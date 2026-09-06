The Patriot Weekly – September 6, 2026
The Patriot Weekly
First Light at Deauville Beach
A summer sunrise over the Atlantic, photographed in Rehoboth Beach by Stephanie Faust of Lewes.
Dover Shooting Investigation Continues
An 18-year-old Dover man was killed Friday night; the investigation continues.
New Rules to Preserve Forests
What the adopted ordinance changes for development and preservation.
Federalsburg Church Fire Ruled Arson
Investigators seek information after the August fire.
Editor’s Brief
This edition follows decisions and events that reached from Dover to Federalsburg and from Sussex County government to Maryland’s highest court. It also begins expanding the weekly service pages for football, fishing, weather, traffic and community events.
Mike Bradley & the Morning Team
As early voting began, WGMD’s morning interviews gave candidates room to make their cases and brought two Sussex County lawmakers into the studio for their regular review of state government.
Campaign conversations
Bryan Shupe
Shupe said the narrow 2024 primary changed how he communicates his votes and legislative work to constituents. He also discussed energy mandates and his case for renomination. The September 15 ballot lists Shupe and Patrick Smith.
Tuesday on WGMD · Portrait: Delaware House Republicans
Michael “Dr. Mike” Katz
Katz drew on his medical and business background while discussing health care, Social Security, judicial nominations and changes in his political affiliation. The Republican primary ballot lists Katz and John Shulli.
Tuesday on WGMD · Portrait: Katz campaign
April Callaway
Callaway is the Republican candidate for Delaware Auditor of Accounts in the November 3 general election, running against Democratic incumbent Lydia York and Independent candidate Austin Cassidy. During her WGMD interview, Callaway described 18 years working in insurance and billing and said she would emphasize follow-up when audits identify problems. She also proposed periodically auditing the auditor’s office and combining technology with human review.
Friday on WGMD · Portrait: Sussex County Republican Committee
The First State Roundtable
Brian Pettyjohn and Valerie Jones Giltner join Mike Bradley each Wednesday for a conversation about Delaware government and the issues reaching Sussex County.
Brian Pettyjohn
Pettyjohn discussed early voting, the state’s Delaware SHINES solar and battery incentives, energy reliability and the Senate’s September 29 confirmation schedule. Earlier in the week, he also spoke about Georgetown’s annual remembrance of fallen officer Chad Spicer.
Tuesday and Wednesday on WGMD · Portrait: Delaware Senate Republicans
Valerie Jones Giltner
Jones Giltner discussed early voting, a September 8 state-resource fair and Delaware’s new protections for patients presenting with labor symptoms. She supported the maternal-health aims while arguing that Delaware hospitals already used much of the required discharge planning.
Wednesday on WGMD · Portrait: Delaware House Republicans
Interview disclosure: These summaries report what guests said during regular WGMD programming; they are not endorsements. Candidate assertions are attributed to the speakers, and opponents appearing on the official ballot are identified where applicable.
DELMARVA Report
Sussex County Adopts Forest-Preservation Ordinance
The county’s first forest-preservation standards require qualifying residential developments to retain part of the forest already standing on a property.
Sussex County Council unanimously adopted Ordinance 26-05 on September 1 after months of public discussion. Where existing forest would be disturbed by a qualifying development, the ordinance requires preservation of 30 percent of the pre-existing forest in areas designated for growth and 50 percent in rural areas. Required perimeter buffers do not count toward those percentages.
The ordinance covers residential development, including mixed-use development, while excluding minor subdivisions, projects governed by Chapter 72 of the county code and accessory dwelling units. Commercial forestry or silviculture land that will remain forest is also outside the preservation provision. When forest exists at the time of application, the applicant must submit a forest stand delineation prepared by a qualified landscape architect, arborist or forester.
Council amended the effective period from six months to three months before adopting the ordinance. The county packet states that completed applications already on file with the Office of Planning & Zoning are not subject to the new requirements.
Sources: Sussex County’s September 1 meeting packet and WGMD’s report of the council vote.
County Reshapes Ambulance Billing and Replacement
Sussex County approved a voluntary centralized billing program for local ambulance companies and a cost-sharing plan under which the county would purchase three ambulances annually. County officials projected taxpayer savings approaching $500,000 a year.
