware and Maryland primary landscape. These interviews are part of what distinguishes Mike Bradley and the Morning Team: local officials and candidates answer questions in their own voices, and listeners hear the conversation before it is reduced to a campaign release or headline.

Maryland Politics & Eastern Shore Government Two Maryland Judges Block Question 3—and Pause Their Own Orders Anne Arundel and Dorchester circuit-court decisions put Maryland's mid-cycle redistricting plan before the appellate process, with the Eastern Shore's congressional map at stake. Reporting sources: WGMD.com reporting by Mari Lou; written language from the Anne Arundel ruling as reproduced by WGMD. Separate interviews with Del. Kathy Szeliga and attorney Dirk Kerr are treated as attributed analysis, not evidence of what the courts decided. Two Maryland circuit-court judges ruled against placing Question 3, the General Assembly's redistricting proposal, on the November ballot—but both decisions were structured to allow appellate review before ballots are finalized. In Anne Arundel County, Judge Robert Thompson issued an injunction against including Question 3 on the ballot. His order said the General Assembly's process and the wording presented to voters were deficient. Thompson stayed the injunction pending an immediate appeal, meaning his decision did not simply remove the question while the appellate process continued. WGMD reported that the Anne Arundel ruling had been appealed. In Dorchester County, Judge S. James Sarbanes also ruled against the proposed constitutional amendment and ballot question. Sarbanes stayed his order to allow an appeal, WGMD reported two days later. The paired rulings matter directly to the Eastern Shore because the political fight concerns a possible mid-cycle redraw of Maryland's 1st Congressional District, which includes the Shore and is represented by Republican Andy Harris. The circuit decisions do not constitute a final statewide appellate ruling. Nor does a stayed order operate in the same way as an unstayed injunction. The Maryland Supreme Court is ultimately expected to decide the matter. The week also included separate interviews with Del. Kathy Szeliga and attorney Dirk Kerr. Their legal and political interpretations help explain how supporters of the challenges view the cases, but their predictions are analysis. The courts' written orders control what was decided. Two trial judges ruled against Question 3, and both paused their orders so appellate review could proceed. What Is Settled—and What Is Not Settled at the circuit level: Judges in Anne Arundel and Dorchester counties ruled against the ballot proposal.

Judges in Anne Arundel and Dorchester counties ruled against the ballot proposal. Paused: Both judges stayed their orders for appellate review.

Both judges stayed their orders for appellate review. Reported: WGMD said the Anne Arundel decision had been appealed. Sources WGMD: Anne Arundel judge rules in redistricting challenge

WGMD: second redistricting ruling in Dorchester County

The Star Democrat: Dorchester ruling

Public Safety State Police Identify Man Found Near Church Creek Maryland State Police say autopsy results are still pending in the Dorchester County death investigation. Reporting source: WGMD.com reporting by Mari Lou, based on information from Maryland State Police and the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office. CHURCH CREEK, Md. — Maryland State Police identified the man found Aug. 15 in phragmites along Golden Hill Road near Church Creek as 35-year-old Timothy David Wolfe, according to WGMD.com reporting by Mari Lou. A passerby found the body shortly before 2 p.m. and contacted police, according to information reported by WGMD.com. At the request of the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office, the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit took the lead in the investigation. Investigators were awaiting autopsy results to determine the cause and manner of death. The involvement of the homicide unit does not, by itself, establish that the death was a homicide, and police had not announced a cause or manner in the cited update. Anyone with relevant information was asked to contact Maryland State Police at 202-953-1903. Police have released an identity, but the cause and manner of death remain pending. Known / Pending Known: WGMD reported that Maryland State Police identified Timothy David Wolfe, 35.

WGMD reported that Maryland State Police identified Timothy David Wolfe, 35. Known: A passerby found the body near Golden Hill Road on Aug. 15.

