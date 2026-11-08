The Patriot Weekly – November 8, 2026
The Patriot Weekly
By Patriots, For Patriots · Where DELMARVA Meets The Nation
Also inside: Milford students return · Statehouse leadership takes shape · Eastern Shore housing settlement · High-school scores · Ag Report · Outdoors · National programs by day
In This Edition
DELMARVA Report
Delaware Politics
Maryland Politics & Eastern Shore Government
Public Safety
High School Sports
WGMD’s Saturday sports report carried these Delaware high-school football finals:
Source: WGMD sports report, Saturday, November 7.
DELMARVA Weather
Sunday · Coast
Near 60°
Sunny in Lewes and Ocean City. West wind around 15 mph at the Delaware beaches and 14–16 mph near Ocean City.
Sunday · Inland
Near 61°
Sunny around Salisbury, with a west wind 7–11 mph and gusts near 20 mph. Clear Sunday night, low near 44.
Monday
Near 60°
Sunny but breezy to windy. Gusts may approach 28 mph inland; coastal winds remain brisk.
Tuesday
64–67°
Sunny and milder across the peninsula.
Veterans Day
63–66°
Sunny, with a cool night to follow.
Late Week
50s–low 60s
Clouds increase Thursday with a chance of showers Thursday night into Friday.
Marine and Beach Note
A Small Craft Advisory remains in effect until 10 a.m. Sunday for the coastal waters from Fenwick Island to Chincoteague. The Ocean City point forecast calls for west-northwest winds of 10–12 knots becoming west, with seas of 1 foot or less. Monday winds may gust to 25 knots. Check the full zone advisory before leaving the dock.
NWS Lewes forecast · NWS Salisbury forecast · NWS Ocean City forecast
DELMARVA Traffic / Road Ahead
Economy & Business
First Light DELMARVA Ag Report
Grains Slid as Risk-Off Trading Reached Agriculture
Clay Patton’s weekday reports traced a choppy post-harvest market. Monday’s report described corn export and biofuel demand but ample South American supply; Tuesday replayed Monday’s report after the new segment did not arrive. Wednesday’s update put December corn near $4.42½, November soybeans near $12.03 and December Chicago wheat just under $6 after a lower close. Thursday reported mixed grain trade and highlighted the DELMARVA Chicken Association’s approval of EPA’s decision not to build current emissions estimates from a 2005 monitoring study. Friday’s report described a broader risk-off move, with December corn near $4.40 and January soybeans near $11.88.
Livestock and dairy contracts also weakened late in the week. Patton noted large cattle losses, mixed dairy products and continued attention to export commitments.
Broadcast Record
Monday: grains, farm credit, cattle, dairy and broilers. Tuesday: Monday report replayed and identified on air as a replay. Wednesday: corn, soybean and wheat losses, export sales and dairy. Thursday: mixed grains, poultry emissions policy, cattle and dairy. Friday: risk-off grains, exports, cattle and dairy.
Source: First Light DELMARVA Ag Report with Clay Patton, WGMD broadcasts, November 2–6.
Military & Veterans
DELMARVA Outdoors
Talk of DELMARVA
Local and National Programs, Organized by Day
Mike Bradley’s interviews and MJ Powell’s caller conversations now appear directly beneath the expanded Your News Talk America report for each weekday in the broadcast daybook below.
National Affairs · Heard Nationally
The week’s national programs are organized by broadcast day. Guest views and caller claims are attributed to the people who offered them.
Your News Talk America Is Live and the Audience Helps Shape It
Your News Talk America is the only talk show which has a Digital Interactive Audience Lounge (DIAL). A place to go and chat with other followers and Jake. You can also ask Jake and the panelists questions in real time.