Delaware Politics
Delaware Primary: Dates, Hours and Eligibility
Key election information presented without candidate recommendations or endorsements.
Tuesday, Sept. 15
Election Day for Delaware’s party primaries.
7 a.m.–8 p.m.
Election Day polling hours.
Sept. 8–13
Sept. 8: 7 a.m.–7 p.m.
Sept. 9–13: 11 a.m.–7 p.m.
Closed Primary
Registered Democrats participate in the Democratic primary; registered Republicans participate in the Republican primary.
A limited exception may apply to automatically registered DMV voters who have not selected a party. Eligibility and polling-place details should be confirmed through the Delaware Department of Elections.
Maryland Politics & Eastern Shore Government
Question 3 Stays on Ballot—with New Wording
Maryland’s Supreme Court ruled that Question 3 may remain on the November ballot but agreed that part of its original description was misleading. The Court directed election officials to substitute language drawn from the legislation’s purpose paragraph.
The proposal addresses which Maryland constitutional criteria apply to congressional districts and whether the General Assembly may give the Supreme Court original jurisdiction to review congressional maps. Two justices dissented from the remedy and argued that the replacement wording remained misleading.
Public Safety
Dover Shooting Investigation Continues
Dover Police said officers responding to reports of shots shortly before 10 p.m. Friday found Foster Trader, 18, of Dover, on a sidewalk outside the CAVA restaurant on North DuPont Highway with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead shortly after 10 p.m.
Investigators recovered multiple spent shell casings and continued reviewing evidence and the events leading to the shooting. Police had announced no arrest, suspect description or suspect vehicle by early Sunday. Witnesses or anyone who observed suspicious activity may contact Detective Goad at 302-736-7111 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.
Federalsburg Church Fire Ruled Arson
The Maryland State Fire Marshal and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives determined that the August 5 fire at the Church of the Nazarene in Federalsburg was intentionally set. More than 60 firefighters brought the one-alarm blaze under control in about 70 minutes; no injuries were reported.
Investigators estimated damage at $350,000. ATF is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of those responsible. Tips may be submitted at 888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477) or ATFTips@atf.gov.
- Date
- August 5
- Damage
- $350,000
- Reward
- Up to $5,000
National Affairs
The developing stories that aired on WGMD Saturday were rechecked against Fox News Digital early Sunday. The week’s talk-program discussions follow as analysis and commentary.
U.S. Strikes Iranian Oil Tankers After Missiles Target Navy Warships
The action marked a renewed escalation around the Strait of Hormuz, where military operations and attacks on shipping have kept pressure on a waterway central to the world’s oil trade.
Fox News reported that U.S. Central Command struck three Iranian crude-oil tankers after Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched ballistic missiles toward a U.S. aircraft carrier and guided-missile destroyer. CENTCOM said both warships evaded the attacks and no American personnel were harmed.
CENTCOM said the M/T Downy and M/T Stark 1 were permanently disabled and the unladen M/T Kylo was destroyed after its crew was directed to abandon ship. The command later said the Kylo had sunk in the Gulf of Oman. A U.S. official told Fox that the tankers are central to Iran’s economy and that targeting them forces Tehran into a more difficult decision about further escalation.
The tanker strikes bring an economic dimension to the military confrontation. The Strait of Hormuz is both a contested operating area and a critical shipping route, so attacks involving military vessels and oil carriers can affect security calculations well beyond the immediate exchange.
The Fox report also captured the political dispute at home. President Donald Trump characterized the conflict Friday as “small potatoes” for the United States. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer responded that the description discounted the service members killed and wounded and the pressure of record fuel prices.
Sources: Fox News Radio’s 2 p.m. Saturday report, carried by WGMD; Fox News Digital’s live report, updated Saturday night.
Two Survivors Found Ten Days After Nepal Flood Disaster
Fox News Radio reported that a woman and a man were found alive in separate rescues ten days after catastrophic flooding struck villages and hydropower projects along Nepal’s Himalayan border with China. The man was found inside a 740-foot tunnel at a hydropower project and airlifted to a hospital.
