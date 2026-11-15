The Patriot Weekly – November 15, 2026
The Patriot Weekly
Where DELMARVA Meets The Nation
A Rare November Tornado
An EF-1 crossed I-95 and Christiana Hospital, damaging two medical helicopters while patient care continued.
In This Edition
Editor’s Brief
The Week After the Vote
The campaign ended, but the governing questions did not. This edition follows the decisions that now reach households directly: a rare November tornado, poultry disease controls, a school-fire finding, transportation changes, housing rules, consumer settlements and the first public accounting from political leaders after the midterms.
The broadcast record matters. Mike Bradley’s interview with Sen. Brian Pettyjohn and Rep. Valerie Jones Giltner gave listeners a candid Republican assessment of turnout, organization and candidate quality. Jake Smith’s guests and DIAL questions pushed national conversations toward housing, energy, immigration, foreign policy and institutional trust. MJ Powell’s callers repeatedly returned to war powers, affordability and whether either party heard the message of the election.
Throughout the issue, links lead readers to WGMD’s original local reporting and the public records behind the week’s major stories.
DELMARVA Report
EF-1 Tornado Crossed I-95 and Christiana Hospital
The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-1 tornado crossed eastern Newark Thursday afternoon with estimated peak winds of 100 mph. The 4.4-mile path began in the Salem Woods area, damaged homes and trees, knocked a hotel sign onto parked vehicles and overturned a tractor-trailer on I-95 before reaching Christiana Hospital.
Two hospital helicopters were damaged: one was rotated 90 degrees and another sustained rotor damage. ChristianaCare reported minor property damage and said care and services continued without interruption. The Weather Service reported no injuries or deaths.
Sources: National Weather Service Mount Holly damage survey, November 13; Delaware Public Media.
Bird Flu Detected at Worcester County Poultry Farm
Maryland officials are reporting a case of highly pathogenic avian influenza, or bird flu, at a commercial broiler farm in Worcester County. Preliminary state lab tests came back positive during routine surveillance, with federal testing underway to confirm the results. The farm has been quarantined, and the flock is being depopulated to prevent further spread.…
UPDATED: Fire at Lulu M. Ross Elementary School Ruled Accidental
UPDATED–11/12/26 Assistant State Fire Marshal B. Scott Bullock said at a news conference today that the fire that occurred on October 25th at Lulu M. Ross Elementary School in Milford was accidental. According to the State Fire Marshal’s Office investigation, the fire originated in a hallway wall display case with sliding glass doors, where a…
UPDATED: DART Connect-Seaford Service Begins Monday
On Monday, November 16th, DART Connect-Seaford service will begin. This is an on-demand microtransit service designed to deliver convenient, low-cost mobility across the Seaford area. This replaces traditional fixed routs with modern, shared-ride transit. Launched as a pilot program in 2021 In Georgetown and Millsboro, Newark joined in 2023. On-demand microtransit utilizes smaller, fully accessible…
DelDOT to Close SB Route 1 Crossover at Old Mill Road near Lewes on Monday
The Delaware Department of Transportation announces the closure of the southbound crossover at Route 1 at Old Mill Road in the Lewes area on Monday night, November 16. The closure follows recent traffic pattern changes in the area designed to provide motorists with continued access to northbound Route 1. On Friday, October 16, a temporary…
Lewes-Rehoboth Canal Dredge About 1/3 Complete
A dredging project through the US Army Corps of Engineers at the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal began in October and is about one-third of the way complete. Steve Rochette of the USACE tells the Talk of Delmarva that it’s hoped the $9.6-million project will be completed by the start of the new year – weather permitting. The…
Delaware Receives Over $160-million through Rural Health Transformation Program
Delaware will receive over $160-million in second-year federal funding through the Rural Health Transformation Program. This builds on the over $150-million the First State received in the program’s first year to advance projects focused on improving access to care, lowering costs, growing the health care workforce and preparing providers for the future. Nearly 400,000 Delawareans…
Delaware Politics
Federal Court Rejects Request for Delaware Voter Information
A federal judge in Delaware has dismissed a lawsuit seeking access to the state’s unredacted voter registration records. The Trump Administration filed the lawsuit after Delaware declined a 2025 request for sensitive voter information, including birthdates, driver’s license numbers and Social Security numbers. Judge Richard Andrews ruled November 10 that the records were not subject…
Pettyjohn and Jones Giltner: What Delaware Republicans Must Repair
Sen. Brian Pettyjohn and Rep. Valerie Jones Giltner joined Mike Bradley on Veterans Day for a direct post-election conversation about Republican turnout, campaign organization, legislative strategy and the consequences of a Democratic supermajority in the Delaware House.
Did Republicans explain what was at stake?
Mike Bradley: “Did the GOP, both at the state and county levels, do enough to educate the public [about] the possibility of a Democratic supermajority in the House and what that means vis-à-vis the Constitution?”
Sen. Brian Pettyjohn: “Even if they did, the messaging obviously wasn’t effective enough to maintain the balance that we had over in the House of Representatives.”
How does the minority operate now?
Mike Bradley: “How do you go about your job maybe differently, tactically or whatever it may be, in January—or does it not change at all?”
Sen. Brian Pettyjohn: “It is going to change a lot.… I think there’s going to be really good coordination between leadership in the House and the Senate. There has to be.”
Rep. Valerie Jones Giltner: “We’ve got to be efficient in order to be effective now that we’re down to 11.”
What happened to the affordability package?
Bradley revisited four Republican proposals concerning the earned-income tax credit, retirement-income exclusions, child-care credits and realty-transfer taxes, then asked where the bills went.
Rep. Valerie Jones Giltner: “The second one that you mentioned … did not even make it to committee because the committees are controlled by the majority party.”
Hear the full conversations: Mike Bradley and the WGMD Morning Team, weekdays from 5–9 a.m. on 92.7 and 98.5 WGMD and the WGMD app.
