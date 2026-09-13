The Patriot Weekly – September 13, 2026
The Patriot Weekly
Sunset on the Lewes–Rehoboth Canal
Evening light settles over the canal toward the University of Delaware wind turbine.
Vote Before Sunday at 7 p.m.
Early voting ends Sunday; the party primaries are Tuesday.
Source: Delaware Department of Elections.
CWD Rules and Meeting
Temporary deer rules and a September 16 public meeting in Georgetown.
Source: DNREC.
Police Identify Route 404 Victims
Two Washington Adventist University students died in Friday’s head-on crash east of Bridgeville.
Source: Delaware State Police; WGMD.com update written by Mari Lou.
Mike Bradley & the Morning Team
First Light DELMARVA tracked the primary, household costs, Maryland energy policy, public safety, agriculture and the week ahead.
Statewide Candidates Made Their Cases
Thursday interviews with Republican U.S. House candidates Joseph Arminio and John Whalen covered federal spending, foreign policy, energy and debt. Each candidate presented his own policy case.
Source: First Light DELMARVA, WGMD broadcast and transcript, September 10.
Mautz Pressed His Case in the Eastern Shore Energy Debate
Maryland Sen. Johnny Mautz previewed a Wicomico County energy summit and criticized state energy policy. His comments represent a Republican lawmaker’s analysis.
Source: First Light DELMARVA, WGMD broadcast and transcript, September 8.
Pettyjohn and Jones Giltner Examined the Week’s Court Rulings and Gun Laws
The opening summary: State Sen. Brian Pettyjohn and State Rep. Valerie Jones Giltner used their Wednesday visit with Mike Bradley to challenge two court rulings and several recently enacted laws. The discussion went beyond whether they agreed with the outcomes: they focused on how permanent absentee status works in practice, what could happen next in the under-21 firearm case, whether Delaware’s new gun-dealer license duplicates existing controls, and who ultimately pays when courts waive fines and fees.
Brian Pettyjohn
Wednesday guest on Mike Bradley and the Talk of DELMARVA Morning Team.
Portrait source: State of Delaware · General Assembly · Reused from the September 6 edition
Valerie Jones Giltner
Wednesday guest on Mike Bradley and the Talk of DELMARVA Morning Team.
Portrait source: State of Delaware · General Assembly · Reused from the September 6 edition
Permanent absentee voting
Pettyjohn discussed the Court of Chancery decision leaving Delaware’s permanent-absentee law in place. The court reasoned that “permanent” status does not expand the constitutional reasons a voter may use an absentee ballot and that voters must report when they no longer qualify. Pettyjohn argued that the law places too much responsibility on voters, candidates and returned mail to reveal an address or eligibility change. He compared the system with licenses and permits that require periodic renewal and said he favored a process that periodically reconfirms eligibility. The court’s decision remains controlling unless changed on appeal or by later law.
The under-21 firearm ruling
On the Delaware Supreme Court ruling in Department of Safety and Homeland Security v. Birney, Pettyjohn said lawyers were examining whether a federal challenge could follow. He also questioned the partisan composition of the panel after a lower-court judge was designated to sit for a vacancy. The majority held that House Bill 451 did not violate Delaware’s constitutional right to keep and bear arms; Justice Traynor dissented.
Dealer licensing and criminal-justice costs
Jones Giltner argued that Delaware’s new state firearms-dealer licensing law repeats recordkeeping, surveillance and inspection practices already required or commonly used under federal licensing. She said lawmakers should demonstrate how the added state layer will reduce crimes committed with guns. Discussing House Bill 133, which gives courts discretion to waive some fines and fees for defendants facing financial hardship, she emphasized the cost shifted to the General Fund and argued that lawmakers should preserve accountability. Supporters describe the measure differently: as a way to keep poverty itself from compounding a sentence. Restitution to victims is separate from the fines and fees addressed in that discussion.
Jones Giltner also described a multi-agency constituent event where residents could question DelDOT, DNREC, insurance and water officials directly. She cited road work, CWD rules, dock permits, well testing and PFAS screening as examples of issues residents brought to state representatives. That portion of the conversation supplied concrete service information alongside the policy debate.
Source: Mike Bradley interviews with Sen. Brian Pettyjohn and Rep. Valerie Jones Giltner, Mike Bradley and the Talk of DELMARVA Morning Team, WGMD broadcast and transcript, September 9, 2026, approximately 7:10–8:35 a.m.; court holdings checked against the published Delaware opinions.