How to participate: Register in the Digital Interactive Audience Lounge, choose the guest or segment tag, submit a question in the Questions field, and use Chat for live conversation. The program airs weekdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Your News Talk America
John Marshall Callahan discussed Poland, European protests, NATO and Israel; he used more cautious language than the host’s “coup” framing. Paul M. Davis and Antonio Graceffo examined unrest in Europe, Russia, China and the war in Burma/Myanmar. Brig. Gen. (Ret.) Blaine Holt and Dr. James S. Robbins offered national-security analysis involving China, Russia, Ukraine and Iran. Thomas Aiello argued that tariffs raise consumer costs while Smith pressed the case for protecting production. Tom Olohan discussed misleading campaign mail and AI advertising. Brett Bolton gave a commercially oriented hair-restoration interview. Christine Balling discussed Cuba and Brazil. DIAL participants asked about Europe, China, tariffs and election advertising.
Patriot Producer Questions and Panel Answers
- What was happening in Poland—and was it a coup?
- John Marshall Callahan described a serious struggle over Poland’s constitutional tribunal but used more cautious language than the host’s coup framing.
- Which countries might leave NATO, and what could replace it?
- Callahan did not predict withdrawals. He said Germany and other European governments must carry more of their defense burden and that entrenched spending commitments made rapid change difficult.
- Why had Republicans not campaigned against the “red-green alliance” amid European unrest?
- Brig. Gen. (Ret.) Blaine Holt argued that national Republican leaders were not confronting the issue and urged listeners to vote Republican first, then demand accountability. That was his political assessment.
- Could U.S. or Israeli election outcomes end the alliance?
- Callahan said the president controls foreign policy and Israel could not readily abandon the alliance. Congress could apply pressure through budgets and hearings, but he did not expect an immediate break.
- Was Europe distracting attention from China?
- Brig. Gen. (Ret.) Blaine Holt said China remained dangerous but offered an unconventional view that the greatest risk was not the one most often described publicly.
- Why do Americans discount the benefits supporters attribute to tariffs?
- Thomas Aiello acknowledged that tariffs can encourage limited domestic production, including steel, but argued that higher costs, retaliation, weaker growth and pressure on interest rates outweighed those gains.
- What was being done about alleged election fraud and excluded poll watchers?
- Callahan said he did not know whether the numbers were significant and supplied no evidence that the allegation affected the result. He said any procedural lesson would have to shape future safeguards.
- Is the City of London driven by money, ideology or power?
- Brig. Gen. (Ret.) Blaine Holt answered “control” and connected it to a sweeping theory of global institutions.
- Were global actors trying to interfere in the U.S. election?
- Brig. Gen. (Ret.) Blaine Holt said he believed political “dirty tricks” were underway.
Mike Bradley
Bradley interviewed then-Mayor Rick Meehan about Steve Pappas’s legacy, Meehan’s re-election case, state relationships, a sports complex, boardwalk transportation and council cooperation. News updates covered Ellendale, Milford’s school relocation and voting information.
MJ Powell · Your Turn DELMARVA
Powell and callers followed the Michigan Senate split and debated health costs, socialism and Virginia’s speed-limiter option for some reckless-driving cases. Bill in Sussex County and Danny in Easton raised emergency, privacy and interstate-use concerns.
Clay Travis & Buck Sexton
Guests included Sen. Dan Sullivan, Ryan Girdusky, John James, Mike Rogers, Charlie Hatcher and Sen. Bill Hagerty. The program emphasized turnout, Michigan’s party split and allegations surrounding a similarly named Alaska candidate.
Mark Levin and Sean Hannity
Levin centered his monologue on turnout, Marxism, antisemitism and Senate control. Hannity spoke with pollster Matt Towery, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Ken Paxton, mixed with calls from reluctant voters and people describing economic strain.
Your News Talk America
Scott McKay and Kenneth Abramowitz discussed turnout, Michigan, Israel and foreign policy. Jeffery L. Degner and Ken Strang debated tariffs, affordability and Republican strategy. Jonathan Dever and Sam Romain addressed energy prices and production. Dave Mason described commercial election-betting markets, which are not representative polling. Stephen Willeford made an advocacy case to gun owners. Two DIAL questions addressed the relative electoral weight of gasoline, health and housing costs.