Source: WGMD broadcast transcript, November 11, 7–9 a.m. Quotations lightly edited for clarity and length.
Georgetown Town Council Approves Repeal of Cottage Housing Ordinance; Town Manager Announces Retirement
More than a dozen residents spoke about repealing Georgetown’s Cottage Housing ordinance, and many supported the repeal. The council voted 3–1 to repeal it; Councilwoman Christina Diaz-Malone was absent. Town Manager Gene Dvornick also announced plans to retire April 4, 2027.
DE Department of Ag Announces $1.5-million Program to Combat Deer Damage
Delaware is developing a $1.5 million pilot indemnity program for farmers with significant deer crop losses in 2027. Eligibility will be tied to enrollment in DNREC’s deer-damage program, which combines non-lethal controls with additional antlerless harvest. The aim is to reduce the local herd over time—not to keep deer inside property lines. Application rules and deadlines are still being finalized.
Maryland Politics & Eastern Shore Government
MD Awarded $7.45-million in Funding to Provide Rental Assistance to Adults with Disabilities
The Moore Administration announced that the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development has been awarded $7.45-million through the federal Section 811 Project Rental Assistance Program. Secretary Jake Day says this funding will provide eligible housing properties across Maryland with rental assistance funds to subsidize the rent of adults with disabilities – and connect them…
Gov. Moore & MD Department of Labor Announce $1.5M Home-Based Child Care Expansion Program
Maryland Governor Wes Moore has announced a $1.5-million competitive grant initiative – the Home-Based Child Care Expansion Program – which is designed to help working parents looking for child care by increasing the number of licensed, home-based providers working in underserved neighborhoods and at unconventional hours. The Maryland Department of Labor will award grants of…
Public meetings this week
Sussex County, DelDOT and local partners have scheduled a Route 9 corridor workshop Tuesday, November 17, from 5–7 p.m. at the CHEER Center in Georgetown. DelDOT’s Frankford transportation-plan workshop is Wednesday, November 18, from 5–7 p.m. at the Frankford Volunteer Fire Company. Readers should check the organizer’s calendar before traveling.
Public Safety
UPDATED: 2 Arrested in Halloween Shooting Incident in Newark Near UD Campus
UPDATED – 11/09/26 – Newark Police have made 2 arrests in the shooting incident just after 11pm on Halloween night in the area of East Main Street and Choate Street in downtown Newark. During a press conference Monday afternoon, Police Chief Mark Farrall said that they learned before Halloween of possible large gatherings or ‘take over…
Fatal Pedestrian Crash Under Investigation
A pedestrian is dead after a crash that occurred in Delmar yesterday–Wednesday November 11th. According to Maryland State Police, the driver and Honda involved in the crash remained on the scene during the entire on-scene investigation. A spokesperson with the MSP tells the Talk of Delmarva that the pedestrian–identified as a 64-year-old Anthony Mixter Sr.…
Pittsville Man Charged with Arson at Sheriff’s Deputy Home
A Pittsville man has been charged with arson after it was determined that he intentionally set fire to the home of a Wicomico County Sheriff’s Deputy. Powellville Volunteer Fire personnel were called to a house fire Thursday morning on Wango Road in Pittsville. Investigation by the State Fire Marshal determined the fire was intentionally set…
Salisbury Man Convicted of Sexual Abuse of Minor
A Salisbury man has been found guilty after a two-day trial for the sexual abuse of a minor. A Wicomico County jury convicted 27 year old Widler Etienne for the sexual abuse of a minor, 2 counts of 2nd degree rape, 3 counts each of 3rd and 4th degree sexual offense and 3 counts of…
DELMARVA Traffic / Road Ahead
Old Mill Road Crossover Changes Monday Night
The southbound Route 1 crossover at Old Mill Road near Lewes is scheduled to close permanently Monday night. A temporary southbound left-turn lane and a lane beneath the Nassau Bridge provide the revised path back to northbound Route 1.
Route 9 and Frankford Workshops
The Route 9 corridor workshop is Tuesday, November 17, from 5–7 p.m. at the Georgetown CHEER Center. The Frankford Community Transportation Plan workshop is Wednesday, November 18, from 5–7 p.m. at the Frankford Volunteer Fire Company.
Economy & Business
$183.5-million Multistate Settlement Announced with Rent-to-Own Finance Company Acima Digital, LLC
Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings announced a $183.5-million multi-state settlement with Acima Digital, LLC – a rent-to-own finance company that partners with retailers in Delaware. The settlement resolves allegations that Acima deceptively advertised its rental-purchase agreements in a manner that misled consumers about the nature and cost of it’s rental-purchase agreements. And that Acima deceptively…
UPDATED: Delaware E-ZPass Website Back Online
UPDATED – 11/10/26 – TransCore, DelDOT’s third-party vendor responsible for operating the Delaware E-ZPass system and providing security services, has restored customer access to the Delaware E-ZPass website. The website had been offline since October 31, when TransCore detected a potential security threat. Transactions during the outage are delayed and TransCore is working to update…
DNREC Warns Permit Holders and Applicants About Fraudulent Emails, Phone Calls
DNREC is warning businesses and organizations with permits, or those applying for them, about fraudulent emails and phone calls impersonating agency staff and requesting payment of licensing or permit fees. Some messages include legitimate application numbers, fee amounts and staff names. DNREC says it never requests payments by email or phone; fees must be paid…
Cape Henlopen Faces a School-Funding Decision
WGMD’s Friday newscasts reported that Cape Henlopen School District officials described a funding shortfall, a projected loss under Delaware’s hybrid funding model and a possible referendum. The precise calculation and any referendum timetable had not yet been confirmed in district board documents.
Source: WGMD hourly transcripts, November 13, 11 a.m.–2 p.m.