A passerby found the body near Golden Hill Road on Aug. 15. Pending: Autopsy findings, cause and manner of death. Sources WGMD: MSP identifies man found near Church Creek

National Affairs Fox News Radio Tracks Sanctions, Shipping and Iran Diplomacy BASED ON FOX NEWS RADIO REPORTING CARRIED ON WGMD AND INTERVIEWS ON JAKE SMITH'S YOUR NEWS TALK AMERICA The week's Iran coverage began with a new U.S. economic-pressure campaign and ended with the two governments still publicly divided over whether pressure could produce diplomacy. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent introduced the sanctions effort under the name “Operation Economic Outcast.” In broadcasts carried by WGMD, Fox News Radio and national talk programming described the move as an attempt to tighten pressure on Iran's remaining commercial connections. The same news cycle brought a warning involving navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and a reported tanker incident. The available reporting did not establish responsibility for that incident, so this edition does not assign it. Saturday's newscasts carried another exchange: President Donald Trump said Iran wanted a deal, while Iran's foreign minister answered that diplomacy could return only if the United States recognized that pressure would not work. The public exchange showed a clash over strategy, not evidence of a completed agreement. The week also produced a wide range of interviews about sanctions, China, shipping and regime stability. Those discussions supplied perspective, but they do not enlarge the verified factual spine. Allegations involving assassination plots, threats against family members, foreign funding, unrest inside Tehran, medical claims and disputed translations are excluded from this article. Sources: Fox News Radio reports carried on WGMD, Aug. 24–29; U.S. Department of the Treasury — Operation Economic Outcast. Your News Talk America interviews are used only as attributed analysis.

Economy & Business Delaware Draws a Line on Who Pays for Power New consumer-protection laws arrive while Delmarva Power's permanent base-rate request remains before regulators. Reporting sources: Delaware Public Service Commission, Delaware Division of the Public Advocate, Office of Gov. Matt Meyer, and a separate interview with Sen. Brian Pettyjohn on The Talk of DELMARVA. Delaware has moved to change the rules governing utility costs as regulators continue reviewing Delmarva Power's request for a $67.8 million permanent increase in electric base rates. The two developments are related, but they are not the same action. Delmarva Power's application remains a pending rate case before the Delaware Public Service Commission. The laws signed by Gov. Matt Meyer change how large energy users and regulated utilities may shift costs and how much of a requested increase can take effect before regulators reach a final decision. The Public Service Commission says an interim electric rate increase took effect July 9 while the permanent application remains pending in PSC Docket No. 25-1555. Interim rates are temporary and subject to the commission's final ruling. Delaware's Division of the Public Advocate says a law enacted this summer limits interim increases to 50 percent of the requested amount after a rate case has been pending for seven months. If the case remains unresolved after 12 months, that interim share may rise to 75 percent. Amounts collected above the commission's final authorized level are subject to refund with interest. The governor's office says House Bill 233 creates a separate utility rate class for large energy-use facilities so those projects pay the full cost of infrastructure upgrades attributable to them. House Bill 445 establishes a “bring your own generation” requirement for large facilities. House Bill 310 blocks those facilities from receiving certain job-creation tax credits and license-fee reductions. Senate Bill 326 increases oversight of non-mandatory capital spending that a regulated, for-profit utility seeks to recover from ordinary ratepayers. The measures took effect immediately, according to the governor's announcement, but the legislative package does not decide Delmarva Power's pending rate case. That remains the commission's job after review of the utility's evidence, testimony from the Public Advocate and other parties, and public participation. Sen. Brian Pettyjohn discussed energy policy and the political choices facing the state during a separate Talk of DELMARVA interview. His analysis belongs to the public debate, but the commission docket and enacted bill text—not an interview or host commentary—control the facts of the rate case and the new law. For DELMARVA households, the practical questions divide into three columns: what the utility has requested, what has temporarily taken effect, and what regulators ultimately authorize. The permanent request remains pending; the consumer-protection and large-load laws are in force. A pending utility request, a temporary rate and a final commission decision are three different things. Signed, Pending, Decided Signed: HB 233, HB 445, HB 310 and SB 326 are part of Delaware's energy consumer-protection framework.