Patriot Producer Questions and Panel Answers
- Why would gasoline prices sway voters when health-insurance and housing costs can be much larger?
- Scott McKay answered that Republicans had communicated poorly and had not made the broader affordability comparison effectively. He urged turnout and framed the choice as one between an imperfect team and an opposition he considered worse.
- How might Israelis react if the United States or Israel used a tactical nuclear weapon against “Pickaxe Mountain”?
- Kenneth Abramowitz said conventional weapons would almost certainly be sufficient, saw no reason to use a nuclear weapon and warned that doing so could hand Russia a pretext for escalation.
Mike Bradley
Broadcasting remotely, Bradley gave candidates short final interviews, including Joe Shannon, Carly Carey, Jill Hicks, Michael Katz, Johnny Mautz, Doug Hudson, Wayne Hartman, Rick Meehan, Mike Ramone, Julie Giordano and Mary Beth Carozza. The station kept interviews and paid campaign messages distinct.
MJ Powell · Your Turn DELMARVA
Frank, Joseph and Fred offered conflicting views about socialism, government power, crony capitalism and President Trump. Powell also discussed a Supreme Court dispute over Colorado preschool rules and religious schools.
Clay & Buck
The hosts took anecdotal turnout calls and interviewed HHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin and Taylor Weintraub, a lifelong Democrat who appeared in a pro–Mike Rogers advertisement.
Levin, Local Election Night and Fox
Levin urged conservative turnout. Beginning at 8 p.m., Bradley, Brian Pettyjohn, Valerie Jones Giltner, Dirk Haire and MJ Powell tracked DELMARVA results; Fox then carried national decision-desk projections through the 11 p.m. hour.
Your News Talk America
Steven Eugene Kuhn discussed peaceful local activism, party realignment and rebuilding. Elaine Ellinger and Rabbi Michael Barclay discussed religion and the Michigan result; their broad claims remained commentary. Brig. Gen. (Ret.) Blaine Holt made unsupported health claims that did not clear publication as medical reporting. Marly Hornik discussed election administration, while Smith and DIAL participants debated voting trust. Five DIAL questions were answered, chiefly about party rebuilding, immigration and election confidence.
Patriot Producer Questions and Panel Answers
- Is there any way out of the political mess?
- Steven Eugene Kuhn rejected calls for dictatorship and proposed a slower civic strategy: train and organize small groups locally, with a goal of ten active citizens in each county.
- Could a new political alignment emerge if the two-party system collapses?
- Kuhn said independent voters could become a major force if they organized around shared goals instead of remaining fragmented.
- Is Kuhn’s organization opposed to the “red-green alliance”?
- Kuhn said yes, describing the group as anti-communist, anti-DSA and supportive of American citizenship and sovereignty.
- How many noncitizens voted and put Democrats over the top?
- Jake Smith replayed Marly Hornik’s allegations about voter files, but neither the replay nor the live answer established how many noncitizens voted—or that unlawful votes changed any result. The question remained unresolved.
- Would removing all undocumented immigrants reverse the political landscape?
- Smith pivoted to paper ballots and machine-tabulation concerns rather than supplying a number or demonstrating the hypothetical effect. The program offered no verified count of unlawful votes.
Mike Bradley
Sen. Brian Pettyjohn and Rep. Valerie Jones Giltner joined Bradley after the vote. They discussed the Democratic House supermajority, growth, land use and constituent work; Bradley pressed the guests on why Republicans did not motivate more voters.
MJ Powell · Your Turn DELMARVA
Powell and callers disputed whether the economy, Iran policy, candidate quality, presidential communication or party strategy best explained the result. Silvano, Paul and Fred were among the individual voices; their calls were not polling.
Clay & Buck
Martha MacCallum, Ann Coulter and Jay Jackson discussed the scale of the loss, candidate quality, affordability, markets and data-center politics. Their explanations were competing interpretations, not a single established cause.
Mark Levin and Sean Hannity
Levin rejected a one-cause explanation, defended Iran policy and argued for constitutional conservatism. Hannity urged continued engagement and spoke with pollsters John McLaughlin and Matt Towery about missed expectations, costs and the path forward.