First Light DELMARVA Ag Report
Biosecurity, Crop Damage and the Farm Economy
The week’s farm coverage moved from markets and production into two immediate DELMARVA concerns. Maryland’s Worcester County H5N1 response put flock biosecurity back at the center of the poultry conversation. Delaware separately began outlining a $1.5 million pilot crop-damage indemnity program for the 2027 growing season, with participation in the state deer-damage system expected to matter for eligibility.
Commodity figures heard during the week remain broadcast snapshots. Program rules, market prices and federal confirmation should be checked against agency and exchange records before readers act.
The station receives Clay Patton’s DELMARVA Ag Report as a subscribed agricultural-news service. This weekly summary is based on his First Light reports and is attributed accordingly.
DELMARVA Weather · Sunday Through Friday
Sunday
High near 53°
Mostly sunny and breezy; northwest wind 15–20 mph.
Monday
High near 53°
Mostly sunny, with a northwest wind 10–15 mph.
Tuesday
High near 54°
Sunny; clear Tuesday night with a low near 38°.
Wednesday
High near 58°
Sunny; clear overnight with a low near 38°.
Thursday
High near 61°
Sunny, followed by a mostly clear night near 40°.
Friday
High near 62°
Mostly sunny heading into the next edition weekend.
Forecast source: National Weather Service point forecast for Lewes, updated November 14 at 6:09 a.m. Forecasts can change; check the latest conditions before traveling.
High School Sports
DELMARVA Football — Thursday Through Saturday
Delaware — Friday–Saturday
Maryland Eastern Shore playoffs
Cape Field Hockey Caps a Perfect Season With No. 15
Cape Henlopen completed a 19–0 season Friday with a 7–0 victory over Milford in the DIAA Division I championship at DE Turf in Frederica. It was the program’s 15th state championship and its first undefeated season since 2011.
Teagan Baker and Kailey McMahon scored twice apiece. Mairead Rishko, Isabel Mastrangelo and Emily Wells also scored as the Vikings turned a 3–0 halftime lead into a decisive title-game victory.
The program has a long history of producing players who continued to succeed in field hockey, including U.S. Olympian Carrie Lingo; Old Dominion All-American and two-time NCAA champion Adele Mears; Salisbury national champion, All-American and championship coach Robin Adair Harvey; Northwestern NCAA champion, All-American and U.S. national-team player Alia Marshall; and Franklin & Marshall All-American Darby Klopp.
DELMARVA Outdoors
Wind Kept Boats Close; Tog and Stripers Still Offered Openings
Eric Burnley’s reports tracked a difficult weather week on the open water. Anglers found productive tog fishing on ocean structure, the Outer Wall and Ice Breakers before conditions deteriorated. By Saturday, the report emphasized slot striped bass around Indian River Inlet on live eels or bucktails and a reported 32-inch striper from the beach near the former Coast Guard station on fresh cut bunker.
Forecast portions of the weekday reports are now stale. Boaters should use the current National Weather Service marine forecast and local notices before leaving shore.
Sources: Talk of DELMARVA Fishing Reports, November 9–14; WGMD Saturday transcript.
Military & Veterans
Veterans Day Across the Broadcast Week
WGMD’s local programming paired ceremony information and veterans’ calls with debate over a proposed Arlington memorial arch, the conduct of national leaders and the cost of war. On Your News Talk America, retired military officers and national-security guests examined Iran, Ukraine and civilian control. On the syndicated schedule, author Adam Makos discussed interviewing veterans and his military-history book Tidal Wave.
Veterans who called the station added their own experiences and perspectives to the day’s conversation.
Talk of DELMARVA
The week’s local interviews and caller exchanges, preserved as questions and answers rather than reduced to a topic list.
First Light DELMARVA
Guests / voices: Mike Bradley; the Talk of DELMARVA news, weather, traffic and sports teams; Clay Patton; Eric Burnley
First Light DELMARVA answered
“What local developments did DELMARVA need before the workday began?”
The news team reported: Lewes officials were preparing to revisit the proposed wireless tower near the ferry terminal, Milford students remained displaced after the Lulu Ross fire, and marine conditions required caution.
The DELMARVA Ag Report answered
“What moved the farm markets heading into the week?”
Clay Patton reported: Corn and soybeans finished higher while Chicago wheat weakened, with traders already looking toward the coming USDA supply-and-demand report.
First Light is a local news-and-service program; it did not carry a formal guest interview in the supplied hour.
Mike Bradley and the Talk of DELMARVA News Team
Guests / voices: Bob Ehrlich; Amy Thompson
Mike Bradley asked Bob Ehrlich
“What drove the Republican midterm defeat, and what should the party learn from it?”
Ehrlich responded: Iran, inflation, immigration enforcement, housing costs and campaign communication all mattered. He separated firm border enforcement from possible legal-status reform for long-resident immigrants without criminal records.
Mike Bradley asked Amy Thompson
“What is the Greater Ocean City Chamber working on as Maryland prepares for the 2027 session?”
Thompson responded: The November 16 legislative kickoff would bring businesses and elected officials together around a projected state budget gap, energy costs, minimum-wage and tipped-wage policy, paid leave and tourism marketing.
Guest analysis is attributed; election and budget claims are not presented as newsroom findings.
Your Turn DELMARVA with MJ Powell
Guests / voices: MJ Powell; live callers; Jim Fritz in a separately identified sponsored mortgage segment
MJ Powell asked callers
“Were the Hegseth impeachment articles constitutional accountability, partisan punishment or a judgment on how the Iran war was handled?”
Callers responded: The audience split. Some emphasized Congress’s war-powers role and questioned performance; others defended Hegseth and treated the effort as partisan retaliation.
MJ Powell asked callers
“Has immigration enforcement become too harsh, or has the country simply returned to enforcing the law?”
Callers responded: Some supported deportation while criticizing tactics and optics. Others favored legal-status reform for long-resident people without criminal records; enforcement-first callers rejected a broad amnesty.
MJ Powell asked callers
“What did the Philadelphia boycott of Jewish-owned businesses reveal about political activism and antisemitism?”