HB 233, HB 445, HB 310 and SB 326 are part of Delaware's energy consumer-protection framework. Pending: Delmarva Power's $67.8 million permanent electric base-rate application remains before the Public Service Commission in Docket No. 25-1555.

Delmarva Power's $67.8 million permanent electric base-rate application remains before the Public Service Commission in Docket No. 25-1555. Temporary: An interim rate took effect July 9 while the case proceeds.

An interim rate took effect July 9 while the case proceeds. Not yet decided: The commission's final authorized base-rate change. Sources Delaware PSC: 2026 Delmarva Power interim rate implementation and pending application

Delaware PSC public notices, including Docket No. 25-1555

Delaware Division of the Public Advocate: what ratepayers need to know

Governor's office: energy consumer-protection legislation Late-August Delaware Gas Average Is Below $4—but Well Above Last Year AAA's Aug. 29 snapshot put Delaware regular gasoline at $3.934 a gallon, while the national average remained above $4. Reporting sources: AAA Fuel Prices and AAA Newsroom; WGMD.com's Aug. 27 report provides the week's local chronology. Delaware's average price for regular gasoline stood at $3.934 a gallon on Aug. 29, according to AAA—below the $4 threshold, but roughly 81 cents higher than a year earlier. AAA's daily state table showed Delaware regular at $3.9343, compared with $3.9429 the day before, $3.9625 a week earlier and $4.1560 a month earlier. The year-earlier average was $3.1278. The national average was $4.081 on Aug. 29. AAA said August was poised to become the most expensive August on record at the pump because the national average remained above $4 throughout the month. The late-month snapshot shows why price comparisons need dates. Delaware's average had eased from the previous week and month, even while remaining sharply above the same point last year. A one-day or one-week change does not, by itself, establish a lasting trend. AAA connected the broader national pressure to crude-oil volatility associated with the Strait of Hormuz. That national context does not mean every movement in Delaware's daily average has a single cause; retail fuel prices also reflect supply, demand, distribution and local market conditions. For DELMARVA households and small businesses, the year-over-year comparison is the clearest measure of how much more expensive late-August driving had become. Delaware's average had eased from a week and a month earlier, but remained about 81 cents above its year-ago level. AAA Delaware Snapshot — Aug. 29 Current regular average: $3.9343 .

. Day earlier: $3.9429 .

. Week earlier: $3.9625 .

. Month earlier: $4.1560 .