Your News Talk America
Paul Mueller argued that tariffs, debt and regulatory uncertainty raise costs. Judge Andrew Napolitano discussed surveillance, impeachment and legal remedies. Don Palmer addressed election procedure; Avi Fortenberry advocated citizen-only voting rules. Jonathan Dever returned to energy and affordability. E.J. Kimball raised allegations of threats and discrimination that remained a reporting lead. Brilyn Hollyhand promoted civil conversation after the election. Ten DIAL questions focused on debt, paper ballots, impeachment and Delaware election integrity. Austen Hufford was scheduled but did not connect.
Patriot Producer Questions and Panel Answers
- How long can the national debt grow before the United States is effectively bankrupt?
- Paul Mueller said households already feel the debt through inflation, mortgage and auto-loan rates, and federal borrowing costs. He said the present fiscal position makes another large entitlement expansion less plausible.
- What are the odds of a “black swan” banking or economic collapse?
- Mueller said true black swans cannot be predicted. He identified heavy federal borrowing and investment expectations surrounding artificial intelligence as possible fragilities and said the political effect would depend on the event and the government’s response.
- When does the Second Amendment become the defense against political lawfare?
- Judge Andrew Napolitano answered that constitutional tools already exist and emphasized the public will to resist government overreach. His answer was constitutional and political opinion, not a call to violence.
- Is conspiring to bring false impeachment charges itself impeachable?
- Napolitano said no, explaining that the Constitution’s Speech or Debate Clause protects members of Congress for legislative acts.
- If election fraud were discovered, what legal recourse could correct it?
- Napolitano distinguished fraud in counting from unlawful registration, then said no evidence of fraud had been articulated in the election. He also noted that the question’s Electoral College reference applies to presidential elections.
- Should paper ballots be mandatory because machines create distrust?
- Don Palmer said an increasing number of states use voter-marked paper ballots or records, with accessibility exceptions, and that federal voluntary voting guidelines were moving in that direction.
- Was there evidence of election integrity trouble in Delaware?
- Palmer said he had heard of none in this election. He directed listeners to the Heritage Foundation’s scorecard for policy changes the organization recommends.
- What recourse exists if fraud is found?
- The program treated this as a duplicate of the earlier legal-remedy question; Napolitano’s answer remained that evidence and the type of alleged fraud determine the available court process.
- Is there a silver lining in the election result?
- Jonathan Dever said divided government could create an opening for bipartisan work on shipping, refining and Social Security while forcing both parties to show they can govern.
- Were Catholic Christians also murdered in Nazi camps, and could Christians be targeted next?
- E.J. Kimball agreed that the Nazis murdered other groups as well as Jews and argued that present-day threats could spread to Christians.
Mike Bradley
Bradley spoke with newly elected Delaware House members John Atkins and Carly Carey about their campaigns, voter contact and plans in Dover. Former Maryland GOP chair Dirk Haire assessed Eastern Shore losses and party divisions.
MJ Powell · Your Turn DELMARVA
Greg in Milford, 3M, Jay in Long Neck, Fred in Seaford and Bill in Sussex County debated the election, Iran, the 2028 field, Supreme Court tenure and aviation. The range of views resisted a single post-election explanation.
Clay & Buck
Sen. Ron Johnson, Ryan Girdusky and Brian Kilmeade debated Republican turnout, household costs, Iran policy, Senate procedure and national debt. The hosts also followed Alaska’s unresolved count without adopting claims that the result was “stolen.”
Levin and Hannity
Alan Dershowitz joined Levin for legal and political analysis. Hannity spoke with Mark Halperin and Newt Gingrich about the midterm loss, affordability, incoming oversight and possible 2028 candidates. Speculation about personnel and candidacies remained speculation.
