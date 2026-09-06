The Patriot Weekly – September 6, 2026

The Sunday Edition The Patriot Weekly By Patriots, For Patriots Where DELMARVA Meets the Nation Picture of the Week First Light at Deauville Beach A summer sunrise over the Atlantic, photographed in Rehoboth Beach by Stephanie Faust of Lewes. Deauville Beach sunrise · Photo by Stephanie Faust of Lewes Breaking · Public Safety Dover Shooting Investigation Continues An 18-year-old Dover man was killed Friday night; the investigation continues. Sussex County New Rules to Preserve Forests What the adopted ordinance changes for development and preservation. Caroline County Federalsburg Church Fire Ruled Arson Investigators seek information after the August fire.

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Editor’s Brief This edition follows decisions and events that reached from Dover to Federalsburg and from Sussex County government to Maryland’s highest court. It also begins expanding the weekly service pages for football, fishing, weather, traffic and community events.

Mike Bradley & the Morning Team As early voting began, WGMD’s morning interviews gave candidates room to make their cases and brought two Sussex County lawmakers into the studio for their regular review of state government. Campaign conversations Republican primary · District 36 Bryan Shupe Shupe said the narrow 2024 primary changed how he communicates his votes and legislative work to constituents. He also discussed energy mandates and his case for renomination. The September 15 ballot lists Shupe and Patrick Smith. Tuesday on WGMD · Portrait: Delaware House Republicans Republican primary · U.S. Senate Michael “Dr. Mike” Katz Katz drew on his medical and business background while discussing health care, Social Security, judicial nominations and changes in his political affiliation. The Republican primary ballot lists Katz and John Shulli. Tuesday on WGMD · Portrait: Katz campaign General election · Auditor of Accounts April Callaway Callaway is the Republican candidate for Delaware Auditor of Accounts in the November 3 general election, running against Democratic incumbent Lydia York and Independent candidate Austin Cassidy. During her WGMD interview, Callaway described 18 years working in insurance and billing and said she would emphasize follow-up when audits identify problems. She also proposed periodically auditing the auditor’s office and combining technology with human review. Friday on WGMD · Portrait: Sussex County Republican Committee The First State Roundtable Brian Pettyjohn and Valerie Jones Giltner join Mike Bradley each Wednesday for a conversation about Delaware government and the issues reaching Sussex County. Officeholder interview · Senate District 19 Brian Pettyjohn Pettyjohn discussed early voting, the state’s Delaware SHINES solar and battery incentives, energy reliability and the Senate’s September 29 confirmation schedule. Earlier in the week, he also spoke about Georgetown’s annual remembrance of fallen officer Chad Spicer. Tuesday and Wednesday on WGMD · Portrait: Delaware Senate Republicans Officeholder interview · House District 37 Valerie Jones Giltner Jones Giltner discussed early voting, a September 8 state-resource fair and Delaware’s new protections for patients presenting with labor symptoms. She supported the maternal-health aims while arguing that Delaware hospitals already used much of the required discharge planning. Wednesday on WGMD · Portrait: Delaware House Republicans Interview disclosure: These summaries report what guests said during regular WGMD programming; they are not endorsements. Candidate assertions are attributed to the speakers, and opponents appearing on the official ballot are identified where applicable.

DELMARVA Report Sussex County Adopts Forest-Preservation Ordinance The county’s first forest-preservation standards require qualifying residential developments to retain part of the forest already standing on a property. Sussex County Council unanimously adopted Ordinance 26-05 on September 1 after months of public discussion. Where existing forest would be disturbed by a qualifying development, the ordinance requires preservation of 30 percent of the pre-existing forest in areas designated for growth and 50 percent in rural areas. Required perimeter buffers do not count toward those percentages. Sussex County’s official 2045 Future Land Use Map identifies the Growth Areas and Rural Areas used in the county’s forest-preservation requirements. Prepared by McCormick Taylor for the Sussex County Comprehensive Plan; map data sources include DE FirstMap and the Sussex County Mapping Department. The ordinance covers residential development, including mixed-use development, while excluding minor subdivisions, projects governed by Chapter 72 of the county code and accessory dwelling units. Commercial forestry or silviculture land that will remain forest is also outside the preservation provision. When forest exists at the time of application, the applicant must submit a forest stand delineation prepared by a qualified landscape architect, arborist or forester. Council amended the effective period from six months to three months before adopting the ordinance. The county packet states that completed applications already on file with the Office of Planning & Zoning are not subject to the new requirements. Sources: Sussex County’s September 1 meeting packet and WGMD’s report of the council vote. County Reshapes Ambulance Billing and Replacement Sussex County approved a voluntary centralized billing program for local ambulance companies and a cost-sharing plan under which the county would purchase three ambulances annually. County officials projected taxpayer savings approaching $500,000 a year.