Callers responded: Participants condemned targeting businesses by the owners’ identity, while the program distinguished the reported event from the historical analogies and political judgments voiced on air.
The Jim Fritz appearance was sponsored commercial content and is not treated as independent reporting.
First Light DELMARVA
Guests / voices: Mike Bradley; the Talk of DELMARVA news, weather, traffic and sports teams; Clay Patton; Eric Burnley
First Light DELMARVA answered
“What were the essential local updates at the start of Tuesday?”
The news team reported: The morning service covered election results still being resolved, local public-safety developments, transportation and weather before the interview hours began.
The DELMARVA Ag Report answered
“What was the farm market watching?”
Clay Patton reported: Grain prices opened the week lower as traders positioned for the USDA report, with production estimates and dairy output among the figures to watch.
The format was news, agriculture and service information rather than a guest panel.
Mike Bradley and the Talk of DELMARVA News Team
Guests / voices: Joe Lundberg; Julie Giordano; Tom Molnar; Brian Brubaker
Mike Bradley asked Julie Giordano
“What explains Wicomico County’s shift toward Democratic candidates and the loss of your office?”
Giordano responded: She described a broad anti-Republican political wave and national forces overwhelming local campaigning, while discussing the transition of county leadership.
Mike Bradley asked Tom Molnar
“What happened to Republicans in Sussex County and statewide?”
Molnar responded: Republicans retained several seats but lost ground in parts of Sussex. He pointed to migration, party organization and the national environment as possible explanations.
Mike Bradley asked Brian Brubaker
“How did Tunnel to Towers begin, and whom does it serve today?”
Brubaker responded: He recounted firefighter Stephen Siller’s final run through the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel on September 11 and described mortgage-free homes, adapted homes, veterans housing and scholarships. He also previewed the Cape Henlopen 5K.
The Tunnel to Towers conversation was an organizational and event interview.
Your Turn DELMARVA with MJ Powell
Guests / voices: MJ Powell; Bill of Sussex County and other callers
MJ Powell asked callers
“Did Jim Jordan’s selection position House Republicans to fight investigations, or did it signal more confrontation?”
Callers responded: Supporters saw a forceful opposition leader suited to the coming investigations; critics worried that confrontation would displace governing and affordability.
MJ Powell asked callers
“If the stated goal was to prevent an Iranian nuclear weapon, did the administration actually finish the job?”
Bill of Sussex County responded: He said the public lacked proof that the threat was eliminated and feared that only a catastrophic attack would change public understanding.
MJ Powell followed up
“If the policy is now monitoring and deterrence, was the original promise of a decisive, short campaign misleading?”
Powell and callers responded: They repeatedly returned to the gap between the original objective and the later language of oversight, arguing that the administration needed to explain what was achieved and what remained.
Caller views are examples of engagement, not polling.
First Light DELMARVA
Guests / voices: Mike Bradley; the Talk of DELMARVA news, weather, traffic and sports teams; Clay Patton
First Light DELMARVA answered
“What mattered locally on Veterans Day morning?”
The news team reported: The hour combined Veterans Day service information with local government, transportation, weather and the developing congressional leadership story.
The DELMARVA Ag Report answered
“How did the USDA report change the grain outlook?”
Clay Patton reported: USDA lowered its corn-yield forecast, helping corn and soybean prices rise; the report also reviewed wheat and dairy production trends.
No formal First Light guest interview was identified.
Mike Bradley and the Talk of DELMARVA News Team
Guests / voices: Sen. Brian Pettyjohn; Rep. Valerie Jones Giltner
Mike Bradley asked
“Did Republicans adequately explain the consequences of a Democratic supermajority?”
Pettyjohn responded: Whatever the party attempted, the message was not effective enough to preserve the previous balance in the House.
Mike Bradley asked
“How must the minority operate differently in January?”
Pettyjohn and Jones Giltner responded: They called for closer House–Senate coordination and greater efficiency now that the House Republican caucus is smaller.
Mike Bradley asked
“What happened to the Republican affordability proposals?”
Jones Giltner responded: She said one proposal never received a committee hearing because the majority party controls the committee process.
The full three-exchange interview feature appears earlier in Delaware Politics.
Your Turn DELMARVA with MJ Powell
Guests / voices: MJ Powell; callers from Lewes, Seaford, Milton and Lincoln
MJ Powell asked callers
“Should Congress authorize the proposed Arlington memorial arch?”
Callers responded: A Lewes caller supported congressional authorization and a national tribute. Fred, a Seaford veteran, opposed the plan on historical and site-specific grounds.
MJ Powell asked callers
“Can immigration enforcement retain legitimacy without stronger screening, training and de-escalation?”
Callers responded: Fred raised concerns about hiring and vetting. Milton supported enforcement but questioned tactics and argued that public confidence depends on professional conduct.
MJ Powell asked callers
“What did Veterans Day mean beyond the ceremonies?”
Callers responded: Veterans and family members named people they served with, praised local observances and connected service to present debates over war and national responsibility.
Caller names and locations follow the public on-air introductions where the transcript is clear.
First Light DELMARVA
Guests / voices: Mike Bradley; the Talk of DELMARVA news, weather, traffic and sports teams; Clay Patton; Eric Burnley
First Light DELMARVA answered
“What local information did listeners need first?”
The news team reported: The hour carried housing-assistance eligibility, the Tunnel to Towers 5K reminder, fishing conditions, road work, weather and the morning political-interview schedule.
The DELMARVA Ag Report answered
“What was happening in regional agriculture and the grain trade?”
Clay Patton reported: The market update reviewed mixed grain closes, Veterans Day trading and Delaware agricultural recognition and education items.
The show’s service contributors are listed because the format did not use a conventional interview panel.