Your News Talk America
David Zier, Doug Truax and Ken Cuccinelli debated the election result, party organization and election rules. Dr. James S. Robbins discussed national security and Pete Hegseth. Austen Hufford described his reporting on California public funding and an immigrant-rights organization. Jeff Crouere offered a Louisiana political perspective. Elaine Ellinger discussed Islam and public office. The Friday DIAL record shows 12 audience questions answered during the broadcast.
- Do dissatisfied voters tend to put the party opposing the administration in control of Congress, and could a strong third party change that?
- David Zier said independent voters are already decisive. He pointed to North Carolina, cost-of-living concerns and shifts among Latino voters as examples of how independents can move an election.
- Will Republicans keep losing until they stop attacking one another?
- Doug Truax said some Republican officeholders were not conservative enough and criticized Senate leadership. He argued that the party must recruit stronger candidates and support those willing to run.
- How should the reported increase in Democratic House votes between the 2022 and 2026 midterms be understood?
- Truax credited Democratic voter-registration work and said conservatives should concentrate on registering and turning out more Christian voters.
- Would the midterm result have been different if President Trump had not opposed certain Republican primary candidates?
- Truax said some races might have been closer with different nominees. He returned to candidate recruitment and stronger support for Republican candidates.
- What happens if Democrats push their agenda to its limit?
- Truax pointed to unrest in Europe as a warning and urged conservative organizations to begin sustained voter education and organizing immediately.
- How do Virginia’s rules limit a governor’s service?
- Ken Cuccinelli said Virginia bars governors from serving consecutive terms, praised the one-term-at-a-time system and said he did not currently anticipate running for governor again.
- What does it mean if Democrats received nearly as many House votes in 2026 as in the 2024 presidential election?
- Cuccinelli called it a wave election: Democrats repeated presidential-level turnout while Republicans did not. He also said some Trump voters chose Democrats because of affordability concerns and dissatisfaction with the administration’s messaging.
- Must Americans return to faith and the nation’s founding principles?
- Dr. James S. Robbins agreed that the country should return to its founding principles and argued that the left’s policies would weaken the United States.
- Does MAGA operate more through personal charisma or through an organized system?
- Jeff Crouere said President Trump’s rallies did not translate into victories in several states he visited. He contrasted those losses with Florida, where he credited Gov. Ron DeSantis’s governing record.
- Is the difference that Christianity guides life while Islam dictates it?
- Elaine Ellinger drew a distinction between government decisions made through law and popular consent and religious rules understood as revealed and binding.
- Would Ellinger, if elected president, have tried to ban the practice of Islam as a political system rather than a religion?
- Ellinger advocated a legal challenge to Islam’s classification as a religion and said such an effort would require an active court case and sufficient political support.
- Is a return to the Crusades the way to oppose Islam?
- Ellinger rejected that approach and said education was the answer. She argued that people must understand Islamic doctrine before they can effectively oppose it.
Mike Bradley
Rick Meehan congratulated Matt James, reflected on leaving office and said Ocean City should keep moving forward. Andy Walter previewed downstate football, and Worcester County tourism director Melanie Pursel previewed November and holiday events.
MJ Powell · Your Turn DELMARVA
Open phones centered on the White House staff change, Pete Hegseth, election security, affirmative action, the economy and Muslim officeholders. Callers disagreed sharply.
Clay & Buck
The hosts and callers focused on the jobs report, fuel prices, Iran, candidate quality and the White House announcement that Susie Wiles would be replaced by Stephen Miller as chief of staff.
Mark Levin and Sean Hannity
Levin defended Iran policy and argued that economic improvement was beginning. Hannity emphasized affordability and Republican messaging; Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Republicans had to make economic gains tangible to voters. Callers’ experiences were personal testimony, not polling.
Fox News
Fox News reported on the White House chief-of-staff transition following the Republican midterm losses, the coming House Republican leadership vote and President Trump’s appearance at a NASA aerospace event at Kennedy Space Center. The network said the administration promoted a return to the Moon and a longer-term American presence in space.