The rescues renewed hope as teams concentrated on 12 damaged hydropower projects. Fox reported that about 900 workers remained missing and roughly 500 were believed to be trapped in tunnels. Search specialists from India, China, South Korea and the United States were working in the disaster area. The network also reported that the State Department said 75 Americans remained unaccounted for.
Sources: Fox News Radio’s 2 p.m. Saturday report, carried by WGMD; and Nepal Ministry of Foreign Affairs rescue briefings.
One Week of National Conversation on WGMD
The week’s major subjects at a glance. The program features below revisit the exchanges that moved beyond the day’s headline.
U.S.–Venezuela Oil StrategyYNTA
Russia and UkraineYNTA · Fox
AI Data CentersYNTA · Clay & Buck · Levin
The Clancy Trial and MistrialFox · Every Major Talk Block
Courts and the Charlie Kirk CaseFox · YNTA · Hannity
Crime, Cameras and PrivacyYNTA · Clay & Buck
Cartel Drones and Border SecurityYNTA
Meta, Children and RegulationYNTA
Labor, Michigan and the MidtermsYNTA · Clay & Buck · Hannity
AI Music and CopyrightHannity
Article VI and Religious TestsLevin
Visa Vetting and ImmigrationYNTA
Jobs and the Federal WorkforceFox · Levin · Hannity
Hemp, Kratom and RegulationYNTA
September 11 RemembranceYNTA · Clay & Buck · Hannity
Five Days of National Conversation
Open any day for its segments, panelists and DIAL highlights, then follow the link to Jake’s complete pre-show rundown and episode page.
Monday · Aug. 31Venezuela Oil, Iran and the FBI’s Catholic Intelligence Review
Segments
- A reported U.S.–Venezuela oil arrangement: refinery capacity, the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, China, OPEC and Middle East dependence.
- Iranian retaliation, Strait of Hormuz shipping and the stability of the Iranian regime.
- Trump, NBC and FCC authority; then the Justice Department review of an FBI intelligence product involving traditionalist Catholics.
Tuesday · Sept. 1Political Violence, Ukraine, Iran and Meta’s Child-Safety Settlement
Segments
- Jake asked whether acceptance of political violence signals a loss of national moral restraint.
- Paul McCarthy, John Marshall Callahan and Antonio Graceffo examined Russian objectives, mobilization, the Donbas and the approaching weather window in Ukraine.
- John Chell connected a deadly Times Square stabbing to mental-health and homelessness policy; Robert Bork Jr. criticized a proposed Meta settlement as regulation through litigation.
Wednesday · Sept. 2IRGC Strikes, Two Major Court Cases and Cartel Drone Warfare
Segments
- The opening hour and later foreign-policy segments examined U.S. strikes, Iranian retaliation, Russian support and the possibility of internal pressure on Tehran.
- Zack Smith explained the probable-cause and death-penalty questions in the Tyler Robinson case and the possible paths after the Clancy jury deadlock.
- Todd Bensman warned about cartel personnel learning drone warfare in Ukraine; Rafael Mangual addressed crime policy after the Times Square stabbing.
Thursday · Sept. 3When DIAL Changed the Data-Center Panel in Real Time
The exchange
- Amy Kremer argued that communities should control siting decisions and should not absorb farmland, water, power or tax costs through closed negotiations.
- Larry Behrens described domestic AI capacity as a national-security necessity and pointed to organized political opposition.
- Sam Romain was participating in DIAL when Jake saw his comments and invited him onto the air. Romain said genuine local concerns should not be dismissed as foreign influence; he advocated new generation capacity, no corporate subsidies and enforceable community benefits.
- Former panelist Jeffrey Degner also joined through DIAL and was invited into Mark Mix’s labor-and-politics interview to ask what Mike Rogers must do to reach working-class Michigan voters.
Friday · Sept. 4Media Trust, Digital Surveillance, Education Technology and September 11
Segments
- Curtis Houck joined a media-accountability discussion after reports concerning Maria Bartiromo and Fox.
- Attorney Andreia Trifoi argued that long-term location histories assembled through plate readers, cellphones, ride-share records and financial data should require a particularized reason and constitutional scrutiny.