Mike Bradley and the Talk of DELMARVA News Team
Guests / voices: Danny Willis; Dirk Haire; Sen. Steve Hershey; Chris Benjamin in a recurring commercial/community-bank interview
Mike Bradley asked Danny Willis
“What must Delaware Republicans do after the losses?”
Willis responded: The party needs sustained voter education, a longer organizing horizon and clearer separation of state issues from anger directed at federal Republicans.
Mike Bradley asked Dirk Haire
“Did Maryland Republican campaigns fail to make the affordability case?”
Haire responded: He argued that an anti-Trump and anti-incumbent wave overwhelmed differences in campaign quality; strong and weak campaigns suffered similar results.
Mike Bradley asked Steve Hershey
“Were candidate quality and party process the main problems?”
Hershey responded: He rejected that explanation, citing candidates he considered strong who still lost badly. He said Democrats successfully adopted Republican language about affordability, accountability and transparency.
The Chris Benjamin conversation is identified as commercial/community programming.
Your Turn DELMARVA with MJ Powell
Guests / voices: MJ Powell; Jerry, Nelly, David of Blades, Mike of Lewes and other callers
MJ Powell asked callers
“What is the end plan in Iran?”
Jerry responded: He argued that the United States should not have stopped military action before resolving the stated objective and feared a return to an indefinite conflict.
MJ Powell asked callers
“Should the president refocus on problems at home now?”
Nelly responded: She supported the earlier action against Iran but said the president now needed to concentrate on the country while maintaining deterrence.
MJ Powell asked callers
“Does the migrant-caravan coverage prove a new opening at the border?”
Mike of Lewes responded: He challenged the scale and framing of the report and predicted that federal enforcement would turn migrants back rather than release them.
MJ Powell asked callers
“Were voters too impatient with the economic plan?”
David of Blades responded: He argued that improvement takes time and that voters reacted before lower energy costs, employment gains and other changes could be felt.
The calls reflected sharp disagreement; none is treated as representative public opinion.
First Light DELMARVA
Guests / voices: Mike Bradley and the Talk of DELMARVA local-news and information contributors within the America’s First News hour
First Light DELMARVA answered
“What local developments needed attention before Friday’s interview programs?”
The local inserts reported: Listeners received DELMARVA news, weather, traffic and service information, including the planned MD 16 speed reduction and the continuing Microsoft disruption.
First Light DELMARVA answered
“Was there a formal guest interview in the supplied hour?”
The transcript record showed: No major interview could be identified confidently; the hour functioned as local news-and-information inserts within America’s First News.
No guest or panelist is inferred where the supplied transcript does not establish one.
Mike Bradley and the Talk of DELMARVA News Team
Guests / voices: Nancy Kernick; callers and local-news contributors
Mike Bradley asked Nancy Kernick
“Why should conservatives consider an Article V Convention of States?”
Kernick responded: She argued that the Constitution gives states a second amendment route for restraining federal power and that supporters need to explain the mechanism to conservatives who fear a runaway convention.
Mike Bradley asked
“What would the proposed convention address?”
Kernick responded: She described an agenda focused on fiscal restraints, limits on federal authority and term limits, while emphasizing that the state-led process is itself constitutional.
The segment is advocacy; legal and state-count claims require independent confirmation.
Your Turn DELMARVA with MJ Powell
Guests / voices: MJ Powell; a regular pilot caller; Milton, Nelly, Mike, Will, Jeff and other callers
A pilot caller alerted the program
“The FAA has issued a nationwide ground stop. Is this a communications failure, a cyberattack or a problem connected to new technology?”
The caller responded: He reported the ground stop from the WGMD app and speculated about connections to Microsoft, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.
MJ Powell asked
“What is actually confirmed?”
Powell responded: She confirmed the FAA and transportation secretary had described a communications problem, while stressing that the cause was unknown and that cyberattack claims remained speculation.
MJ Powell asked aviation callers
“What operational pressures could make a nationwide outage so disruptive?”
Callers responded: Aviation-experienced callers described aging systems, staffing, controller fatigue and the difficulty of operating safely without normal communications. Their technical claims remain leads for verification.
The segment shifted into live breaking-news coverage; later official reporting supersedes early speculation.
Your News Talk America · Heard Nationally
Your News Talk America is the third of DTD MEDIA’s four locally produced weekday programs—and the bridge from DELMARVA to the national conversation. Each day now moves directly from its listener questions and panelist answers into the nationally syndicated programs heard on the stations, so the reader travels through the week only once in this section. Promotional interviews, substitutions and missing program audio are labeled plainly.
Your News Talk America + DIAL
On the panel: Scott McKay, Paul Davis, Antonio Graceffo, Blaine Holt, John Gibbs, Nicole Huyer, DeploraBella, Frank DeVito and Joan Leslie McGill.
Engineer Bob asked Paul Davis
“Wouldn’t Putin have to fight the Islamists already carving up Europe if he takes on more than Ukraine? What about the almost-dead Russian economy—where would he get the money?”
Davis responded: Russia’s economy is weak, but he argued that oil, natural gas and remaining industrial capacity still give Moscow resources. He also said European socialists and Islamists may cooperate tactically while remaining fundamentally at odds.
Engineer Bob asked Blaine Holt
“What are the odds of a world war starting in the next two years?”
Holt responded: He said fifth-generation information and political warfare is already underway, but placed a low probability on a conventional world war. His advice was to question emotionally charged claims and strengthen local preparedness.
3M asked John Gibbs
“When rents are high, people can’t save for a down payment. Are there policies that could help?”
Gibbs responded: Builders favor luxury units because margins are better. He argued that reducing parking, stairway and other regulatory costs could make ordinary rental construction more viable and leave renters more room to save.
3M asked John Gibbs
“We complete 1.2 to 1.4 million homes a year, versus 2 million in the early 2000s. Did the housing crisis help create today’s shortage?”
Gibbs responded: The pre-2008 boom was partly driven by subsidized and subprime credit, while builders later pulled back. He proposed tying government-backed loan limits to an affordability ratio instead of letting guarantees rise with prevailing prices.