WGMD Local News
WGMD’s local newscasts covered Delaware House and Senate Republican leadership, a federal public-safety-grant ruling, Ocean City Mayor Matt James taking office, the return plan for Lulu Ross Elementary students, a Maryland housing settlement, proposed reptile and amphibian rules, crash-responder safety, weekend travel and the latest DELMARVA sports results.
Listen and Continue the Conversation
Pictures of the Week
Reader-submitted views from across DELMARVA.
Photographs from WGMD’s Picture of the Day collection. Contributors are credited with each image.
Week Ahead & Community Calendar
Sunday, November 8
The Bay Bridge Run closes the eastbound span from midnight through 2 p.m., subject to the live bridge advisory. Sunny weather is expected across DELMARVA.
Monday, November 9
Lulu Ross students return under Milford’s temporary placement plan. Lewes Mayor and Council is scheduled to consider the proposed cell tower near the Cape May–Lewes Ferry terminal. Rehoboth water-tower painting and related closures are scheduled to begin.
Tuesday through Thursday
Tuesday’s Sussex County Council meeting has been canceled; the next meeting is November 17. Lewes holds Burton-neighborhood infrastructure workshops Tuesday for DuPont and Paynter avenues and Thursday for Burton and Johnson avenues, both 5–7 p.m. Veterans Day is Wednesday.
Friday, November 13
Delaware’s general firearm deer season opens with new mandatory CWD check requirements in zones 11, 14 and 16.
Save the Dates
Harbor of Refuge Lighthouse reaches 100 years of service November 15. Food Bank drive-through distributions are scheduled in Wilmington November 16, Dover November 18 and Georgetown November 20. Maryland DNR comments on proposed native reptile and amphibian rules are due November 27.
Across DELMARVA and the Eastern Shore
Municipalities, chambers, museums and nonprofits have filled the calendar from Waterfowl weekend through New Year’s Day.
November 13–22
- Nov. 13–15 · Easton: Waterfowl Festival, with wildlife art, calling contests, retriever and DockDogs demonstrations, family activities and conservation programming.
- Nov. 19–Jan. 2 · Ocean City: Winterfest of Lights at Northside Park; Fire & Ice nights begin Nov. 20–21.
- Nov. 20–22 · Wicomico County: Governors Challenge Collegiate basketball.
- Nov. 21 · St. Michaels: Eastern Shore Sea Glass & Coastal Arts Festival Holiday Edition at the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.
- Nov. 21 · Chincoteague: Christmas Craft Fair opens the island’s Christmas by the Sea season.
- Nov. 22 · Wicomico County: Classics for a Cause.
Thanksgiving Week
- Nov. 24–Dec. 25 · Easton: Easton Volunteer Fire Department Holiday Train Garden.
- Nov. 26 · Eastern Shore: YMCA of the Chesapeake Turkey Trots in Centreville, Easton, Salisbury, Cambridge, Chestertown, Perryville and Chincoteague; proceeds support the Y’s Annual Fund.
- Nov. 26 · Salisbury: Wicomico Turkey Trek.
- Nov. 27 · Berlin: Ice Ice Berlin and the downtown tree lighting, beginning at 5 p.m.
- Nov. 27–29 · Ocean City: Holiday Shoppers Fair at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center.
- Nov. 27–Dec. 1 · Easton: Mistletoe Market and Festival of Trees activities benefiting Talbot Hospice.
- Nov. 28 · Easton: Santa’s 5K Run/Walk and Santa’s Workshop.
- Nov. 28 · Chincoteague: Holly Day Market and Holiday Tree Lighting.
- Nov. 28 · Berlin: Merry Marketplace at the Welcome Center.
- Nov. 29 · Hebron: Christmas Parade.
December 3–6 · Parade Weekend
- Dec. 3 · Berlin: Christmas Parade on Main Street at 7 p.m.
- Dec. 3 · Georgetown: Sussex County’s Caroling on The Circle food drive at 6 p.m., followed by the town tree lighting and Georgetown Christmas Parade.
- Dec. 4–5 · Easton: Waterfowl Festival Holiday Market.
