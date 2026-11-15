The Patriot Weekly – November 15, 2026

The Week After the Vote

The campaign ended, but the governing questions did not. This edition follows the decisions that now reach households directly: a rare November tornado, poultry disease controls, a school-fire finding, transportation changes, housing rules, consumer settlements and the first public accounting from political leaders after the midterms.

The broadcast record matters. Mike Bradley’s interview with Sen. Brian Pettyjohn and Rep. Valerie Jones Giltner gave listeners a candid Republican assessment of turnout, organization and candidate quality. Jake Smith’s guests and DIAL questions pushed national conversations toward housing, energy, immigration, foreign policy and institutional trust. MJ Powell’s callers repeatedly returned to war powers, affordability and whether either party heard the message of the election.

Throughout the issue, links lead readers to WGMD’s original local reporting and the public records behind the week’s major stories.