- The show examined education technology, immigration, social-media influence and competing claims about the September 11 attacks, with Jake and DIAL participants separating questions from assertions still requiring proof.
Your News Talk America with Jake Smith · Weekdays, 9 a.m.–noon on WGMD
Five Days With Jake Smith and DIAL
- Monday: Venezuela oil, Iran, NBC and the FCC, and the FBI’s Catholic intelligence review.
- Tuesday: Political violence, Russia and Ukraine, the Times Square stabbing and Meta’s child-safety settlement.
- Wednesday: IRGC strikes, the Tyler Robinson and Clancy cases, cartel drone warfare and urban crime policy.
- Thursday: The live data-center panel, visa vetting, Michigan labor politics, intoxicating hemp and nuclear preparedness.
- Friday: Media trust, mass digital surveillance, education technology, immigration and September 11 claims.
Open any day above for segments, panelists, DIAL and Q&A · Weekdays, 9 a.m.–noon
Courts, Privacy, Politics and Remembrance
- Monday: Lindsay Clancy and criminal responsibility; Colin Kaepernick’s protest legacy; Frank Siller on September 11 remembrance and Tunnel to Towers.
- Tuesday: The Clancy jury deadlock; Iran and energy prices; AI data centers; White House construction litigation; midterm strategy.
- Wednesday: Tyler Robinson’s court proceedings; public cameras after the Times Square stabbing; Flock license-plate readers; gun ownership, culture and the election.
- Thursday: Attorney General Todd Blanche; John Fetterman’s criticism of Abdul El-Sayed; the politics of data-center development.
- Friday: The Clancy mistrial as it developed; Katie Zacharia’s legal and parental perspective; callers debating postpartum illness, culpability and retrial.
Hear Clay & Buck weekdays, noon–3 p.m. on WGMD
Infrastructure, Government and the Constitution
- Monday: AI data centers as national infrastructure; power, water and siting objections; callers on transmission corridors, noise and zoning transparency.
- Tuesday: Energy policy; government spending; the Supreme Court’s White House-ballroom order; immigration and ideology.
- Wednesday: Socialism, Islam, Israel, national sovereignty and American institutions as Minneapolis shooting updates arrived through Fox.
- Thursday: Article VI and religious tests; Reagan-era economic history; federal spending; the Trump–Vance relationship with Tucker Carlson; Israel and Republican foreign-policy divisions.
- Friday: The Clancy mistrial; August employment figures; federal-workforce reductions; energy and the November election.
Hear Mark Levin weeknights, 6–9 p.m. on WGMD
Law, Elections, Foreign Policy and Culture
- Monday: Nancy Grace responded after Clancy defense counsel criticized the program; New York politics and the midterm campaign with Miranda Devine.
- Tuesday: Nancy Grace and Tiffany Smiley offered opposing analyses of criminal responsibility and postpartum illness; Newt Gingrich discussed the midterms and Democratic divisions.
- Wednesday: Greg Jarrett on the Clancy jury dispute; Big & Rich on AI-generated music, copyright and congressional guardrails.
- Thursday: Joe Pags substituted; Ted Cruz, the Missouri congressional map, Abdul El-Sayed, Canada–China relations and Evita Duffy Alfonso.
- Friday: Jason Chaffetz substituted; Pat Fallon on ActBlue donor verification, Alex Gray on Trump–Vance foreign policy, federal-workforce reductions, Iran and Michael McCoy remembering Charlie Kirk.
Hear Hannity weeknights, 9 p.m.–midnight on WGMD
Programming disclaimer: Views and opinions expressed are those of the hosts, callers and guests, and not necessarily the staff, management, ownership, advertisers or sponsors of DTD MEDIA.
Economy & Business
The local costs, markets and industries running through this week’s reporting.
Ambulance Plan Projects Savings
County officials projected annual taxpayer savings approaching $500,000 through voluntary centralized billing and a shared ambulance-replacement plan.
Grain, Poultry and Farm Families
First Light DELMARVA followed grain contracts, export buying, ethanol production, poultry nutrient plans and Maryland’s Agriculture Hall of Fame nominations.