Delaware Politics Delaware Primary: Dates, Hours and Eligibility Key election information presented without candidate recommendations or endorsements. Primary Day Tuesday, Sept. 15 Election Day for Delaware’s party primaries. Poll Hours 7 a.m.–8 p.m. Election Day polling hours. Early Voting Sept. 8–13 Sept. 8: 7 a.m.–7 p.m.

Sept. 9–13: 11 a.m.–7 p.m. Participation Closed Primary Registered Democrats participate in the Democratic primary; registered Republicans participate in the Republican primary. A limited exception may apply to automatically registered DMV voters who have not selected a party. Eligibility and polling-place details should be confirmed through the Delaware Department of Elections.

Maryland Politics & Eastern Shore Government Question 3 Stays on Ballot—with New Wording Maryland’s Supreme Court ruled that Question 3 may remain on the November ballot but agreed that part of its original description was misleading. The Court directed election officials to substitute language drawn from the legislation’s purpose paragraph. The proposal addresses which Maryland constitutional criteria apply to congressional districts and whether the General Assembly may give the Supreme Court original jurisdiction to review congressional maps. Two justices dissented from the remedy and argued that the replacement wording remained misleading.

Public Safety Dover Shooting Investigation Continues Dover Police said officers responding to reports of shots shortly before 10 p.m. Friday found Foster Trader, 18, of Dover, on a sidewalk outside the CAVA restaurant on North DuPont Highway with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead shortly after 10 p.m. Investigators recovered multiple spent shell casings and continued reviewing evidence and the events leading to the shooting. Police had announced no arrest, suspect description or suspect vehicle by early Sunday. Witnesses or anyone who observed suspicious activity may contact Detective Goad at 302-736-7111 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333. Federalsburg Church Fire Ruled Arson August 5 fire at the Church of the Nazarene in Federalsburg. Image courtesy Federalsburg VFC. The Maryland State Fire Marshal and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives determined that the August 5 fire at the Church of the Nazarene in Federalsburg was intentionally set. More than 60 firefighters brought the one-alarm blaze under control in about 70 minutes; no injuries were reported. Investigators estimated damage at $350,000. ATF is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of those responsible. Tips may be submitted at 888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477) or ATFTips@atf.gov. Date August 5 Damage $350,000 Reward Up to $5,000

Economy & Business The local costs, markets and industries running through this week’s reporting. Sussex County Ambulance Plan Projects Savings County officials projected annual taxpayer savings approaching $500,000 through voluntary centralized billing and a shared ambulance-replacement plan. Read the DELMARVA Report Agriculture Grain, Poultry and Farm Families First Light DELMARVA followed grain contracts, export buying, ethanol production, poultry nutrient plans and Maryland’s Agriculture Hall of Fame nominations. Open the Ag Report Coastal Economy White Marlin Open Expands Its Reach The tournament reported 334 boats and an estimated $9.9 million purse, while organizers described a waterfront festival drawing tens of thousands of visits. Read DELMARVA Outdoors National Pressure Points Energy, Jobs and Infrastructure Fuel prices, federal-workforce reductions and the power, water and land demands of AI data centers recurred across Fox newscasts and WGMD’s national talk lineup. Review National Affairs