. Year earlier: $3.1278. Sources AAA Fuel Prices: Delaware daily averages

AAA Newsroom: August gas-price report

WGMD: AAA says August gas prices remain high Fox News Radio and YNTA Track the U.S.–Canada Trade Dispute BASED ON FOX NEWS RADIO REPORTING AND YOUR NEWS TALK AMERICA INTERVIEWS The U.S.–Canada dispute moved during the week from failed talks to reciprocal action, leaving families and businesses to sort through what the changing rules could mean for construction, school supplies and agriculture. The week's reporting shows the two governments blaming one another for the collapse of negotiations and preparing or taking retaliatory steps. Economists interviewed during the week discussed how trade barriers can work their way into the price of building materials and everyday goods. Their estimates remain analysis, not settled consumer costs, and this edition does not print the conflicting tariff rates, implementation dates, goods counts or housing-cost projections heard during the week. That distinction matters on DELMARVA. A border dispute can affect local decisions through materials, fuel, food and farm inputs, but a national forecast is not a local price survey. The separate DELMARVA household-cost dashboard owns current local figures; this article does not repeat or extrapolate them. Commercial commentary embedded in the week's agriculture programming is also excluded as evidence. A paid message may identify a subject worth reporting, but it cannot corroborate the claim it promotes. Seneca Nation Challenges a Federal Renaming Order Fox News Radio reported Saturday that the Seneca Nation publicly objected to a federal renaming order, framing its response around Indigenous history. The existence of that response is included here as a distinct, attributed objection within the broader U.S.–Canada story. The broadcast discussion did not establish the order's formal title, the precise body of water, the treaty characterization or the name of the Seneca official, so those details are omitted. Sources: White House executive order concerning Lake Ontario; Government of Canada tariff countermeasures; Associated Press report on the Seneca Nation response. Jake Smith Discusses Debt and Benefits with Napolitano and Mueller POLICY SIDEBAR AS DISCUSSED ON YOUR NEWS TALK AMERICA IN JAKE SMITH'S CONVERSATIONS WITH JUDGE ANDREW NAPOLITANO AND PAUL MUELLER Debt, Social Security, Medicare and the cost of daily life became a recurring theme across the week's national interviews and DELMARVA audience questions. Economist Paul Mueller discussed the burden public debt can place on future choices. Judge Andrew Napolitano carried forward a caller's proposal to consider means-testing some benefits. Hosts and callers disagreed about whether that would protect the programs or change a promise made to workers. This is a debate about policy options, not a scorecard. The edition does not use the dollar totals, insolvency dates, interest figures or worker-to-beneficiary ratios raised during the broadcasts because those figures were not supported by the cited official records. The North Carolina payroll allegation and a separate sweeping liabilities estimate are also excluded.

DELMARVA Agriculture & Markets Your Turn DELMARVA Discusses Farm and Crab-House Labor FROM A YOUR TURN DELMARVA CONVERSATION WITH SUBSTITUTE HOST BILL REDDISH AND CALLER SEAN The week's clearest publishable agriculture thread was not a price quotation. It was a DELMARVA conversation about the labor that keeps farms and crab houses operating. During Your Turn DELMARVA, caller Sean questioned whether demands for leniency toward undocumented workers can be separated from employers' demand for lower-cost labor. Substitute host Bill Reddish answered with his recollection of Eastern Shore crab houses using the federal H-2B guest-worker program during his time on a congressional staff. Their exchange identified a genuine regional policy question, but it did not answer it. Delaware Senate District 15 candidate Emily Thompson also raised farm property taxes, regulation and solar siting during a Thursday interview with Mike Bradley on Mike Bradley and the Morning Team. Those remarks are campaign positions, not adopted policy, and belong with the separately labeled candidate coverage rather than as findings in this agriculture article. No weekly market-direction claim appears in this edition. The commodity audio was not clear enough to establish even a reliable nonnumeric trend. All prices, decimals, contract months, percentage changes, contributor-name renderings and unsupported herd, import, drought, yield, futures and workforce figures remain omitted. Source: U.S. Department of Labor — H-2B Temporary Non-agricultural Program.

Military & Veterans Sussex Tech Graduate Takes Top Honor at Navy Recruit Training Seaford's Noah Sammons earned the Military Excellence Award as the top Sailor in his Recruit Training Command Great Lakes graduating class. Reporting sources: WGMD.com reporting by Joe Ciccanti; broadcast reporting by Stace Keen for The Talk of DELMARVA News, with later newscasts by Jerry Lademan; U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command and DVIDS. Seaman Noah Sammons of Seaford graduated as the top Sailor from U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command Great Lakes, earning the Military Excellence Award on Aug. 27. Sammons, a Sussex Technical High School graduate, was recognized for leadership, teamwork, dedication and military bearing during the Navy's nine-week boot camp. He told the Navy that he joined to serve his country and help others. Following graduation, Sammons is scheduled to report to Hospital Corpsman “A” school in San Antonio, Texas, for training in patient care and first-aid procedures. The honor puts a DELMARVA hometown story at the center of this week's Military & Veterans coverage: a Sussex County graduate beginning his Navy career after finishing recruit training at the top of his class. A Sussex Tech graduate from Seaford finished Navy recruit training as the top Sailor in his class. Sources DVIDS: Sammons Earns Military Excellence Award at Recruit Training Command