White Marlin Open Expands Its Reach
The tournament reported 334 boats and an estimated $9.9 million purse, while organizers described a waterfront festival drawing tens of thousands of visits.
Energy, Jobs and Infrastructure
Fuel prices, federal-workforce reductions and the power, water and land demands of AI data centers recurred across Fox newscasts and WGMD’s national talk lineup.
Military & Veterans
Service, remembrance and the organizations carrying their commitments into the next generation.
Harrington Send-Off Honors Signal Battalion
WGMD reported that nearly 100 soldiers from the Delaware Army National Guard’s 198th Expeditionary Signal Battalion–Enhanced were honored at the Harrington Fairgrounds before an overseas deployment. The unit provides tactical communications support. Operational details are intentionally omitted.
Tunnel to Towers Carries the Memory Forward
Frank Siller joined Clay Travis to discuss the approaching 25th anniversary of September 11 and the continuing work inspired by his brother, firefighter Stephen Siller. The foundation’s national commemorations culminate in Washington on September 8 and New York on September 11.
The National Guard item is drawn from WGMD’s August 31 broadcast reporting. The Tunnel to Towers interview aired August 31 during The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show; event details are from the foundation.
Talk of DELMARVA
A listener’s guide to the local interviews, interactive conversation and programs that shaped this edition.
Local Decisions Before the Workday Begins
Mike Bradley’s interviews with primary candidates and the First State Roundtable supplied the week’s most detailed local political conversations. The morning newscast also carried the Ag Report, high-school football, fishing and the news developments followed throughout this edition.
Show Notes Before Air; DIAL During the Show
Jake Smith’s five-day national conversation extended beyond the microphone. RealNewsTalk.com published the daily run of show, while DIAL let listeners ask questions, chat and—in two notable cases this week—join the live discussion.
National Hosts, Local Listening
Clay Travis and Buck Sexton, Mark Levin and Sean Hannity carried the national conversation from noon to midnight. Their daily subject lists appear in National Affairs so readers can see the range of one broadcast week without reducing each show to a single topic.
Overtime Live on 98.5
High-school football continues Friday nights beginning at 6 p.m. on The Talk of DELMARVA’s 98.5 FM and online. Select the 98.5 stream at TheTalkofDelmarva.com.
High School Sports
Sussex County and DELMARVA Opening-Week Football
Confirmed varsity final scores from Thursday through Saturday.
Final scores
First Light DELMARVA Ag Report
Clay Patton’s weekday reports followed grain and livestock markets and brought regional farm policy, crop conditions and agricultural opportunities into the morning newscast.
Grain Markets
Corn and soybean contracts strengthened as September opened before part of the grain complex retreated Wednesday. The reports also tracked export buying, ethanol production and the start of the new corn marketing year.
Poultry & Nutrient Plans
The DELMARVA Chicken Association said eligible Maryland chicken farms, including some “no-land” operations—farms without their own cropland for applying poultry litter—may extend nutrient-management plans from three years to five while retaining the same conservation requirements.
Farm Families
Maryland opened nominations for the Governor’s Agriculture Hall of Fame through October 2. The honor, established in 1991, recognizes farm families for contributions to the state’s agricultural industry.
From the DELMARVA Ag Report on First Light DELMARVA, September 1–4.
DELMARVA Outdoors
White Marlin Open: Six Days, 334 Boats and $9.9 Million
White Marlin Open directors—and sisters—Madelyne Motsko Wainglass and Sasha Motsko joined Mike Bradley to look back at the 53rd tournament and the expanding waterfront festival around it.
The first six-day White Marlin Open drew 334 boats competing for an estimated $9.9 million. Three qualifying white marlin reached the scales, led by the 80-pound winner caught aboard Mister Pete. MaxBet brought in a 607.5-pound blue marlin, while Gray Fox became only the fourth boat in tournament history to win two species divisions, topping both tuna and wahoo.
Wainglass and Motsko said Marlin Fest drew more than 50,000 visits during tournament week. They also emphasized the event’s conservation and community work: more than 99 percent of billfish were released, 1,278 pounds of donated fish went to food programs, and nearly $44,000 from an added-entry category was divided among Coastal Hospice, Believe in Tomorrow and the Seaside Athletic Center.