DELMARVA Report
Chronic Wasting Disease Meeting Set for Wednesday
This follows The Patriot Weekly’s September 6 report on Delaware’s first confirmed case of chronic wasting disease in a wild white-tailed deer and DNREC’s emergency rules for Wildlife Management Zones 14 and 16. The next step is a public information meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 16, in the auditorium at Delaware Technical Community College’s Owens Campus in Georgetown. DNREC staff plan to explain temporary deer-hunting and wildlife-rehabilitation regulations intended to limit the disease’s spread. Microsoft Teams and audio-only telephone access will be available.
People who want to speak remotely must email DNREC_DeerMgmt@delaware.gov by 4 p.m. Tuesday, September 15. In-person speakers may sign up at the auditorium beginning at 6:10 p.m. Comments are limited to two minutes. DNREC says this is an informational meeting, not a formal regulatory public-comment hearing; any permanent rule changes would go through a later formal process.
Sources: DNREC event notice; WGMD report written by Mari Lou, September 11; The Patriot Weekly, September 6.
Property Taxes Are Due September 30
Sussex County said annual property-tax bills totaling an estimated $218 million are due Wednesday, September 30. About 10 percent of a typical residential bill is county property tax; the remainder primarily funds public education through eight independent school districts. Bills may also include county sewer and water, tax-ditch and street-lighting charges.
Payments may be made online, by mail, by telephone or in person. Mailed payments must be postmarked by September 30; unpaid balances are subject to monthly interest. The county payment center at 2 The Circle in Georgetown is open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. General payment questions go to 302-855-7871.
Sources: WGMD.com story written by Joe Ciccanti, September 10; read on air by Jerry Latherman in the Talk of DELMARVA newsroom, September 11; Sussex County Business Services.
Affordable-Housing Project Drew Federal Support
Delaware’s congressional delegation and NeighborGood Partners marked federal support for affordable housing in southern Delaware. Meadow View in Laurel is planned as a five-phase, 245-home development, beginning with 50 homes.
Source: NeighborGood Partners and Delaware congressional delegation announcements; WGMD.com story written by Mari Lou, September 8.
Delaware Politics
Early Voting Ends Sunday; Primary Day Is Tuesday
Early-voting sites are scheduled to remain open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday ahead of Delaware’s September 15 Democratic and Republican primaries. WGMD reported Friday that more than 30,800 Delawareans had used early or absentee voting through eight days.
There is no early voting Monday. On Primary Day, voters must report to their regular, assigned polling place—not an early-voting site. Polls are scheduled to open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Only registered Democrats may vote in the Democratic primary and only registered Republicans may vote in the Republican primary. Automatically registered DMV voters who have not chosen a party may designate Democratic or Republican affiliation through primary day under a provision that expires after this election.
Sources: Delaware Department of Elections; WGMD.com update written by Mari Lou, September 11.
Court Upheld Most Under-21 Firearm Restrictions
In Delaware Department of Safety and Homeland Security v. Birney, the Delaware Supreme Court reversed a Superior Court judgment and held that House Bill 451 does not violate Article I, Section 20 of the Delaware Constitution. The 2022 law generally raised the minimum age to purchase, own or possess certain firearms and ammunition from 18 to 21.
The majority identified exceptions for military personnel, law-enforcement officers, concealed-carry permit holders and supervised hunting, instruction, sporting and recreational activities. Justice Traynor dissented.
Sources: Delaware Supreme Court opinion, September 8; WGMD.com story written by Joe Ciccanti and read on air by Stacey Keane in the Talk of DELMARVA newsroom, September 10.
Three Measures Became Law
Gov. Matt Meyer signed three measures. House Bill 133 lets courts waive some fines and fees when a defendant demonstrates financial hardship, including receipt of public assistance or representation by the Office of Defense Services. It also creates a process for people already sentenced to seek relief.
House Bill 145 generally bars reverse-keyword warrants—orders seeking information about people who searched specified terms online—with limited exceptions for certain serious felonies. Senate Bill 292, the Grace Peterson Act, requires a discharge plan before a landlord receiving state-funded reentry housing assistance terminates a lease, with the stated goal of connecting the resident to support before housing is lost.
Sources: WGMD.com story written by Joe Ciccanti, September 9; read on air by Stacey Keane in the Talk of DELMARVA newsroom, September 10; Delaware governor and General Assembly bill materials.