Flyboy asked Nicole Huyer
“At what point does the consumer bear responsibility for higher prices by living outside his means?”
Huyer responded: Consumers—especially people starting out—must make tradeoffs and live within their means. She added that government should meet the same standard and that housing and education prices are also distorted by public policy.
Also Heard Nationally
The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show
Guests / voices: Clay Travis; Buck Sexton; national callers; no scheduled guest identified
Clay and Buck asked
“Why did Republicans lose the midterms?”
The hosts responded: They pointed to Iran, turnout, candidate selection, gas prices, immigration and weak communication, while debating what the result meant for congressional priorities and the 2028 field.
The hosts asked
“Should Republicans accept an immigration compromise during the lame-duck period?”
The hosts and callers responded: They were skeptical that a bargain would produce durable enforcement and warned that temporary legal-status concessions could become a broader legalization program.
This was host commentary and caller reaction, not a reported election analysis.
The Mark Levin Show
Guests / voices: Mark Levin; Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders; callers
Mark Levin asked Sarah Huckabee Sanders
“How did your cancer experience change your view of public life and leadership?”
Sanders responded: She discussed diagnosis, treatment, family and the perspective she carried back into political life.
Levin asked
“How do you assess the administration’s Iran policy and the Republican position after the midterms?”
Sanders responded: She defended the administration’s approach, connected it to her experience as a Trump press secretary and campaign surrogate, and argued that Republican leaders should remain aligned with the president.
Biographical and policy statements are attributed to the guest.
The Sean Hannity Show
Guests / voices: Sean Hannity; Martha MacCallum; callers
Sean Hannity asked Martha MacCallum
“What stories of courage led you to write The Book of Valor?”
MacCallum responded: She described family and military stories that shaped the book and said she wanted to preserve examples of wartime courage for a new generation.
Hannity asked
“Why do these personal histories matter now?”
MacCallum responded: She argued that individual accounts make sacrifice and national history tangible in a way that broad summaries cannot.
The appearance repeatedly mentioned the book and is classified as a promotional author interview.
Your News Talk America + DIAL
On the panel: Darin Gaub, Morgan Murphy, James S. Robbins, Ryan Morgan, Simon Hankinson, Allen Mendenhall, Doug Blair, Sarah Wagoner, Christine Balling, Troy Duell and Elliot Gajadhar.
3M asked Simon Hankinson
“Can we get an immigration bill with tight annual limits, case-by-case refugee admission and secure borders against illegal entry and contraband?”
Hankinson responded: Much of the needed authority already exists, he said, including detention requirements and narrow parole rules. In his view, the recurring failure has been inconsistent enforcement rather than the absence of law.
3M asked Simon Hankinson
“Is it worth giving Dreamers—and possibly others—citizenship if we can get an ironclad border-closure bill?”
Hankinson responded: A durable settlement would require bargaining because neither side has enough power to dictate every term. He did not endorse a specific exchange, but said supporters of enforcement may have to accept a negotiated deal to secure lasting controls.
Engineer Bob asked Simon Hankinson
“What are the odds that the new governor of Texas will be prosecuted for impeding federal border enforcement?”
Hankinson responded: Any genuine obstruction should be investigated proportionately, but he warned against politically selective prosecution. He judged the odds of a successful case to be very low.
Also Heard Nationally
The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show
Guests / voices: Clay Travis; Buck Sexton; national callers; no scheduled guest identified
The hosts asked
“Are the Hegseth impeachment articles about constitutional limits or political retaliation?”
The hosts and callers responded: The hosts defended Hegseth and treated the effort as partisan. Callers returned to the unresolved question of what the Iran campaign had actually achieved.
The hosts asked
“What should Republicans do after losing congressional power?”
The hosts responded: They urged a clearer affordability message, stronger opposition leadership and resistance to investigations they expected from the incoming majority.
Callers asked
“Should local communities be able to resist AI data centers despite national economic and security claims?”
The hosts and callers responded: The discussion balanced investment and technological competition against electric demand, land use and local consent.
No formal guest interview was identified in the supplied hours.
The Mark Levin Show
Guests / voices: Mark Levin; callers; no formal guest identified
Levin asked
“Should Republicans retreat from supporting Hegseth and the Iran policy after the election?”
Levin responded: He argued against retreat, defended the administration’s military posture and accused party leaders of abandoning core positions when challenged.
Callers asked
“How should conservatives balance national AI infrastructure with local opposition to data centers?”
Levin responded: He emphasized national competition and economic development, while callers raised power costs and community control.
The answers are host advocacy and caller opinion.
The Sean Hannity Show
Guests / voices: No substantive program audio supplied from 9 p.m. to midnight
The supplied files contained news, weather and station continuity only. No guest, question or answer is inferred.
Your News Talk America + DIAL
On the panel: Rod Blagojevich, Jonathan Dever, Gordon G. Chang, Amy Kremer, Lea Patterson, Jason Isaac and Nan Su.
3M asked Rod Blagojevich
“The red wall is no longer; the blue wall is solid. How can Republicans crack the Northeast, Pacific Northwest and California?”
Blagojevich responded: First retake Texas, then rebuild support among Latino voters around affordability, family, work and opposition to socialism. He warned that failure to broaden the coalition could leave Republicans unable to function as a competitive national party.
Big Catt asked Gordon G. Chang
“What is your best guess on what happens to NVIDIA? Will Huang resign, how damaging is this to national security, and what happens to the stock?”
Chang responded: He predicted leadership change and argued that any failure to protect advanced semiconductor technology carries national-security costs. His answer was a forecast and criticism of corporate and federal accountability—not a reported outcome.
Frank Murphy asked Amy Kremer
“Data centers are part of a major industrial revolution and affect national defense and retirement investments. What is a realistic answer?”