- Dec. 4 · Ocean City: Winter Gala at the convention center.
- Dec. 5 · Ocean City: Ocean City Christmas Parade.
- Dec. 5 · Cambridge: Cambridge–Dorchester County Christmas Parade at 5 p.m.
- Dec. 5 · Easton: Downtown tree lighting at 5:30 p.m. and Easton Holiday Parade at 6:30 p.m.
- Dec. 5 · Chincoteague: Homes for the Holidays Tour and Old-Fashioned Christmas Parade at 6 p.m.
- Dec. 5 · Berlin: Merry Marketplace.
- Dec. 6 · Salisbury: Salisbury Christmas Parade, 1–3 p.m.
- Dec. 6 · Wicomico County: Yuletide Open House.
- Dec. 7 · Rehoboth Beach: Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company Hometown Christmas Parade at 6:30 p.m., followed by Santa’s Christmas party at the fire station museum.
December 10–20
- Dec. 10 · Berlin: Community Hanukkah celebration at The Inn Berlin.
- Dec. 11 · Easton: For All Seasons’ Frosty’s Holiday Village, 5–7:30 p.m.
- Dec. 11 · Wicomico County: The Rock Orchestra by Candlelight.
- Dec. 12 · St. Michaels: Winter on the Chesapeake at the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum, 1–7 p.m.
- Dec. 12 and 19 · Berlin: Merry Marketplace.
- Dec. 4, 11 and 18 · Fenwick Island: Festive Fridays at participating businesses.
- Dec. 5, 12 and 19 · Bethany Beach: Weekend Wonderland, including business specials, Santa visits, an Elf on the Shelf scavenger hunt and trolley tours.
- Nov. 28, Dec. 5 and 12 · Quiet Resorts: Shop Local Extravaganza at participating businesses.
- Dec. 19 · Salisbury: Poplar Hill Mansion Tea with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
- Dec. 20 · Salisbury: Frosty Family Festival.
Year-End Celebrations
- Dec. 26–30 · Salisbury: Governors Challenge basketball tournament.
- Dec. 29–31 · Ocean City: Winterfest scavenger hunt and Coca-Cola giveaways.
- Dec. 31 · Berlin: New Year’s Eve Ball Drop celebration at 6 p.m.
- Dec. 31 · Chincoteague: Pony Island Horseshoe Drop and Costume Promenade.
- Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 · Ocean City: New Year’s fireworks at Northside Park on New Year’s Eve and downtown at 7 p.m. New Year’s Day.
- Jan. 1 · Chincoteague: Polar Pony Plunge at 1:27 p.m.
Confirm schedules, admission and weather plans with organizers: Waterfowl Festival · Ocean City Winterfest · Holiday Shoppers Fair · Town of Berlin · Discover Easton · Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum · Wicomico County Tourism · Cambridge–Dorchester Christmas Parade · Christmas by the Sea · YMCA Turkey Trot · Rehoboth Beach Fire Company · Georgetown Chamber calendar.
Source Library
WGMD and Broadcast
- WGMD local news
- WGMD elections desk
- RealNewsTalk on demand
- WGMD hourly broadcasts and program transcripts, November 2–7
Government and Service
Weather and Community
Edition Sponsor
Advertising Disclosure
Advertising, sponsorship, underwriting, paid political messages and station promotion are separate from editorial coverage. Shore Tint & More is the paid sponsor of this edition. Sponsorship does not influence Patriot Weekly news coverage, story selection or editorial conclusions. Candidate interviews and editorial coverage are not endorsements.
Publisher’s Note
The Patriot Weekly is an independent publication of DTD MEDIA, The Talk of DELMARVA, WGMD, WUSX, and RealNewsTalk.com. Content may include original reporting, public-source research, WGMD.com local news coverage, RealNewsTalk.com reporting and content resources, WGMD and WUSX broadcast material, and selected national news resources, including content available through Fox News Radio. All editorial selection, article preparation, summaries, commentary, graphics, layout, and presentation remain the responsibility of DTD MEDIA.