Three Rulings, Three Different Questions
Delaware and federal courts issued decisions involving third-party campaign-advertising disclosure, permanent absentee voting and a proposed postal-approval process for ballot envelopes. The disputes have distinct parties, courts and procedural postures.
Sources: Delaware court rulings; WGMD.com story written by Joe Ciccanti, September 9.
Maryland Politics & Eastern Shore Government
Maryland Issued 2026–27 Vaccine Guidance
Maryland released guidance for COVID-19, flu, RSV and routine immunizations under its Vax Act framework. The state says the recommendations create no new mandates and school-entry requirements remain unchanged. The law requires insurers to cover routine state-recommended immunizations without out-of-pocket costs and permits pharmacists to administer recommended vaccines without a prescription to people age three and older.
Uninsured or underinsured residents may qualify for no-cost vaccines through state programs.
Source: Maryland Department of Health announcement and schedules.
Public Safety
Police Identify Two Victims of Route 404 Crash
Delaware State Police identified the people killed in Friday’s head-on crash as 19-year-old Jeremy Blem Lopez of Millsboro and 23-year-old Andrea Reyes Castellanos of Honduras. WGMD reported that both were students at Washington Adventist University.
The crash was reported shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Route 404, also known as Seashore Highway, near Nelson Drive east of Bridgeville. Police said a Toyota Camry crossed the center line into the path of a dump truck. The dump-truck driver suffered injuries described as non-life-threatening; the driver of a third vehicle was not injured.
Source: Delaware State Police; WGMD.com update written by Mari Lou, September 13.
Second Arrest Reported in Bank-Robbery Case
Delaware State Police said a second man was arrested in connection with the August robbery of a WSFS Bank in Rehoboth Beach. Police accused Mark Smith of Ellendale of helping plan the robbery and driving the first defendant from the area. Those allegations have not been adjudicated.
Source: Delaware State Police; WGMD.com update written by Mari Lou, September 10.
Police Arrested Man After Hidden Camera Report
Laurel Police said an employee found a concealed camera in an employee restroom at an East Front Street business. Police identified and arrested a 41-year-old Florida man on a felony privacy charge. The allegation remains unproven.
Source: Laurel Police; WGMD.com story written by Mari Lou, September 11.
Garage Fire Injured One
WGMD reported that one man suffered a burn in a Friday morning detached-garage fire on Byrdtown Road. Maryland State Fire Marshal investigators reportedly classified the fire as accidental and linked it to a welding operation.
Source: Maryland State Fire Marshal; WGMD.com story written by Mari Lou, September 11.
National Affairs
Go deeper into four conversations heard on WGMD this week. These links lead to program pages or audio; host and guest views are commentary unless independently reported.
Listen and Read Deeper
Economy & Business
AAA Reported a 34-Cent Weekly Jump in Delaware Gas
AAA’s Thursday report put Delaware’s average for regular gasoline at $4.32 a gallon, up 34 cents in one week and $1.18 from a year earlier. South Jersey averaged $4.36. Energy and shipping uncertainty were among the pressures discussed during the week.
- Delaware
- $4.32
- Weekly change
- +34¢
- Yearly change
- +$1.18
Source: WGMD.com story written by Joe Ciccanti, citing AAA Mid-Atlantic, September 10. Figures are a Thursday snapshot.
Supplier Diversity Council Named
Gov. Matt Meyer named 12 members to the re-established Governor’s Supplier Diversity Council. Executive Order 22 directs the council to examine state purchasing, remove barriers for diverse, small and microbusinesses, build a vendor pipeline, recommend policy and create a Microbusiness Focus Program. Delaware reported $1.05 billion in fiscal-year 2025 contract spending with diverse suppliers and small businesses—6 percent of total state contract spending.
Council members and public-role biographies
- CJ Bell, chair — director of the Delaware Division of Small Business.
- Shavonne White — director of the Delaware Office of Supplier Diversity.
- Peter Korolyk — director of Government Support Services.
- Matthew Rosen — representative of the Governor’s Office.
- Marcella Saborio — owner of Qua Marketing.
- Helen Foster — Small Business Enterprise coordinator in New Castle County’s Small Business Office.
- Fayetta Blake — founder and executive director of Pathways to Success.
- Stephanie Eldridge — owner of Code Differently.
- Birviana De Leon — owner of Stone Nation.
- Victoria Daniels — director of supplier engagement at the University of Delaware.
- Veronica Palomino — owner of MBC-DEL, LLC.
- Edwin Perez — marketing outreach specialist at Independent Resources Inc.