Thursday on Mike Bradley & the Morning Team · Tournament results checked against the White Marlin Open’s official leaderboard.
Scott Lenox: September Can Bring the Best Marlin Bite
Scott Lenox told Mike that offshore fishing had improved, with more billfish sightings and productive mahi fishing around offshore pots. He said September’s southward migration can produce the season’s strongest marlin action, although water still topping 80 degrees had scattered tuna and other fish. The conversation also covered a rare Cubera snapper found around an ocean wreck and explained how wrecks, reefs, humps and other bottom “structure” hold fish.
Tim Ferry: Guarded Beaches and the Second Season
Tim Ferry reviewed Labor Day surf and beach conditions, the seasonal reduction in lifeguard staffing and the importance of choosing guarded swimming areas. He also noted that DELMARVA’s beach “second season” now extends a busy calendar well into autumn.
Fishing the Peninsula
Eric Burnley’s Saturday report gathered the latest word from Broadkill Beach and River, Lewes, offshore waters and Indian River Inlet.
Broadkill & Delaware Bay
Dan’s Tackle reported spot, croaker and snapper blues from Broadkill Beach, along with keeper flounder and crabs in Broadkill River.
Lewes & Offshore
Lewes Harbour Marina reported tilefish and sea bass from offshore trips, while inshore anglers continued to find spot, croaker and some keeper flounder.
Indian River Inlet
Old Inlet reported sheepshead and small tautog around the rocks, with bluefish and other seasonal catches moving through the inlet and nearby surf.
Delaware Responds to Chronic Wasting Disease
Delaware confirmed its first case of chronic wasting disease in a wild white-tailed deer this year. The fatal neurological disease prompted DNREC to establish a management zone covering Wildlife Management Zones 14 and 16 in central Sussex County and adopt emergency rules intended to contain the disease and increase testing.
Within that zone, baiting and feeding deer are prohibited. Deer taken there during the November general firearm season must be brought to designated check stations, and restrictions apply when carcasses are moved out of the zone. DNREC also prohibited relocating rescued fawns from the zone and imposed a statewide ban on natural urine-based deer lures.
The disease response should not be confused with Delaware’s broader expansion of Sunday hunting and its separate firearms and youth-season changes. Those statewide hunting provisions were adopted separately; the CWD emergency regulations focus on sampling, limiting deer congregation and preventing infected tissue from being moved.
Fishing information reported by Eric Burnley on September 5 and attributed on air to Dan’s Tackle, Lewes Harbour Marina and Old Inlet. Scott Lenox appears with Mike Bradley on Friday mornings; his nightly reports are available through Fish in OC.
Weather
A live look across the peninsula, with detailed local forecasts from WGMD and Weatherology.
Conditions Across DELMARVA
Live readings provided by Weatherology
Choose the radar control in the Weatherology panel to view or loop the live regional radar. If the control does not load, open WGMD Weather for the live forecast and radar.
Sunday Through Saturday
Lewes planning forecast · Final refresh at 5:35 a.m. Sunday from the 4:09 a.m. NWS forecast
Sunny early with a chance of rain showers after 2 p.m.
Rain 30%
Mostly sunny with a northeast breeze.
Dry
Sunny, followed by a partly cloudy night.
Dry
Mostly sunny and warmer.
Dry
Sunny and hot; showers possible at night.
Night rain 30%
Mostly sunny, then mostly clear overnight.
Mostly dry
Sunny.
Dry
The Road Ahead
Long-term closures, recurring construction and major event traffic affecting the WGMD listening area.
Griffith Lake Drive · Milford
Closed between Williamsville Road and Meadow Brook Lane for spillway reconstruction. DelDOT projects completion December 15.
Concord Road · Seaford
Pavement rehabilitation between US 13 and Route 9 continues into fall, with intermittent weekday lane restrictions.
Conleys Chapel and Dorman Roads · Lewes
The intersection closes September 14 for full realignment. DelDOT lists October 29 as the projected completion date.