Military & Veterans Service, remembrance and the organizations carrying their commitments into the next generation. Delaware National Guard Harrington Send-Off Honors Signal Battalion WGMD reported that nearly 100 soldiers from the Delaware Army National Guard’s 198th Expeditionary Signal Battalion–Enhanced were honored at the Harrington Fairgrounds before an overseas deployment. The unit provides tactical communications support. Operational details are intentionally omitted. Delaware National Guard information September 11 Remembrance Tunnel to Towers Carries the Memory Forward Frank Siller joined Clay Travis to discuss the approaching 25th anniversary of September 11 and the continuing work inspired by his brother, firefighter Stephen Siller. The foundation’s national commemorations culminate in Washington on September 8 and New York on September 11. 25th anniversary observances The National Guard item is drawn from WGMD’s August 31 broadcast reporting. The Tunnel to Towers interview aired August 31 during The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show; event details are from the foundation.

Talk of DELMARVA A listener’s guide to the local interviews, interactive conversation and programs that shaped this edition. First Light DELMARVA Local Decisions Before the Workday Begins Mike Bradley’s interviews with primary candidates and the First State Roundtable supplied the week’s most detailed local political conversations. The morning newscast also carried the Ag Report, high-school football, fishing and the news developments followed throughout this edition. Listen to WGMD Your News Talk America Show Notes Before Air; DIAL During the Show Jake Smith’s five-day national conversation extended beyond the microphone. RealNewsTalk.com published the daily run of show, while DIAL let listeners ask questions, chat and—in two notable cases this week—join the live discussion. Read show notes · Join DIAL Weekday Commentary National Hosts, Local Listening Clay Travis and Buck Sexton, Mark Levin and Sean Hannity carried the national conversation from noon to midnight. Their daily subject lists appear in National Affairs so readers can see the range of one broadcast week without reducing each show to a single topic. Review the week in topics Friday Night Sports Overtime Live on 98.5 High-school football continues Friday nights beginning at 6 p.m. on The Talk of DELMARVA’s 98.5 FM and online. Select the 98.5 stream at TheTalkofDelmarva.com. Open the 98.5 stream

High School Sports Sussex County and DELMARVA Opening-Week Football Confirmed varsity final scores from Thursday through Saturday. Final scores Cape Henlopen 34–3 St. Mark’s Seaford 49–0 A.I. du Pont Stephen Decatur 34–0 Laurel Sussex Tech 50–0 Glasgow Delaware Military Academy 28–23 Woodbridge Parkside 48–0 Delmar Sussex Central 28–24 West Philadelphia Kent Island 21–13 Cambridge-South Dorchester Milford 44–0 Conrad Lake Forest 49–14 North Caroline James M. Bennett 7–6 Colonel Richardson Wicomico 43–21 Snow Hill Listen Live Overtime Live Friday nights beginning at 6 p.m. on The Talk of DELMARVA’s 98.5 FM and streamed on TheTalkofDelmarva.com—choose the 98.5 stream. Listen on 98.5



First Light DELMARVA Ag Report Clay Patton’s weekday reports followed grain and livestock markets and brought regional farm policy, crop conditions and agricultural opportunities into the morning newscast. © DTD Media Ag Image Grain Markets Corn and soybean contracts strengthened as September opened before part of the grain complex retreated Wednesday. The reports also tracked export buying, ethanol production and the start of the new corn marketing year. Poultry & Nutrient Plans The DELMARVA Chicken Association said eligible Maryland chicken farms, including some “no-land” operations—farms without their own cropland for applying poultry litter—may extend nutrient-management plans from three years to five while retaining the same conservation requirements. Farm Families Maryland opened nominations for the Governor’s Agriculture Hall of Fame through October 2. The honor, established in 1991, recognizes farm families for contributions to the state’s agricultural industry. From the DELMARVA Ag Report on First Light DELMARVA, September 1–4.