Bell said the first work will be organized around spending accountability, the vendor pipeline, and policy and legislation. Each executive-branch agency must designate a supplier-diversity liaison and file an annual agency plan; the council must also submit an annual report by December 30.
Sources: State of Delaware announcement, member roster and role biographies; Executive Order 22; WGMD.com story written by Mari Lou, September 11.
New Standards Carry a Delayed Start
Delaware’s Fair Standards in Mental Health Care Act is expected to affect policies issued or renewed after December 31, 2027.
Source: Delaware legislative and governor announcements; WGMD.com story written by Mari Lou.
Military & Veterans
DELMARVA Paused to Remember
Lewes joined communities around the nation Friday in marking the 25th anniversary of the September 11 attacks. Delaware ordered flags to half-staff through sunset and named Delawareans and people connected to the state among those remembered.
Mike Bradley’s anniversary broadcast assembled firsthand recollections from former WGMD reporter Andrew Koch, former Maryland governor Bob Ehrlich, Maryland Sen. Mary Beth Carozza and YNTA host Jake Smith, alongside archival Delaware voices. Their recollections are personal testimony.
Sources: First Light DELMARVA, WGMD broadcast and transcript, September 11; Delaware flag-status notice.
Talk of DELMARVA
Local Decisions Before the Workday
The morning broadcast covered candidate interviews, Maryland energy policy, public-service updates, agriculture, fishing, weather and local news.
Source: WGMD broadcasts and transcripts, September 7–11.
DIAL Added Questions, Not a Poll
Listeners used DIAL to submit questions and comments during Jake Smith’s program. Those contributions are individual audience signals; they do not represent a scientific sample or establish facts.
Source: YNTA broadcasts, transcripts and Real News Talk show notes, September 7–11.
Your Turn DELMARVA
MJ Powell and individual callers tested the week’s political arguments against household concerns, technology, education and public memory. These self-selected conversations show what participating listeners raised; they are not a poll of DELMARVA.
Convention Messages Met Questions About Costs and Government
Powell discussed Republican midterm messaging, Iran and energy, health care, child care and family subsidies. Callers identified on air as Carol and Jay offered individual reactions to the political and economic arguments; their names are presented only as heard on the broadcast.
Source: Your Turn DELMARVA with MJ Powell, WGMD broadcast and transcript, September 8, 2026.
Listeners Challenged Data Centers, AI and Education Policy
A caller identifying himself as Phil challenged claims about data-center regulation and misinformation, while another listener raised concerns about artificial-intelligence containment and China. Later calls reflected differing Republican reactions to convention politics. The final hour turned to education and parental discretion, drawing calls from listeners identified on air as Terry, Robert from Salisbury, Robin from Lewes, Bob and Dan from Lewes. These are individual viewpoints and do not establish broader public opinion.
Source: Your Turn DELMARVA with MJ Powell, WGMD broadcast and transcript, September 9, 2026.
Would a $5,000 Promise Motivate Voters?
Powell asked whether the Republican convention and President Trump’s proposed conditional $5,000 dividend would motivate voters. Callers variously supported the pitch, questioned its design or compared it with stimulus policy. The program also discussed a reported proposal to restore a citizenship question to the census and New York’s September 11 commemoration.
Source: Your Turn DELMARVA with MJ Powell, WGMD broadcast and transcript, September 10, 2026.
Listeners Worked Through the Meaning of September 11
Powell combined anniversary remembrance with reaction to the Republican midterm convention. Callers identified on air as Leo, Pat, Nelly, Bob and Phil discussed Iran, voting, religious pluralism and how the attacks should be remembered. Powell at several points steered the discussion back toward religious and political pluralism.
Source: Your Turn DELMARVA with MJ Powell, WGMD broadcast and transcript, September 11, 2026, 3–6 p.m.
High School Sports
Friday Football Finals
Delaware Games
Maryland and Eastern Shore Games
Sources: Mari Lou’s complete WGMD Friday football list; WGMD Saturday morning sports report, September 12; Mike Bradley’s Overtime Live rankings and team records; publisher-supplied Cape Henlopen–William Penn final, September 12; Associated Press/ScoreStream Maryland finals; official school-schedule network scoreboard; Delaware Prep Football scoreboard.
Mike Bradley’s Game Coverage on 98.5
Hear Mike Bradley’s high-school football coverage on The Talk of DELMARVA’s 98.5 beginning at 6 p.m. Friday nights. Follow Overtime Live on Facebook for updates, then find the complete score roundup here in The Patriot Weekly.