Kremer responded: Construction brings investment and temporary jobs, but communities may receive fewer permanent local jobs than promised. She argued that national security and AI development can proceed while residents receive early disclosure and a real role in siting decisions.
Big Catt asked Amy Kremer
“Do you think voters sent President Trump a message over data centers, and how could he be so tone-deaf?”
Kremer responded: She said the administration’s desire to lead in AI is understandable, but national leaders cannot govern only by stock-market measures. In her view, rural voters were also reacting to energy, water and land-use costs and wanted Main Street heard.
Also Heard Nationally
The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show
Guests / voices: Buck Sexton, hosting solo; Adam Makos
Buck Sexton asked Adam Makos
“How did you reconstruct the mission at the center of Tidal Wave?”
Makos responded: He described interviewing veterans, including a surviving crewman, and combining their memories with military history to rebuild the World War II mission.
Sexton asked
“What has interviewing veterans taught you?”
Makos responded: He said the most important details often emerge through patient personal interviews and that veterans’ accounts can complicate the simplified version of a battle.
Clay Travis was traveling; Buck Sexton hosted alone.
The Mark Levin Show
Guests / voices: Mark Levin; callers; no formal guest identified
Levin asked
“What did the midterms reveal about Republican direction?”
Levin responded: He argued that Republicans should not abandon conservative positions on Iran, Israel, spending or national development because of one election.
Callers asked
“Can the party support data-center expansion without ignoring electricity and land-use concerns?”
Levin and callers responded: Levin stressed national capacity and competition; callers raised local costs and whether political leaders had listened.
This was commentary and caller discussion.
The Sean Hannity Show
Guests / voices: Sean Hannity; Gregg Jarrett; callers
Hannity asked Gregg Jarrett
“What legal limits apply if the incoming House uses investigations to expose or punish political opponents?”
Jarrett responded: He argued that congressional oversight has a legitimate legislative purpose but cannot lawfully become punishment for private association or political disagreement.
Hannity asked
“How should the administration respond to subpoenas and threatened impeachment?”
Jarrett responded: He predicted extensive litigation over executive privilege, committee authority and the scope of document demands.
Legal conclusions are attributed to the guest and are not legal advice.
Your News Talk America + DIAL
On the panel: Paul Davis, Judge Andrew Napolitano, Sam Romain, Kyler Schmitz, Judge Glock, Lura Forcum and Joshua Lisec.
3M asked Paul Davis
“Does the regime still have total control of Iran? Is there any hope of a revolt?”
Davis responded: Reliable information from inside Iran is limited. He said opposition exists among several ethnic and political groups, but argued that successful modern revolutions generally require part of the military to turn against the government—something he had not yet seen.
3M asked Paul Davis
“I am against ground troops but favor continued bombing and other pressure. How do you finish the job without ground troops?”
Davis responded: Air power alone would not quickly remove the regime’s armed capacity, he argued. He raised arming internal opposition and using limited forces around strategic islands as alternatives, while acknowledging that any ground role would carry casualties.
Engineer Bob asked Sam Romain
“Would deregulation help bring down electric rates? Would blue states oppose it?”
Romain responded: Retail competition can lower prices, citing Texas as an example, but transmission and distribution remain monopoly functions. He said fuller competition would meet fierce resistance from incumbent utilities and is not cleanly divided along party lines.
Flyboy asked Kyler Schmitz
“Is Iran, emboldened by the midterms, launching worldwide cyberterror—or are Russia and China more likely?”
Schmitz responded: Public evidence did not justify naming an actor. The same tools are available to governments, criminal groups and individuals, he said, and rapidly increasing attack volume is outrunning many organizations’ ability to defend themselves.
Also Heard Nationally
The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show
Guests / voices: Clay Travis; Buck Sexton; Rep. Jim Jordan; Ben Ferguson
Clay and Buck asked Jim Jordan
“How should House Republicans operate as the minority?”
Jordan responded: He said Republicans should contrast individual freedom and limited government with Democratic programs, while preparing for investigations and another attempt to impeach President Trump.
The hosts asked
“Will Democratic investigations crowd out affordability?”
Jordan and the hosts responded: They predicted an aggressive oversight agenda and argued that Republicans should keep prices, spending and regulation at the center of their response.
Predictions about the next Congress are attributed political analysis.
The Mark Levin Show
Guests / voices: Mark Levin; Christopher Rufo
Mark Levin asked Christopher Rufo
“What did your reporting find about labor practices tied to a California political figure’s vineyard?”
Rufo responded: He described allegations involving workers and immigration status. The supplied transcript did not include the underlying records or responses from the people accused, so the claims remain attributed and are not repeated as established fact.
Levin asked
“What does the dispute say about elite immigration politics?”
Rufo responded: He argued that public positions on labor and immigration can diverge from private business practices.
The allegations require primary documents and responses before use as news.
The Sean Hannity Show
Guests / voices: Sean Hannity; Paul Mauro; Newt Gingrich
Hannity asked Paul Mauro
“What should the public watch as immigration enforcement and political investigations intensify?”
Mauro responded: He emphasized the difference between lawful enforcement and political theater and urged attention to evidence, charging decisions and the limits of congressional power.
Hannity asked Newt Gingrich
“Will the incoming majority overreach, and how should Republicans answer?”
Gingrich responded: He predicted investigations and impeachment efforts would exceed their mandate and argued that Republicans should answer with an affordability and governing agenda.
The responses are political and legal analysis, not reported outcomes.
Your News Talk America + DIAL
On the panel: Nick Kangadis, Thomas Savidge, Katie Frost, Mark Meckler, Eric Blehm and Daniel Turner.
Engineer Bob asked Thomas Savidge
“Isn’t capitalism itself essentially a prediction market—buy or build low because you predict you can sell higher later?”
Savidge responded: Yes: entrepreneurship necessarily involves a forecast that effort and capital will pay off. He distinguished that productive risk from a guarantee, emphasizing the freedom to fail, learn and try again.