DELMARVA Outdoors White Marlin Open: Six Days, 334 Boats and $9.9 Million White Marlin Open directors—and sisters—Madelyne Motsko Wainglass and Sasha Motsko joined Mike Bradley to look back at the 53rd tournament and the expanding waterfront festival around it. The first six-day White Marlin Open drew 334 boats competing for an estimated $9.9 million. Three qualifying white marlin reached the scales, led by the 80-pound winner caught aboard Mister Pete. MaxBet brought in a 607.5-pound blue marlin, while Gray Fox became only the fourth boat in tournament history to win two species divisions, topping both tuna and wahoo. Wainglass and Motsko said Marlin Fest drew more than 50,000 visits during tournament week. They also emphasized the event’s conservation and community work: more than 99 percent of billfish were released, 1,278 pounds of donated fish went to food programs, and nearly $44,000 from an added-entry category was divided among Coastal Hospice, Believe in Tomorrow and the Seaside Athletic Center. Thursday on Mike Bradley & the Morning Team · Tournament results checked against the White Marlin Open’s official leaderboard. Friday mornings · Hooked on Fishing Scott Lenox: September Can Bring the Best Marlin Bite Scott Lenox told Mike that offshore fishing had improved, with more billfish sightings and productive mahi fishing around offshore pots. He said September’s southward migration can produce the season’s strongest marlin action, although water still topping 80 degrees had scattered tuna and other fish. The conversation also covered a rare Cubera snapper found around an ocean wreck and explained how wrecks, reefs, humps and other bottom “structure” hold fish. Friday mornings · Surf Report Tim Ferry: Guarded Beaches and the Second Season Tim Ferry reviewed Labor Day surf and beach conditions, the seasonal reduction in lifeguard staffing and the importance of choosing guarded swimming areas. He also noted that DELMARVA’s beach “second season” now extends a busy calendar well into autumn. Fishing the Peninsula Eric Burnley’s Saturday report gathered the latest word from Broadkill Beach and River, Lewes, offshore waters and Indian River Inlet. Broadkill & Delaware Bay Dan’s Tackle reported spot, croaker and snapper blues from Broadkill Beach, along with keeper flounder and crabs in Broadkill River. Lewes & Offshore Lewes Harbour Marina reported tilefish and sea bass from offshore trips, while inshore anglers continued to find spot, croaker and some keeper flounder. Indian River Inlet Old Inlet reported sheepshead and small tautog around the rocks, with bluefish and other seasonal catches moving through the inlet and nearby surf. Delaware Responds to Chronic Wasting Disease Delaware confirmed its first case of chronic wasting disease in a wild white-tailed deer this year. The fatal neurological disease prompted DNREC to establish a management zone covering Wildlife Management Zones 14 and 16 in central Sussex County and adopt emergency rules intended to contain the disease and increase testing. Within that zone, baiting and feeding deer are prohibited. Deer taken there during the November general firearm season must be brought to designated check stations, and restrictions apply when carcasses are moved out of the zone. DNREC also prohibited relocating rescued fawns from the zone and imposed a statewide ban on natural urine-based deer lures. The disease response should not be confused with Delaware’s broader expansion of Sunday hunting and its separate firearms and youth-season changes. Those statewide hunting provisions were adopted separately; the CWD emergency regulations focus on sampling, limiting deer congregation and preventing infected tissue from being moved. For Hunters DNREC offers free CWD testing through designated deer-head drop-off freezers. The agency says hunters should not consume meat from a deer that tests positive and should follow the 2026–27 hunting-guide addendum for the management zone. Fishing information reported by Eric Burnley on September 5 and attributed on air to Dan’s Tackle, Lewes Harbour Marina and Old Inlet. Scott Lenox appears with Mike Bradley on Friday mornings; his nightly reports are available through Fish in OC.