First Light DELMARVA Ag Report
The week’s morning agriculture coverage, with Friday market figures reported by Clay Patton.
Grain Markets
Clay Patton’s Friday report said December corn closed at $5.33¾, November soybeans at $13.32¼ and December Chicago wheat at $7.41¼. He connected the week’s soybean strength to another USDA-reported Chinese purchase while noting Mexico’s importance as a second buyer.
Source: Clay Patton, First Light DELMARVA Ag Market Update, WGMD broadcast, September 11.
Livestock and Dairy
Patton described cattle as higher, hogs mixed and the dairy complex uneven in Thursday’s close. These are time-specific market figures, not trading advice.
Source: Clay Patton, First Light DELMARVA Ag Market Update, WGMD broadcast, September 11.
Ag Education
The report also highlighted Pennsylvania Farm Bill Ag and Youth grants used for drones and other equipment in advanced-placement environmental science and honors veterinary-science classes at Danville Area High School.
Source: Clay Patton, First Light DELMARVA Ag Market Update, WGMD broadcast, September 11.
DELMARVA Outdoors
Friday Fishing Report: Winds Kept Boats In; Bluefish Stayed Active
Eric Burnley’s Friday report said southwest winds of 15 to 20 mph, five-foot seas and a small-craft advisory kept boats from sailing from Lewes and Indian River Inlet Thursday, according to Lewes Harbour Marina and Hook ’em & Cook ’em.
Breakwater Tackle at the Cape Henlopen State Park fishing pier described a slow day, with only a few spot taken on worms or Fishbites and no flounder reported. The shop’s fall closing times are now 5 p.m. weekdays and 7 p.m. weekends. Old Inlet Bait and Tackle supplied the day’s brighter report: bluefish remained active beneath the bridge on metal lures and bucktails, while flies made surf fishing difficult.
Source: Eric Burnley, Talk of DELMARVA Fishing Report, September 11; written report posted by Mari Lou.
DELMARVA Weather
Weatherology Forecast Center
Lewes reference point · Live forecast
Live Weatherology data may load after the page opens. Verify local alerts with the National Weather Service.
Roads and Traffic
Ocean City Special Event Zone
Reduced speeds, increased penalties and heavier traffic remain in effect through Sunday during OC Rock & Ride Bikefest.
Source: Town of Ocean City and Maryland 511.
Delaware Memorial Bridge
A New Jersey-bound joint-replacement phase was expected to close two right lanes into November.
Source: Delaware River and Bay Authority advisory.
Woodland Ferry
DelDOT closed the ferry for maintenance through September 21.
Source: DelDOT; WGMD.com story written by Mari Lou, September 11.
Conleys Chapel and Dorman Roads
A full intersection realignment closure was scheduled to begin September 14 near Lewes.
Source: DelDOT construction advisory.
Pictures of the Week
Reader photographs selected from this week’s Talk of DELMARVA Pictures of the Day.
The Week Ahead
Final Day of Early Voting
Sites are scheduled to operate from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Source: Delaware Department of Elections.
Primary Election Day
Polling places are scheduled to open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. for the Democratic and Republican primaries.
Source: Delaware Department of Elections.
Farmers’ Market Returns to Grove Park
A revised traffic and vendor layout is planned for the remainder of the season.
Source: Rehoboth Beach Farmers’ Market; WGMD.com story written by Joe Ciccanti.
CWD Community Meeting
DNREC plans an in-person and virtual meeting beginning at 6:30 p.m.; speakers must follow registration rules.
Source: DNREC event notice.
Statewide Candidates Forum
A forum for federal and statewide candidates is scheduled for 7 p.m. with a livestream and advance in-person registration.
Source: Organizer announcement; WGMD.com listing written by Mari Lou, September 11.
Woodland Ferry Maintenance
Drivers should confirm the closure and alternate routes through DelDOT.
Source: DelDOT; WGMD.com story written by Mari Lou.
Community Calendar
Four weeks of government, nonprofit and community events across Delaware and Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Plans can change; confirm with the linked organizer.
Sept. 13–19
Nanticoke Indian Powwow
Final day at Hudson Fields, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.; admission applies. Source: Delaware Historical and Cultural Affairs.
Primary Election Day
Party primaries, 7 a.m.–8 p.m. Source: Department of Elections.
DNREC CWD Meeting
6:30 p.m. at Delaware Tech’s Owens Campus, with virtual access. Source: DNREC.