Southbound Route 1 · Nassau/Lewes
Lane closures are scheduled September 14–25 between Best Lane and Janice Road, weather permitting.
Ocean City Special Event Zone
September 8–13: reduced speed limits, enhanced enforcement and heavy congestion during OC Rock & Ride Bikefest. Enhanced parking restrictions run September 9–13.
Pocomoke City Drawbridge
The closure of the US 13 Business/Market Street bridge is expected to begin September 21 and continue through November 8, according to WGMD’s September 4 update. The channel remains open to marine traffic. Check Maryland 511 before traveling.
Pictures of the Week
Reader photographs selected from this week’s Talk of DELMARVA Pictures of the Day.
The Week Ahead
Dates to watch from Sunday, September 6 through Saturday, September 12—plus Delaware’s primary on September 15.
Early Voting Continues
Early-voting sites are open 7 a.m.–7 p.m. September 8, then 11 a.m.–7 p.m. September 9–13. Delaware’s closed Democratic and Republican primaries are September 15.
Special Event Zone and Bikefest
Reduced speed limits begin September 8 ahead of OC Rock & Ride Bikefest. Expect heavier traffic and enhanced parking restrictions through the weekend.
Songwriters Festival
Performances and writers’ rounds are scheduled in Lewes, Milton and surrounding beach communities, with free and ticketed programs.
September 11 Remembrance
Communities mark the 25th anniversary of the attacks. Tunnel to Towers observances and this week’s on-air interview are included in Military & Veterans.
Boardwalk Arts Festival
More than 100 artists are expected along the boardwalk and downtown streets from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Nanticoke Indian Powwow
Traditional dancing, drumming, food and cultural programs return to Hudson Fields from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Times and weather plans can change. Use the Community Calendar for the 30-day view and confirm details with the organizer before attending.
Community Calendar · The Next 30 Days
Public meetings, nonprofit programs, cultural events, festivals and community gatherings from September 6 through October 5.
Sept. 6–12
Skipjack Festival and Races
Maritime celebration and traditional skipjack races. Community event.
SUNFESTIVAL: A Night of Dance
CAMP Rehoboth fundraiser at the Convention Center. Ticketed.
Community Resource Fair
State agencies, programs and services at American Legion Post 28. Public service.
Oystercatcher Project Lecture
Tuesday-night public program on local shorebird research.
OC Rock & Ride Bikefest
Concerts and motorcycle events; Special Event Zone begins Sept. 8. Ticketed/traffic impact.
Songwriters Festival
Performances and writers’ rounds in Lewes, Milton and the beach communities. Mixed free and ticketed programs.
Second Friday Art Stroll
Downtown galleries and local arts programming.
Boardwalk Arts Festival
More than 100 artists along the boardwalk and downtown streets. Free admission.
Nanticoke Indian Powwow
Traditional dancing, drumming, food and cultural programs at Hudson Fields. Admission charged; children 10 and under free.
DEMSAC Touch-A-Truck
Family community event featuring emergency and working vehicles.
Sept. 13–19
Sunday with the Arts
Pianist Alberto Barba presented by the Wicomico Arts Council.
Delaware’s Homefront in the Revolution
Public-history program examining life and service during the Revolutionary War.
Town Council Meeting
Regular municipal meeting. Public/civic.
Primary Election Day
Closed Democratic and Republican party primaries.
Beginning American Sign Language
First of two Deaf Awareness Month programs at Lewes Public Library; second class Sept. 23.
King of the Wind Kite Festival
Large and colorful kite displays along the oceanfront.
TEDx Butterfish Cove
Talks and presentations at the Ocean City Performing Arts Center. Ticketed.
2026 Delaware Resorts Fall Home Expo
More than 150 exhibitors at Cape Henlopen High School, 1250 Kings Highway in Lewes. Admission and parking are free, and Sussex County Habitat for Humanity will benefit.
Riverwalk Freedom Festival
Free festival with vendors, music, children’s activities and a car show.
Lewes Artists Studio Tour
Free self-guided visits with area artists.
E-Volution Expo
Technology, health, sustainability, robotics and electric-vehicle demonstrations at the Convention Center.
Sept. 20–27
Centreville Farmers’ Market
Local produce and handmade goods on Lawyers Row.
