The Patriot Weekly – September 13, 2026

First Light DELMARVA tracked the primary, household costs, Maryland energy policy, public safety, agriculture and the week ahead.

Thursday interviews with Republican U.S. House candidates Joseph Arminio and John Whalen covered federal spending, foreign policy, energy and debt. Each candidate presented his own policy case.

Wednesday Legislative Desk

Pettyjohn and Jones Giltner Examined the Week’s Court Rulings and Gun Laws

The opening summary: State Sen. Brian Pettyjohn and State Rep. Valerie Jones Giltner used their Wednesday visit with Mike Bradley to challenge two court rulings and several recently enacted laws. The discussion went beyond whether they agreed with the outcomes: they focused on how permanent absentee status works in practice, what could happen next in the under-21 firearm case, whether Delaware’s new gun-dealer license duplicates existing controls, and who ultimately pays when courts waive fines and fees.

Senate District 19 Brian Pettyjohn Wednesday guest on Mike Bradley and the Talk of DELMARVA Morning Team. Portrait source: State of Delaware · General Assembly · Reused from the September 6 edition House District 37 Valerie Jones Giltner Wednesday guest on Mike Bradley and the Talk of DELMARVA Morning Team. Portrait source: State of Delaware · General Assembly · Reused from the September 6 edition

Permanent absentee voting

Pettyjohn discussed the Court of Chancery decision leaving Delaware’s permanent-absentee law in place. The court reasoned that “permanent” status does not expand the constitutional reasons a voter may use an absentee ballot and that voters must report when they no longer qualify. Pettyjohn argued that the law places too much responsibility on voters, candidates and returned mail to reveal an address or eligibility change. He compared the system with licenses and permits that require periodic renewal and said he favored a process that periodically reconfirms eligibility. The court’s decision remains controlling unless changed on appeal or by later law.

The under-21 firearm ruling

On the Delaware Supreme Court ruling in Department of Safety and Homeland Security v. Birney, Pettyjohn said lawyers were examining whether a federal challenge could follow. He also questioned the partisan composition of the panel after a lower-court judge was designated to sit for a vacancy. The majority held that House Bill 451 did not violate Delaware’s constitutional right to keep and bear arms; Justice Traynor dissented.

Dealer licensing and criminal-justice costs

Jones Giltner argued that Delaware’s new state firearms-dealer licensing law repeats recordkeeping, surveillance and inspection practices already required or commonly used under federal licensing. She said lawmakers should demonstrate how the added state layer will reduce crimes committed with guns. Discussing House Bill 133, which gives courts discretion to waive some fines and fees for defendants facing financial hardship, she emphasized the cost shifted to the General Fund and argued that lawmakers should preserve accountability. Supporters describe the measure differently: as a way to keep poverty itself from compounding a sentence. Restitution to victims is separate from the fines and fees addressed in that discussion.

Jones Giltner also described a multi-agency constituent event where residents could question DelDOT, DNREC, insurance and water officials directly. She cited road work, CWD rules, dock permits, well testing and PFAS screening as examples of issues residents brought to state representatives. That portion of the conversation supplied concrete service information alongside the policy debate.

Source: Mike Bradley interviews with Sen. Brian Pettyjohn and Rep. Valerie Jones Giltner, Mike Bradley and the Talk of DELMARVA Morning Team, WGMD broadcast and transcript, September 9, 2026, approximately 7:10–8:35 a.m.; court holdings checked against the published Delaware opinions.