IRONMAN Maryland Triathlon
A 2.4-mile Choptank River swim, 112-mile bicycle course and marathon begin around sunrise, with the finish at Long Wharf Park continuing into the evening. Expect extensive traffic effects. Source: Dorchester County Tourism.
E-Volution Expo
A family-oriented technology, health, sustainability and electric-transportation expo at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center. Source: Worcester County Tourism.
Delaware Resorts Fall Home Expo
More than 150 exhibitors at Cape Henlopen High School in Lewes; free admission and parking. Sussex County Habitat for Humanity will benefit.
Sept. 20–26
Community of Arts Showcase of Excellence
A Salisbury community arts presentation listed on Maryland’s official events calendar. Confirm program and venue details before attending. Source: Maryland Office of Tourism.
History Book Festival
Author programs at walkable Lewes venues. Source: Visit Southern Delaware.
Frederick Douglass Day
History and community programming in downtown Easton celebrates the Talbot County native’s life and legacy. Source: Discover Easton.
Taste of Cambridge
A downtown street festival with live music, vendors and children’s activities; tickets are required for the cook-off tasting. Source: Dorchester County Tourism.
Choptank Heritage Skipjack Race
A parade of traditional oyster-dredging sailboats precedes racing near Long Wharf, with viewing and activities on shore. Source: Dorchester County Tourism.
Creating a New State
A Delaware history program marking the nation’s 250th year. Source: Delaware Historical and Cultural Affairs.
Sept. 27–Oct. 3
Dorchester Center for the Arts Showcase
An outdoor community arts festival on historic High Street features regional artists, crafts, music and Eastern Shore food. Source: Dorchester County Tourism.
Property Taxes Due
County and school tax payments are due. Source: Sussex County.
Easton’s Fall Kickoff
Downtown activities include a giant-pumpkin trail, family programs, live music and an outdoor movie. Source: Easton Economic Development Corporation.
First Friday Community Night
Colonial-inspired beverages, music and tours at Sussex Tavern. Source: Visit Southern Delaware.
Hurlock Fall Fest and Train Rides
A small-town festival with food, vendors, music and entertainment; historic train rides require tickets. Source: Dorchester County Tourism.
Wings & Wheels with Rob Carson
The public festival runs 10 a.m.–4 p.m. at Delaware Coastal Airport, 21553 Rudder Lane, with aircraft, new and classic cars, vendors, entertainment, children’s activities and the U.S. Naval Academy parachute team. Admission is free; designated off-airport parking is $5. DTD MEDIA plans to broadcast live with Rob Carson.
Source: Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Delaware Aviation Museum Foundation.
Genealogist in Residence
Free family-history research assistance at the Historic Lewes Maritime Museum. Source: Visit Southern Delaware.
Oct. 4–10
GFNY Cambridge Maryland Cycling Race
Long- and medium-course cyclists start in Cambridge. Race Street between Cedar and Washington streets is scheduled to close from 3:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.; drivers should expect delays. Source: City of Cambridge.
Endless Summer Cruisin’
Boardwalk parades and convention-center activities bring classic cars and related traffic to Ocean City. Source: Worcester County Tourism.
Crisfield Heritage Festival
A free family festival behind the J. Millard Tawes Historical Museum features seafood and maritime demonstrations, crafts, exhibits and entertainment. Source: Somerset County Tourism.
Haunted Histories
A two-hour evening paranormal investigation; tickets required. Source: Visit Southern Delaware.
Public Meetings
Check agendas before attending council, planning and school-board meetings. Source: Sussex County and local jurisdictions.
Calendar policy: Community and public-interest listings are selected editorially and are not endorsements. DTD MEDIA promotional relationships are identified.
Submit a nonprofit event: Send calendar information to PSA@WGMD.com at least two weeks before the event.
Businesses Sponsoring the Patriot Weekly
Paid sponsor recognition, presented separately from independent editorial coverage.
- Shore Tint & More
Sponsor disclosure: Sponsors support the publication but do not determine news coverage, story selection or editorial conclusions.
Source Library
Principal reporting resources used in this edition. Each editorial item also carries its source at the point of publication.
Elections and Government
Environment, Health and Roads
Public Safety, Sports and Local News
- WGMD Local News
- Mike Bradley’s Overtime Live football scores on Facebook
- Delaware State Police Newsroom
- Maryland State Fire Marshal
- DTD MEDIA WGMD recordings and transcripts, September 7–12, 2026
Programming and Weather
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