Wetland Restoration Lecture
Tuesday-night program on restoration work at Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge.
History of the Nanticoke Tribe
Local-history lecture in Lewes.
Bands, Barbecue and Brews at the Barns
Community music and food event at the Ross Station complex.
Storytelling Guild Story Swap
Community storytelling gathering.
History Book Festival
More than 20 author presentations; Saturday programs are free, with ticketed opening and closing events.
Oceans Calling
Large beachfront music festival. Ticketed/major traffic impact.
Fall Town-Wide Yard Sale
Community sale throughout Bridgeville.
Make a Sailor Valentine
Free maritime craft program at the Zwaanendael Museum, while supplies last.
Mid-Atlantic Symphony Masterworks
Beethoven, Bartók and Mayer at Epworth United Methodist Church. Ticketed.
Sept. 28–30
Civil War Lecture and Book Signing
Southern Delaware public-history program.
Nanticoke Heritage Festival
Community celebration of the Nanticoke River region’s history and culture.
Boast the Coast Maritime Festival
Waterfront and maritime programming in Lewes.
Oct. 1–5
Coast Day
Marine science, coastal research and family activities.
First Friday Community Night
Free evening programs, music and tours at the Lewes Historical Society.
Wings & Wheels at Delaware Coastal Airport
Aircraft, classic and modern cars, entertainment, vendors and children’s activities at 21553 Rudder Lane in Georgetown. The public festival is free; follow the event parking plan. DTD MEDIA will broadcast live from the event.
Autumn at Abbott’s
Seasonal community program at Abbott’s Mill.
Genealogist in Residence
Free family-history research assistance at the Historic Lewes Maritime Museum.
Mayor and Council Meeting
Regular public meeting of the Ocean City Mayor and Council.
Calendar policy: Community and public-interest listings are selected editorially and are not endorsements. Events where DTD MEDIA plans to broadcast are identified as DTD MEDIA Live Broadcast promotions. The Delaware Resorts Fall Home Expo purchased separate on-air advertising; neither the Expo nor Wings & Wheels paid for placement in The Patriot Weekly. Dates and plans may change—confirm details with the organizer.
Submit a nonprofit event: Nonprofit organizations may send calendar information to PSA@WGMD.com at least two weeks before the event. Include what the event is, whom it benefits, the date, time and location, and a contact telephone number. Businesses should contact the DTD MEDIA Business Office at 302-945-2050.
Source Library
The public records, official notices, reporting resources and broadcast archives used to prepare this edition.
Government & Elections
Public Safety & Local Reporting
- WGMD Local News, including Dover, Federalsburg, Sussex County and regional updates
- Dover Police Department
- Maryland State Fire Marshal
- DTD MEDIA WGMD broadcast recordings and transcripts, August 31–September 5, 2026
Programming & National Affairs
- Your News Talk America show notes and daily program pages
- RealNewsTalk.com on-demand programs
- Fox News Radio newscasts and DTD MEDIA’s WGMD air archive
- Tunnel to Towers: 25th anniversary information
Weather, Roads & Community
- Weatherology, WGMD local weather pages and the National Weather Service Lewes forecast
- DelDOT travel advisories
- MDOT: Pocomoke City drawbridge notice, September 3; WGMD’s September 4 update supplies the revised September 21 start date; Maryland 511
- Delaware Resorts Fall Home Expo, Georgetown Chamber: Wings & Wheels, and organizer/public-agency event calendars
Sports & Outdoors
- Mike Bradley’s WGMD Saturday morning sports report, published school scoreboards and team schedules
- White Marlin Open
- Delaware hunting information from DNREC
- First Light DELMARVA Ag Report, September 1–4; agriculture photograph: © DTD Media Ag Image
Images & Maps
- Pictures of the Week: WGMD Pictures of the Day; photographers credited with each image
- Federalsburg fire: Federalsburg Volunteer Fire Company
- Sussex County Council portrait and 2045 Future Land Use Map: Sussex County; map prepared by McCormick Taylor for the county plan
- Traffic basemap: U.S. Geological Survey National Map; live-map attribution appears on the map
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