DVIDS official portrait and image record, photo ID 9890347 Fox News Radio and YNTA Mark Five Years Since Abbey Gate BASED ON FOX NEWS RADIO COVERAGE AND INTERVIEWS ON JAKE SMITH'S YOUR NEWS TALK AMERICA Five years after the Abbey Gate bombing during the evacuation from Afghanistan, the central fact remains the loss of 13 American service members. Coverage carried during the week returned to the attack and to the continuing national debate over the withdrawal. Interviews and documentary accounts supplied perspective, but this remembrance begins with the fallen, their families and the obligation to distinguish a documented fact from an argument about responsibility. The Defense Department's public review identifies the Aug. 26, 2021, Abbey Gate attack as the bombing that killed 13 U.S. service members. This edition carries no unconfirmed honor, document or decision-chain claim. Source: U.S. Department of Defense — Kabul Airport Attack Review Reaffirms Initial Findings.

Talk of DELMARVA This Week Across DTD MEDIA ORIGINAL REPORTING, INTERVIEWS AND COMMUNITY CONVERSATION FROM THE DTD MEDIA NEWSROOM AND PROGRAMS This edition brings the week's work together instead of stripping the station identity from the stories. First Light DELMARVA contributed Clay Patton's Ag Market Update and Eric Burnley's Talk of DELMARVA Fishing Report. Mike Bradley and the Morning Team supplied direct candidate, elected-official and regional public-affairs interviews. WGMD News reporters supplied local reporting and the newsroom's Pictures of the Day. Your News Talk America with Jake Smith contributed national interviews, the Digital Interactive Audience Lounge and Salute the Troops. Your Turn DELMARVA with MJ Powell and substitute host Bill Reddish contributed local guest interviews and listener conversations. The RealNewsTalk.com simulcast extended selected original programming beyond the radio audience. Each article and feature below keeps the responsible host, reporter, program or source visible. That attribution is part of the story: it shows readers where the reporting and conversation originated and recognizes the people doing the work. Your Turn DELMARVA: Five Days of Local Conversation WITH MJ POWELL MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY AND SUBSTITUTE HOST BILL REDDISH ON FRIDAY Your Turn DELMARVA gave local listeners three hours each weekday to hear guests, challenge ideas and bring their own concerns to the air. The week was a sequence of interviews and caller conversations, each attributed to the day and program on which it occurred. Monday — MJ Powell: Iran policy and war fatigue were among the topics discussed with listeners.

Iran policy and war fatigue were among the topics discussed with listeners. Tuesday — MJ Powell: Callers discussed popular culture, the Lindsey Clancy case and concerns about long-term brain injury in sports.

Callers discussed popular culture, the Lindsey Clancy case and concerns about long-term brain injury in sports. Wednesday — MJ Powell: A paid Five Minute Business Spotlight with Bruce Herman of Herman Financial offered an educational discussion of inflation and retirement risk; it is identified here as paid content, not an editorial interview. Callers separately raised affordability, political trust and legal cases receiving national attention.

A paid Five Minute Business Spotlight with offered an educational discussion of inflation and retirement risk; it is identified here as paid content, not an editorial interview. Callers separately raised affordability, political trust and legal cases receiving national attention. Thursday — MJ Powell: Guests included author Ken Abramowitz, geologist Greg Wrightstone and InvestUSA.org founder Michael Letz. Callers debated the Clancy case and the labor needs of farms and crab houses.