Weather A live look across the peninsula, with detailed local forecasts from WGMD and Weatherology. Conditions Across DELMARVA Live readings provided by Weatherology Choose the radar control in the Weatherology panel to view or loop the live regional radar. If the control does not load, open WGMD Weather for the live forecast and radar. DELMARVA weather locations A regional map locating live Weatherology readings for Rehoboth Beach, Seaford, Salisbury and Ocean City. Chesapeake Bay Atlantic Ocean DOVER LEWES / REHOBOTH SEAFORD SALISBURY OCEAN CITY POCOMOKE DELAWARE MARYLAND Rehoboth Seaford Salisbury Ocean City Coastal Flood Advisory The National Weather Service lists the advisory for coastal Sussex County from 3 to 9 p.m. Sunday, with up to one-half foot of inundation possible in vulnerable areas. Some shoreline and tidal roads may close. Check conditions before traveling. Sunday Through Saturday Lewes planning forecast · Final refresh at 5:35 a.m. Sunday from the 4:09 a.m. NWS forecast Sunday ⛅ 78° / 65° Sunny early with a chance of rain showers after 2 p.m. Rain 30% Monday ☀ 77° / 62° Mostly sunny with a northeast breeze. Dry Tuesday ☀ 81° / 65° Sunny, followed by a partly cloudy night. Dry Wednesday ⛅ 85° / 72° Mostly sunny and warmer. Dry Thursday ☀ 90° / 68° Sunny and hot; showers possible at night. Night rain 30% Friday ⛅ 80° / 65° Mostly sunny, then mostly clear overnight. Mostly dry Saturday ☀ 80° Sunny. Dry

The Road Ahead Long-term closures, recurring construction and major event traffic affecting the WGMD listening area. Map of major road issues across DELMARVA A regional locator map with numbered markers at Milford, Seaford, Lewes, the Route 1 corridor, Ocean City and Pocomoke City. Chesapeake Bay Atlantic Ocean Dover Milford Lewes Rehoboth Beach Georgetown Seaford Salisbury Ocean City Pocomoke City Chincoteague SUSSEX COUNTY, DEL. WICOMICO COUNTY, MD. WORCESTER COUNTY, MD. US 13 DE 1 DE 9 US 50 US 113 1 2 3 4 5 6 THE ROAD AHEAD Six long-term or high-impact advisories Regional reference map · Routes and positions are approximate · Not for navigation USGS topographic map. Numbers correspond to the advisories below. Check DelDOT, Maryland 511 and local authorities before travel. 1 Griffith Lake Drive · Milford Closed between Williamsville Road and Meadow Brook Lane for spillway reconstruction. DelDOT projects completion December 15. 2 Concord Road · Seaford Pavement rehabilitation between US 13 and Route 9 continues into fall, with intermittent weekday lane restrictions. 3 Conleys Chapel and Dorman Roads · Lewes The intersection closes September 14 for full realignment. DelDOT lists October 29 as the projected completion date. 4 Southbound Route 1 · Nassau/Lewes Lane closures are scheduled September 14–25 between Best Lane and Janice Road, weather permitting. 5 Ocean City Special Event Zone September 8–13: reduced speed limits, enhanced enforcement and heavy congestion during OC Rock & Ride Bikefest. Enhanced parking restrictions run September 9–13. 6 Pocomoke City Drawbridge The closure of the US 13 Business/Market Street bridge is expected to begin September 21 and continue through November 8, according to WGMD’s September 4 update. The channel remains open to marine traffic. Check Maryland 511 before traveling.

The Week Ahead Dates to watch from Sunday, September 6 through Saturday, September 12—plus Delaware’s primary on September 15. Sept. 8–13 · Delaware Early Voting Continues Early-voting sites are open 7 a.m.–7 p.m. September 8, then 11 a.m.–7 p.m. September 9–13. Delaware’s closed Democratic and Republican primaries are September 15. Sept. 8–13 · Ocean City Special Event Zone and Bikefest Reduced speed limits begin September 8 ahead of OC Rock & Ride Bikefest. Expect heavier traffic and enhanced parking restrictions through the weekend. Sept. 10–13 · Delaware Beaches Songwriters Festival Performances and writers’ rounds are scheduled in Lewes, Milton and surrounding beach communities, with free and ticketed programs. Sept. 11 · DELMARVA and the Nation September 11 Remembrance Communities mark the 25th anniversary of the attacks. Tunnel to Towers observances and this week’s on-air interview are included in Military & Veterans. Sept. 12 · Bethany Beach Boardwalk Arts Festival More than 100 artists are expected along the boardwalk and downtown streets from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 12–13 · Milton Nanticoke Indian Powwow Traditional dancing, drumming, food and cultural programs return to Hudson Fields from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Times and weather plans can change. Use the Community Calendar for the 30-day view and confirm details with the organizer before attending.