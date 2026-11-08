The Patriot Weekly – November 8, 2026

Clay Patton · Week in the Markets

Grains Slid as Risk-Off Trading Reached Agriculture

Clay Patton’s weekday reports traced a choppy post-harvest market. Monday’s report described corn export and biofuel demand but ample South American supply; Tuesday replayed Monday’s report after the new segment did not arrive. Wednesday’s update put December corn near $4.42½, November soybeans near $12.03 and December Chicago wheat just under $6 after a lower close. Thursday reported mixed grain trade and highlighted the DELMARVA Chicken Association’s approval of EPA’s decision not to build current emissions estimates from a 2005 monitoring study. Friday’s report described a broader risk-off move, with December corn near $4.40 and January soybeans near $11.88.

Livestock and dairy contracts also weakened late in the week. Patton noted large cattle losses, mixed dairy products and continued attention to export commitments.

Broadcast Record Monday: grains, farm credit, cattle, dairy and broilers. Tuesday: Monday report replayed and identified on air as a replay. Wednesday: corn, soybean and wheat losses, export sales and dairy. Thursday: mixed grains, poultry emissions policy, cattle and dairy. Friday: risk-off grains, exports, cattle and dairy.

Source: First Light DELMARVA Ag Report with Clay Patton, WGMD broadcasts, November 2–6.