Guests included author Ken Abramowitz, geologist Greg Wrightstone and InvestUSA.org founder Michael Letz. Callers debated the Clancy case and the labor needs of farms and crab houses. Friday — Bill Reddish, substituting: Retired sheriff Richard Mack, author Richard Lyons and public-security consultant Barry Denadio joined the program. The day's extended listener conversation focused on automated license-plate cameras, privacy, crime and public trust. Your Turn DELMARVA Discusses License-Plate Cameras and Privacy FROM YOUR TURN DELMARVA WITH MJ POWELL, SUBSTITUTE HOST BILL REDDISH, GUESTS AND CALLERS Your Turn DELMARVA listeners spent part of the week debating Flock-branded automated license-plate-reader cameras and the balance between crime prevention and privacy. Some callers expressed conditional support for using the technology to investigate serious crimes. Others raised questions about warrants, data retention and who can search the resulting records. The exchange identified questions for public officials rather than establishing facts about any specific local system. This edition does not assert that a particular DELMARVA municipality operates the cameras, what rules it follows or how long it retains data. Those answers must come from the relevant agency's written policy and public record. DIAL: The Questions Listeners Put to Jake Smith FROM THE DIGITAL INTERACTIVE AUDIENCE LOUNGE DURING JAKE SMITH'S YOUR NEWS TALK AMERICA Listeners used the Digital Interactive Audience Lounge to put questions directly into Jake Smith's Your News Talk America conversation. Among the questions Jake answered Wednesday were: Is the accelerating pace of national-debt growth itself the real story?

What would a U.S. debt crisis look like for Americans?

Twenty-five years after 9/11, how did that day reshape the Navy and the broader national-security posture in ways Americans rarely notice?

What did the reported level of CIA Director John Ratcliffe's Kremlin meeting suggest about Washington's objective?

Should the government's anti-fraud effort also pursue waste? That is what sets DIAL apart: listeners can place substantive questions in front of the host and help shape the live program. DIAL is a feature of Your News Talk America and is separate from the Your Turn DELMARVA telephone lines. Your Turn DELMARVA Callers Discuss the Clancy Case and Sports Health BASED ON CALLER CONVERSATIONS DURING YOUR TURN DELMARVA WITH MJ POWELL AND SUBSTITUTE HOST BILL REDDISH Across three days of local call-in programming, listeners returned to two difficult subjects: criminal responsibility in the Lindsey Clancy case and concern about long-term brain injury in sports. The Clancy calls included sharply different views about planning, punishment and the possible role of medication. The legal case itself remained unresolved at the end of the reviewed Saturday source window. The sports-health exchange raised questions about chronic traumatic encephalopathy and how families evaluate long-term risks.

Pictures of the Week Four reader-submitted photographs featured by WGMD.com during the issue week. Tuesday · John of New York

Bethany Beach side of the Indian River Inlet Bridge

WGMD.com · Picture of the Day · Compiled by Mari Lou Wednesday · Sammy Barnes

SpaceX launch sighted near the Ocean City Pier

WGMD.com · Picture of the Day · Compiled by Mari Lou Thursday · Chick Bradford of Harbeson

Herring Point

WGMD.com · Picture of the Day · Compiled by Mari Lou Saturday · Joann

Angry surf at Rehoboth Beach

WGMD.com · Picture of the Day · Compiled by Mari Lou

Week Ahead Delaware Primary Calendar Wednesday, Sept. 2 — Early voting begins. Delaware's official election alert states that early voting for the 2026 primary starts Sept. 2. Voters should use the state's official election information for locations, hours and eligibility details. Tuesday, Sept. 15 — Delaware primary election. The date is listed by the Delaware Department of Elections. Readers should confirm their registration, district, polling place and any absentee requirements through the Delaware Department of Elections. Only dates supported by official election information are listed. Expired events are not carried forward as upcoming.

Reporting and Source Acknowledgments This edition draws on reporting from the WGMD news team, including Mari Lou, Jerry Lademan, Stace Keen and Joe Ciccanti, as well as Fox News Radio reports carried on WGMD and broadcasts from The Talk of DELMARVA and RealNewsTalk.com. Contributing programs and hosts include Mike Bradley and The Talk of DELMARVA Morning Team, MJ Powell and substitute host Bill Reddish on Your Turn DELMARVA, and Jake Smith of Your News Talk America. Interview subjects, commentators and callers are credited for their statements and perspectives; they are not presented as authors of this publication’s reporting.