Engineer Bob asked Katie Frost
“Do you blame churches that are tepid on keeping men out of women’s sports?”
Frost responded: She said religious conviction should inform civic choices and criticized institutions that avoid the question. She then explained that the Washington initiative discussed on the show would use a health-care provider’s certification of biological sex for girls’ school sports.
Wolf asked Daniel Turner
“Should the president invoke the Defense Production Act for refineries and pipelines?”
Turner responded: Yes. He argued that long-term political and legal uncertainty discourages refinery construction and that federal protection or authority is needed before companies will commit capital to projects that could later be halted.
Engineer Bob asked Daniel Turner
“Will new foreign energy sources help lower prices before the 2028 elections?”
Turner responded: He said two years could be enough for Venezuela to add meaningful production, which might stabilize global supply. His larger prescription was to reduce government barriers rather than promise a specific price or electoral result.
Also Heard Nationally
The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show
Guests / voices: Clay Travis; Buck Sexton; Michael O’Keefe; Rep. Tim Burchett; Jennifer Sey; callers
Clay and Buck asked Michael O’Keefe
“Are homeowners trapped by low-rate mortgages when moving would mean borrowing at six or seven percent?”
O’Keefe responded: Yes. He called it the arithmetic of moving: many owners want to move but cannot justify replacing a two- or three-percent loan with a much higher payment.
The hosts asked O’Keefe
“Where might affordability improve first?”
O’Keefe responded: Lower energy prices could help, but he did not expect overall prices to fall broadly; slower inflation would still leave much of the higher price level in place.
The hosts asked Tim Burchett
“What message did the midterm defeat send Republicans?”
Burchett responded: He emphasized affordability, dissatisfaction with Washington and the need for Republicans to demonstrate results rather than rely on national partisan loyalty.
The hosts asked Jennifer Sey
“How should policy address eligibility in women’s and girls’ sports?”
Sey responded: She argued for sex-based competition rules and framed the issue around fairness, safety and institutional willingness to enforce clear categories.
Investment and policy answers are attributed to the guests.
The Mark Levin Show
Guests / voices: Erin Mullen, substituting for Mark Levin; callers
Erin Mullen asked callers
“What should the public conclude from the FAA ground stop before its cause is known?”
Mullen and callers responded: They discussed communications failure, cyber risk and infrastructure age, while the responsible conclusion remained that the cause was still under investigation.
Callers asked
“How should Republicans respond to Iran, NVIDIA and the election losses?”
Mullen responded: She defended a forceful national-security posture and argued that party leaders should not allow the election result to erase concerns about technology security and foreign threats.
The host substitution is stated because Mark Levin did not host this edition.
The Sean Hannity Show
Guests / voices: Sean Hannity; Rep. Pat Fallon; Stephen from Idaho and other aviation callers
Hannity asked Pat Fallon
“How do you respond to promises of subpoenas and investigations aimed at the Trump administration and associated businesses?”
Fallon responded: He called the threats political punishment, predicted overreach and said courts would have to resolve executive privilege and committee-authority disputes.
Hannity asked aviation callers
“What vulnerabilities could turn a communications failure into a nationwide ground stop?”
Callers responded: A retired controller and other aviation-experienced callers cited aging systems, staffing shortages and fatigue. Those accounts are firsthand perspectives, not a completed cause investigation.
Breaking-news facts should be updated from subsequent FAA findings.
Pictures of the Week
Week Ahead & Community Calendar
Schedules can change. Check the organizer before traveling; registration, parking or road closures may apply.
DART Connect Seaford begins
Weekday on-demand service operates 6 a.m.–8 p.m.; $2 regular fare. Book in the DART app, online or by calling 1-800-652-DART, option 3.
Route 1 crossover change near Lewes
DelDOT says the southbound Route 1 crossover at Old Mill Road will close permanently.
Route 9 corridor workshop
CHEER Center, 20520 Sand Hill Road, Georgetown.
Frankford transportation workshop
Frankford Volunteer Fire Company, 7 Main Street.
Milton transportation workshop
DelDOT workshop at Milton Elementary School concerning the SR 30/SR 16 intersection.
American Discovery 250 finish
The cross-country relay is scheduled to finish at Cape Henlopen State Park on Thanksgiving Day. Confirm arrival details with the organizer.
Milton Light Up the Park
Milton Memorial Park on Chandler Street.
Milton Christmas Parade
Union Street and Federal Street.
Ocean City Christmas Parade
The official route runs from Old Landing Road north to 120th Street, followed by activities at the Carousel.
Greenwood Christmas Parade
Listed on the Town of Greenwood official calendar.
Millsboro Christmas Parade and tree lighting
Downtown Millsboro. Check the town calendar for final route and timing details.
Lewes Winter Solstice Lantern Parade
Starts and ends at Canalfront Park; lantern workshops are Dec. 19–20 and require registration.
Source Library
- WGMD local news
- RealNewsTalk / Your News Talk America
- Maryland avian influenza information
- Delaware voter-data ruling
- DART Connect
- Websites4Sports Delaware scoreboard
- Delmarva Sports Network high-school sports
- Maryland statewide football scores
- National Weather Service — Lewes
- Town of Milton
- Town of Greenwood
- City of Lewes
- Town of Ocean City
Additional story-specific WGMD links appear with each teaser. Broadcast material is drawn from WGMD hourly transcripts, November 9–14, and DIAL exports supplied for November 9–13.
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Publisher’s Note
The Patriot Weekly is an independent publication of DTD MEDIA, The Talk of DELMARVA, WGMD, WUSX, and RealNewsTalk.com. Content may include original reporting, public-source research, WGMD.com local news coverage, RealNewsTalk.com reporting and content resources, WGMD and WUSX broadcast material, and selected national news resources, including content available through Fox News Radio. All editorial selection, article preparation, summaries, commentary, graphics, layout, and presentation remain the responsibility of DTD MEDIA.